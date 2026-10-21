Nutraceutical Ingredients Market Forecasts Growth From $108.33 Billion (2026) To $161.53 Billion By 2031, Profiling Cargill, ADM, Dsm-Firmenich, Kerry & 21 Other Key Players

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 626-Page Report Examines How Dietary Supplements, Fortified Foods and Rising Chronic Disease Drive Demand, While Quality-Control Variability in Botanical Ingredients and Raw Material Supply Disruptions Pose Risks

Dublin, Oct. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Nutraceutical Ingredients Market: Global Forecast to 2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global nutraceutical ingredients market is projected to grow from USD 108.33 billion in 2026 to USD 161.53 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 7.3%. Market expansion is supported by rising adoption of dietary supplements, functional foods and beverages, targeted health products, preventive nutrition, and healthy aging solutions.

Amino acids strengthen sports and specialized nutrition demand

Amino acids are gaining wider use in sports nutrition, dietary supplements, and specialized nutrition products designed to support muscle recovery, physical performance, and protein intake. Branched-chain amino acids, essential amino acids, non-essential amino acids, and specialty amino acids are incorporated into powders, capsules, tablets, and functional beverages. Branched-chain amino acids remain particularly important in products targeting exercise performance and post-workout recovery.

Standardized, high-purity ingredients give manufacturers greater flexibility when developing differentiated formulations. Advances in fermentation-based production are also improving manufacturing efficiency, consistency, and scalability. These developments, combined with growth in sports nutrition, active-aging, and specialized nutrition, are expected to expand amino acid applications across the nutraceutical ingredients market.

Animal-based ingredients retain an important market position

The animal-based segment accounts for a significant share of the market due to the nutritional value, bioavailability, and functional benefits of animal-derived ingredients. These ingredients are used in products targeting joint, bone, muscle, cardiovascular, skin, and cognitive health.

Demand is also supported by sports nutrition applications, including protein powders, meal replacements, and recovery beverages. Dairy proteins and specialized components remain important in infant and early-life nutrition, while animal-derived ingredients are widely used in medical and specialized nutrition addressing malnutrition, muscle loss, recovery, and age-related nutritional requirements. Their established use across sports, infant, medical, and healthy-aging nutrition is expected to sustain market demand.

North America represents a significant regional market

North America is expected to hold a significant share of the nutraceutical ingredients market. Growth is driven by strong dietary supplement consumption, high awareness of preventive healthcare, and sustained demand for functional nutrition products. Consumers across the region purchase supplements and fortified products supporting immunity, heart health, digestive wellness, sports performance, and healthy aging.

High disposable incomes and healthcare expenditure support demand for premium wellness and nutrition products. The established functional food and beverage sector also creates opportunities for protein-fortified foods, probiotic products, functional dairy products, energy and sports drinks, and fortified beverages. In addition, an aging population is increasing demand for joint, bone, cognitive, and cardiovascular health products, while the active nutrition industry continues to support sales of proteins, amino acids, and other functional ingredients.

Research methodology and participant profile

The research included in-depth interviews with chief executive officers (CEOs), directors, and managers from key organizations operating in the nutraceutical ingredients market.



By Company Type: Tier 1 - 25%, Tier 2 - 45%, and Tier 3 - 30%

By Designation: Directors- 35%, C-level - 40%, and others - 25% By Region: North America - 20%, Europe - 25%, Asia Pacific - 35%, South America - 15%, and Rest of the World -5%

Competitive landscape

Prominent nutraceutical ingredients companies include Cargill, Incorporated, ADM, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc., BASF SE, Glanbia PLC, Arla Foods amba, dsm-firmenich, Ingredion Incorporated, Tate & Lyle PLC, Roquette Freres, Associated British Foods PLC, Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited, Kerry Group PLC, Novonesis Group, Balchem Corporation, Ajinomoto Co., Inc., Divi's Laboratories Limited, Kemin Industries, GELITA AG, BENEO GmbH, Cosucra Groupe Warcoing SA, Conagen Inc., Sarshika Pharmachem LLP, Canurta Naturals USA, and EVANIUM.

Market coverage

The report segments the nutraceutical ingredients market by ingredient type, source, function, application, and region. Ingredient categories include functional proteins, omega-3 fatty acids, probiotics, prebiotics, fibers & specialty carbohydrates, vitamins, minerals, amino acids, carotenoids, and other ingredients. Source categories cover plant-based, animal-based, microbial-based, and synthetic ingredients.

Functional analysis includes nutritional support, digestive health, immune health, cardiovascular health, bone & joint health, cognitive & mental health, sports & performance, weight management, and other health applications. Human nutrition coverage includes dietary supplements, functional foods, functional beverages, medical & specialized nutrition, and infant & early-life nutrition. Animal nutrition coverage includes companion animal nutrition, livestock nutrition, aquaculture nutrition, and other applications. Regional analysis spans North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and RoW.

Strategic insights for market participants

The report assesses market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities, alongside technology trends, ecosystem & market mapping, patents, and the regulatory landscape. It also examines company strategies, partnerships, agreements, contracts, product launches, mergers & acquisitions, investments, and startup activity.



Growth drivers: Increasing adoption of dietary supplements, targeted health products, and fortified and functionally enhanced foods and beverages.

Market restraints: Higher fortification and formulation costs, stringent regulatory requirements, and health-claim restrictions.

Opportunities: Widespread micronutrient deficiencies, continued supplementation, preventive nutrition, and healthy aging demand.

Challenges: Delivery technology requirements, ingredient stability, bioavailability, and quality-control variability in botanical and natural ingredients.

Product Development/Innovation: Analysis of research & development initiatives and product launches.

Market Development: Evaluation of attractive regional and application-based opportunities.

Market Diversification: Coverage of ingredient sources, geographies, investments, and recent developments. Competitive Assessment: Analysis of market shares, growth strategies, product portfolios, brand positioning, and geographic footprints.

The report helps established companies and new entrants evaluate revenue opportunities, understand competitive conditions, identify high-growth segments, and develop informed go-to-market strategies for the global nutraceutical ingredients market.

Key Topics Covered:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 STUDY OBJECTIVES

1.2 MARKET DEFINITION

1.3 STUDY SCOPE

1.3.1 INCLUSIONS AND EXCLUSIONS

1.3.2 YEARS CONSIDERED

1.4 CURRENCY CONSIDERED

1.5 UNIT CONSIDERED

1.6 STAKEHOLDERS

1.7 SUMMARY OF CHANGES

2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1 MARKET HIGHLIGHTS AND KEY INSIGHTS

2.2 KEY MARKET PARTICIPANTS: MAPPING OF STRATEGIC DEVELOPMENTS

2.3 DISRUPTIVE TRENDS IN NUTRACEUTICAL INGREDIENTS MARKET

2.4 HIGH-GROWTH SEGMENTS

2.5 REGIONAL SNAPSHOT: MARKET SIZE, GROWTH RATE, AND FORECAST

3 PREMIUM INSIGHTS

3.1 ATTRACTIVE OPPORTUNITIES FOR PLAYERS IN NUTRACEUTICAL INGREDIENTS MARKET

3.2 NUTRACEUTICAL INGREDIENTS MARKET, BY INGREDIENT TYPE AND REGION

3.3 NUTRACEUTICAL INGREDIENTS MARKET, BY SOURCE

3.4 NUTRACEUTICAL INGREDIENTS MARKET, BY INGREDIENT TYPE

3.5 NUTRACEUTICAL INGREDIENTS MARKET, BY APPLICATION

3.6 NUTRACEUTICAL INGREDIENTS MARKET, BY COUNTRY

4 MARKET OVERVIEW

4.1 INTRODUCTION

4.2 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.2.1 DRIVERS

4.2.1.1 Increasing adoption of dietary supplements and targeted health products

4.2.1.2 Growing demand for fortified and functionally enhanced foods and beverages

4.2.1.3 Rising incidence of chronic diseases

4.2.2 RESTRAINTS

4.2.2.1 High Cost and price volatility of nutraceutical ingredients

4.2.2.2 Stringent regulatory requirements and health-claim restrictions

4.2.3 OPPORTUNITIES

4.2.3.1 Widespread micronutrient deficiencies and continued use of fortification and supplementation

4.2.3.2 Growing demand for preventive and healthy aging nutrition

4.2.3.3 Advancements in delivery technologies enhancing bioavailability and stability of nutraceutical ingredients

4.2.4 CHALLENGES

4.2.4.1 Variability and quality-control challenges for botanical and natural ingredients

4.2.4.2 Supply chain disruptions and availability of nutraceutical raw materials

4.3 UNMET NEEDS AND WHITE SPACES

4.3.1 UNMET NEEDS IN NUTRACEUTICAL INGREDIENTS MARKET

4.3.2 WHITE SPACE OPPORTUNITIES

4.4 INTERCONNECTED MARKETS AND CROSS-SECTOR OPPORTUNITIES

4.4.1 INTERCONNECTED MARKETS

4.4.2 CROSS-SECTOR OPPORTUNITIES

4.5 STRATEGIC MOVES BY TIER-1/2/3 PLAYERS

4.5.1 KEY MOVES AND STRATEGIC FOCUS

5 INDUSTRY TRENDS

5.1 INTRODUCTION

5.2 PORTER'S FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

5.2.1 THREAT OF NEW ENTRANTS

5.2.2 THREAT OF SUBSTITUTES

5.2.3 BARGAINING POWER OF SUPPLIERS

5.2.4 BARGAINING POWER OF BUYERS

5.2.5 INTENSITY OF COMPETITIVE RIVALRY

5.3 MACROECONOMIC INDICATORS

5.3.1 GLOBAL HEALTHCARE EXPENDITURE

5.3.2 REAL HOUSEHOLD INCOME

5.4 VALUE CHAIN ANALYSIS

5.4.1 RAW MATERIAL SOURCING

5.4.2 EXTRACTION & PROCESSING

5.4.3 INGREDIENT MANUFACTURING & STANDARDIZATION

5.4.4 QUALITY ASSURANCE, R&D & REGULATORY

5.4.5 COMMERCIALIZATION & DISTRIBUTION

5.4.6 INGREDIENT APPLICATION

5.5 ECOSYSTEM ANALYSIS

5.5.1 DEMAND SIDE

5.5.2 SUPPLY SIDE

5.6 PRICING ANALYSIS

5.6.1 INDICATIVE PRICE TREND AMONG MARKET PLAYERS

5.6.2 AVERAGE SELLING PRICE TREND, BY INGREDIENT TYPE

5.6.3 AVERAGE SELLING PRICE TREND, BY REGION

5.7 TRADE ANALYSIS

5.7.1 TRADE ANALYSIS OF HS CODE 2936: PROVITAMINS AND VITAMINS

5.7.1.1 Export Trends of HS Code 2936 (2021-2025)

5.7.1.2 Import Trends under HS Code 2936 (2021-2025)

5.8 KEY CONFERENCES & EVENTS

5.9 TRENDS IMPACTING CUSTOMERS' BUSINESSES

5.10 INVESTMENT AND FUNDING SCENARIO

5.11 CASE STUDY ANALYSIS

5.11.1 DSM-FIRMENICH SUPPORTED KOREA EUNDAN'S TRANSITION TO ALGAL OMEGA-3

5.11.2 KERRY - BC30 PROBIOTIC IN FUNCTIONAL HOT BEVERAGE

5.11.3 INGREDION - VITESSENCE PULSE 1853 PEA PROTEIN IN VEGAN BEVERAGE

5.12 IMPACT OF US TARIFF - NUTRACEUTICAL INGREDIENTS MARKET

5.12.1 INTRODUCTION

5.12.2 PRICE IMPACT ANALYSIS

5.12.3 IMPACT ON COUNTRY/REGION

5.12.3.1 US

5.12.3.2 Europe

5.12.3.3 Asia Pacific

5.12.4 IMPACT ON END-USE INDUSTRIES

6 REGULATORY AND SUSTAINABILITY LANDSCAPE

6.1 INTRODUCTION

6.2 REGIONAL REGULATIONS AND COMPLIANCE

6.2.1 REGULATORY BODIES, GOVERNMENT AGENCIES, AND OTHER ORGANIZATIONS

6.2.2 INDUSTRY STANDARDS

6.3 SUSTAINABILITY INITIATIVES

6.3.1 SUSTAINABLE AND RESPONSIBLE SOURCING

6.3.2 RESOURCE EFFICIENCY AND LOW-CARBON MANUFACTURING

6.3.3 CIRCULAR ECONOMY AND SUSTAINABLE PRODUCTION

6.3.4 CIRCULAR ECONOMY AND FOOD WASTE REDUCTION

6.4 IMPACT OF REGULATORY POLICIES ON SUSTAINABILITY INITIATIVES

6.5 CERTIFICATIONS, LABELING, ECO-STANDARDS

7 TECHNOLOGICAL ADVANCEMENTS, AI-DRIVEN IMPACT, PATENTS, INNOVATIONS, AND FUTURE APPLICATIONS

7.1 INTRODUCTION

7.2 KEY TECHNOLOGIES

7.2.1 ADVANCED EXTRACTION & PURIFICATION TECHNOLOGIES

7.2.2 PRECISION FERMENTATION & ADVANCED BIOPROCESSING

7.2.3 ENCAPSULATION & ADVANCED DELIVERY SYSTEMS

7.3 COMPLEMENTARY TECHNOLOGIES

7.3.1 ADVANCED ANALYTICAL & CHARACTERIZATION TECHNOLOGIES

7.3.2 NANOTECHNOLOGY & ADVANCED FORMULATION TECHNOLOGIES

7.3.3 AUTOMATION, PROCESS MONITORING & DIGITAL MANUFACTURING TECHNOLOGIES

7.4 ADJACENT TECHNOLOGIES

7.4.1 SYNTHETIC BIOLOGY & BIOINFORMATICS

7.4.2 PERSONALIZED NUTRITION & DIGITAL HEALTH TECHNOLOGIES

7.4.3 ADVANCED FOOD PROCESSING & 3D FOOD-PRINTING TECHNOLOGIES

7.5 TECHNOLOGY/PRODUCT ROADMAP

7.5.1 SHORT-TERM | OPTIMIZATION OF EXTRUSION PROCESSES AND CLEAN-LABEL PRODUCT DEVELOPMENT

7.5.2 MID-TERM | INTELLIGENT MANUFACTURING AND COMMERCIALIZATION OF NEXT-GENERATION PROTEIN INGREDIENTS

7.5.3 LONG-TERM | AUTONOMOUS AI-DRIVEN MANUFACTURING AND SUSTAINABLE PROTEIN INNOVATION

7.6 PATENT ANALYSIS

7.6.1 LIST OF MAJOR PATENTS

7.7 FUTURE APPLICATIONS

7.7.1 PERSONALIZED & PRECISION NUTRITION

7.7.2 FUNCTIONAL & SPECIALIZED NUTRITION PRODUCTS

7.8 IMPACT OF GENERATIVE AI ON NUTRACEUTICAL INGREDIENTS MARKET

7.8.1 INTRODUCTION

7.8.2 TOP USE CASES AND MARKET POTENTIAL

7.8.3 BEST PRACTICES IN NUTRACEUTICAL INGREDIENTS INDUSTRY

7.8.4 CASE STUDIES OF AI IMPLEMENTATION IN NUTRACEUTICAL INGREDIENTS MARKET

7.8.5 INTERCONNECTED ADJACENT ECOSYSTEM AND IMPACT ON MARKET PLAYERS

7.8.6 CLIENTS' READINESS TO ADOPT GENERATIVE AI IN NUTRACEUTICAL INGREDIENTS MARKET

7.9 SUCCESS STORIES AND REAL-WORLD APPLICATIONS

8 CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE AND BUYER BEHAVIOR

8.1 INTRODUCTION

8.2 DECISION-MAKING PROCESS

8.3 BUYER STAKEHOLDERS AND BUYING EVALUATION CRITERIA

8.3.1 KEY STAKEHOLDERS IN BUYING PROCESS

8.3.2 BUYING CRITERIA

8.4 ADOPTION BARRIERS AND INTERNAL CHALLENGES

8.5 UNMET NEEDS OF VARIOUS END-USE INDUSTRIES

8.6 MARKET PROFITABILITY

9 NUTRACEUTICAL INGREDIENTS MARKET, BY FUNCTION

9.1 INTRODUCTION

9.2 NUTRITIONAL SUPPORT

9.3 DIGESTIVE HEALTH

9.4 IMMUNE HEALTH

9.5 CARDIOVASCULAR HEALTH

9.6 BONE & JOINT HEALTH

9.7 COGNITIVE & MENTAL HEALTH

9.8 SPORTS & PERFORMANCE

9.9 WEIGHT MANAGEMENT

9.10 OTHERS (BEAUTY & HEALTHY AGING, ETC.)

10 NUTRACEUTICAL INGREDIENTS MARKET, BY INGREDIENT TYPE

10.1 INTRODUCTION

10.2 FUNCTIONAL PROTEINS

10.2.1 NUTRITIONAL FUNCTIONALITY AND EXPANDING APPLICATIONS

10.3 OMEGA-3 FATTY ACIDS

10.3.1 GROWING DEMAND FOR CARDIOVASCULAR, COGNITIVE, AND PREVENTIVE NUTRITION

10.4 PROBIOTICS

10.4.1 EXPANDING APPLICATIONS IN GUT HEALTH AND FUNCTIONAL NUTRITION

10.5 PREBIOTICS

10.5.1 SUPPORTING GUT MICROBIOME HEALTH AND FUNCTIONAL NUTRITION

10.6 FIBERS & SPECIALTY CARBOHYDRATES

10.6.1 EXPANDING ROLE IN DIGESTIVE HEALTH AND PRODUCT FORMULATION

10.7 VITAMINS

10.7.1 ESSENTIAL MICRONUTRIENTS SUPPORTING PREVENTIVE AND SPECIALIZED NUTRITION

10.7.2 VITAMIN A

10.7.3 VITAMIN B

10.7.4 VITAMIN C

10.7.5 VITAMIN D

10.7.6 VITAMIN E

10.7.7 OTHER VITAMINS (MULTIVITAMIN, ETC.)

10.8 MINERALS

10.8.1 ESSENTIAL MICRONUTRIENTS ACROSS SUPPLEMENTATION, FORTIFICATION, AND SPECIALIZED NUTRITION

10.8.2 CALCIUM

10.8.3 MAGNESIUM

10.8.4 IRON

10.8.5 ZINC

10.8.6 OTHER MINERALS

10.9 AMINO ACIDS

10.9.1 EXPANDING ROLE IN TARGETED NUTRITION, SPORTS PERFORMANCE, AND METABOLIC SUPPORT

10.9.2 BRANCHED-CHAIN AMINO ACIDS

10.9.3 ESSENTIAL AMINO ACIDS

10.9.4 NON-ESSENTIAL AMINO ACIDS

10.9.5 SPECIALTY AMINO ACIDS

10.10 CAROTENOIDS

10.10.1 NATURAL PIGMENTS WITH EXPANDING NUTRITIONAL AND FUNCTIONAL APPLICATIONS

10.11 OTHER INGREDIENT TYPES

11 NUTRACEUTICAL INGREDIENTS MARKET, BY SOURCE

11.1 INTRODUCTION

11.2 PLANT-BASED

11.2.1 EXPANSION OF PLANT-BASED SUPPLY AND PROCESSING CAPACITY TO DRIVE NUTRACEUTICAL INGREDIENT MARKET GROWTH

11.3 ANIMAL-BASED

11.3.1 GROWING DEMAND FOR HIGH-PROTEIN AND BIOACTIVE INGREDIENTS TO DRIVE ANIMAL-BASED INGREDIENT GROWTH

11.4 MICROBIAL-BASED

11.4.1 EXPANSION OF MICROBIAL-DERIVED INGREDIENTS AND FERMENTATION-BASED PRODUCTION TO DRIVE MARKET GROWTH

11.5 SYNTHETICS

11.5.1 CONSISTENT QUALITY AND SCALABLE PRODUCTION OF SYNTHETIC INGREDIENTS TO SUPPORT MARKET GROWTH

12 NUTRACEUTICAL INGREDIENTS MARKET, BY APPLICATION

12.1 INTRODUCTION

12.2 HUMAN NUTRITION

12.2.1 DIETARY SUPPLEMENTS

12.2.1.1 Dietary supplements remain largest application for nutraceutical ingredients due to their established consumer acceptance

12.2.2 FUNCTIONAL FOODS

12.2.2.1 Growing health-conscious consumption is driving nutraceutical ingredient adoption in functional foods

12.2.3 FUNCTIONAL BEVERAGES

12.2.3.1 Demand for convenient wellness products is accelerating nutraceutical ingredient use in beverages

12.2.4 MEDICAL & SPECIALIZED NUTRITION

12.2.4.1 Rising demand for targeted nutrition is supporting use of specialty nutraceutical ingredients

12.2.5 INFANT & EARLY-LIFE NUTRITION

12.2.5.1 Greater focus on early-life health is driving demand for high-quality nutraceutical ingredients

12.3 ANIMAL NUTRITION

12.3.1 COMPANION ANIMAL NUTRITION

12.3.1.1 Pet humanization is accelerating demand for nutraceutical ingredients in companion animal nutrition

12.3.2 LIVESTOCK NUTRITION

12.3.2.1 Reduced reliance on antibiotics is driving nutraceutical adoption in livestock nutrition

12.3.3 AQUACULTURE NUTRITION

12.3.3.1 Growing aquaculture production is increasing demand for functional nutrition ingredients

12.3.4 OTHER ANIMAL NUTRITION

12.3.4.1 Specialized animal health needs are creating demand for targeted nutraceutical ingredients

13 NUTRACEUTICAL INGREDIENTS MARKET, BY REGION

13.1 INTRODUCTION

13.2 NORTH AMERICA

13.2.1 US

13.2.1.1 Strong supplement penetration and rising demand for functional nutrition

13.2.2 CANADA

13.2.2.1 Growing demand for natural products supports market expansion

13.2.3 MEXICO

13.2.3.1 Expanding preventive nutrition demand and broadening supplement ecosystem

13.3 EUROPE

13.3.1 GERMANY

13.3.1.1 High food supplement penetration and demand for micronutrients support market growth

13.3.2 UK

13.3.2.1 Established food supplement use and regulatory support for innovative ingredients support market growth

13.3.3 FRANCE

13.3.3.1 Established supplement market and growing demand for targeted nutrition support market growth

13.3.4 ITALY

13.3.4.1 Large supplement product base and broad use of nutritional ingredients support market growth

13.3.5 SPAIN

13.3.5.1 Established supplement regulation and broad nutritional ingredient applications support market growth

13.3.6 REST OF EUROPE

13.3.6.1 Expanding food supplement use and regulatory harmonization support market opportunities

13.4 ASIA PACIFIC

13.4.1 CHINA

13.4.1.1 Expanding health food formulation and diversification of nutritional products support market growth

13.4.2 INDIA

13.4.2.1 Large agricultural base and expanding nutraceutical ecosystem support market growth

13.4.3 JAPAN

13.4.3.1 Rapid population aging and preventive healthcare culture drive demand for functional ingredients

13.4.4 AUSTRALIA & NEW ZEALAND

13.4.4.1 Strong supplement adoption and export-oriented health product ecosystem support nutraceutical ingredient demand

13.4.5 REST OF ASIA PACIFIC

13.5 SOUTH AMERICA

13.5.1 BRAZIL

13.5.1.1 Strong supplement penetration and rapid expansion of protein and vitamin ingredients

13.5.2 ARGENTINA

13.5.2.1 Growing demand for targeted nutrition and specialty nutraceutical ingredients

13.5.3 REST OF SOUTH AMERICA

13.5.3.1 Emerging consumer awareness and diversification of functional nutrition

13.6 REST OF THE WORLD (ROW)

13.6.1 MIDDLE EAST

13.6.1.1 Rising nutrition-related health needs and preventive healthcare focus

13.6.2 AFRICA

13.6.2.1 Nutritional needs and food fortification programs create structural ingredient demand

14 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

14.1 OVERVIEW

14.2 KEY PLAYER STRATEGIES/RIGHT TO WIN, 2021-2026

14.3 BRAND/PRODUCT COMPARISON

14.3.1 CARGILL, INCORPORATED (EPICOR)

14.3.2 ADM (FIBERSOL)

14.3.3 GLANBIA PLC (FERRIUP)

14.3.4 DSM-FIRMENICH (PEPTOPRO)

14.3.5 ROQUETTE FRERES (NUTRALYS)

14.4 REVENUE ANALYSIS, 2023-2025

14.5 COMPANY VALUATION AND FINANCIAL METRICS

14.5.1 COMPANY VALUATION

14.5.2 EV/EBITDA

14.6 MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS, 2025

14.7 NUTRACEUTICAL INGREDIENTS MARKET COMPANY EVALUATION MATRIX: KEY PLAYERS, 2025

14.7.1 STARS

14.7.2 EMERGING LEADERS

14.7.3 PERVASIVE PLAYERS

14.7.4 PARTICIPANTS

14.7.5 COMPANY FOOTPRINT: KEY PLAYERS, 2025

14.7.5.1 Company footprint

14.7.5.2 Region footprint

14.7.5.3 Ingredient type footprint

14.7.5.4 Source footprint

14.7.5.5 Application footprint

14.8 COMPANY EVALUATION MATRIX: START-UPS/SMES, 2025

14.8.1 PROGRESSIVE COMPANIES

14.8.2 RESPONSIVE COMPANIES

14.8.3 DYNAMIC COMPANIES

14.8.4 STARTING BLOCKS

14.8.5 COMPETITIVE BENCHMARKING: STARTUPS/SMES, 2025

14.8.5.1 Key startups/SMEs

14.8.5.2 Competitive benchmarking of key startups/SMEs

14.9 COMPETITIVE SCENARIO

14.9.1 PRODUCT LAUNCHES

14.9.2 DEALS

14.9.3 EXPANSIONS

15 COMPANY PROFILES

15.1 KEY PLAYERS

15.1.1 CARGILL, INCORPORATED

15.1.2 ADM

15.1.3 INTERNATIONAL FLAVORS & FRAGRANCES INC.

15.1.4 BASF

15.1.5 GLANBIA PLC

15.1.6 ARLA FOODS AMBA

15.1.7 DSM-FIRMENICH

15.1.8 INGREDION

15.1.9 TATE & LYLE

15.1.10 ROQUETTE FRERES

15.1.11 ASSOCIATED BRITISH FOODS PLC

15.1.12 FONTERRA CO-OPERATIVE GROUP LIMITED

15.1.13 KERRY GROUP PLC

15.1.14 NOVONESIS GROUP

15.1.15 BALCHEM CORP.

15.2 OTHER PLAYERS

15.2.1 AJINOMOTO CO., INC.

15.2.2 DIVI'S LABORATORIES LIMITED

15.2.3 KEMIN INDUSTRIES, INC.

15.2.4 GELITA

15.2.5 BENEO

15.2.6 COSUCRA

15.2.7 CONAGEN, INC.

15.2.8 SARSHIKA PHARMACHEM LLP

15.2.9 CANURTA NATURALS USA

15.2.10 EVANIUM

15.3 PROFILE COVERAGE

15.3.1 BUSINESS OVERVIEW

15.3.2 PRODUCTS OFFERED

15.3.3 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS

15.3.3.1 Product launches

15.3.3.2 Deals

15.3.3.3 Expansions

15.3.3.4 Other developments

15.3.4 ANALYST'S VIEW

15.3.4.1 Right to win

15.3.4.2 Strategic choices

15.3.4.3 Weaknesses and competitive threats

16 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

16.1 RESEARCH DATA

16.1.1 SECONDARY DATA

16.1.1.1 List of major secondary sources

16.1.1.2 Key data from secondary sources

16.1.2 PRIMARY DATA

16.1.2.1 Key data from primary sources

16.1.2.2 Key industry insights

16.1.2.3 Breakdown of primaries

16.2 MARKET SIZE ESTIMATION

16.2.1 BOTTOM-UP APPROACH

16.2.2 TOP-DOWN APPROACH

16.2.2.1 Approach to estimate market size using top-down analysis

16.2.3 SUPPLY-SIDE ANALYSIS

16.2.4 DEMAND-SIDE ANALYSIS

16.3 DATA TRIANGULATION

16.4 RESEARCH ASSUMPTIONS

16.5 RESEARCH LIMITATIONS AND RISK ASSESSMENT

17 ADJACENT & RELATED MARKETS

17.1 INTRODUCTION

17.2 LIMITATIONS

17.3 PROTEIN INGREDIENTS MARKET

17.3.1 MARKET DEFINITION

17.3.2 MARKET OVERVIEW

17.4 NUTRACEUTICAL GUMMIES MARKET

17.4.1 MARKET DEFINITION

17.4.2 MARKET OVERVIEW

18 APPENDIX

18.1 DISCUSSION GUIDE

18.2 KNOWLEDGESTORE: THE SUBSCRIPTION PORTAL

18.3 CUSTOMIZATION OPTIONS

18.4 RELATED REPORTS

18.5 AUTHOR DETAILS

LIST OF TABLES [701]

LIST OF FIGURES [71]

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