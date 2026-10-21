Nutraceutical Ingredients Market Forecasts Growth From $108.33 Billion (2026) To $161.53 Billion By 2031, Profiling Cargill, ADM, Dsm-Firmenich, Kerry & 21 Other Key Players
Dublin, Oct. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Nutraceutical Ingredients Market: Global Forecast to 2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global nutraceutical ingredients market is projected to grow from USD 108.33 billion in 2026 to USD 161.53 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 7.3%. Market expansion is supported by rising adoption of dietary supplements, functional foods and beverages, targeted health products, preventive nutrition, and healthy aging solutions.
Amino acids strengthen sports and specialized nutrition demand
Amino acids are gaining wider use in sports nutrition, dietary supplements, and specialized nutrition products designed to support muscle recovery, physical performance, and protein intake. Branched-chain amino acids, essential amino acids, non-essential amino acids, and specialty amino acids are incorporated into powders, capsules, tablets, and functional beverages. Branched-chain amino acids remain particularly important in products targeting exercise performance and post-workout recovery.
Standardized, high-purity ingredients give manufacturers greater flexibility when developing differentiated formulations. Advances in fermentation-based production are also improving manufacturing efficiency, consistency, and scalability. These developments, combined with growth in sports nutrition, active-aging, and specialized nutrition, are expected to expand amino acid applications across the nutraceutical ingredients market.
Animal-based ingredients retain an important market position
The animal-based segment accounts for a significant share of the market due to the nutritional value, bioavailability, and functional benefits of animal-derived ingredients. These ingredients are used in products targeting joint, bone, muscle, cardiovascular, skin, and cognitive health.
Demand is also supported by sports nutrition applications, including protein powders, meal replacements, and recovery beverages. Dairy proteins and specialized components remain important in infant and early-life nutrition, while animal-derived ingredients are widely used in medical and specialized nutrition addressing malnutrition, muscle loss, recovery, and age-related nutritional requirements. Their established use across sports, infant, medical, and healthy-aging nutrition is expected to sustain market demand.
North America represents a significant regional market
North America is expected to hold a significant share of the nutraceutical ingredients market. Growth is driven by strong dietary supplement consumption, high awareness of preventive healthcare, and sustained demand for functional nutrition products. Consumers across the region purchase supplements and fortified products supporting immunity, heart health, digestive wellness, sports performance, and healthy aging.
High disposable incomes and healthcare expenditure support demand for premium wellness and nutrition products. The established functional food and beverage sector also creates opportunities for protein-fortified foods, probiotic products, functional dairy products, energy and sports drinks, and fortified beverages. In addition, an aging population is increasing demand for joint, bone, cognitive, and cardiovascular health products, while the active nutrition industry continues to support sales of proteins, amino acids, and other functional ingredients.
Research methodology and participant profile
The research included in-depth interviews with chief executive officers (CEOs), directors, and managers from key organizations operating in the nutraceutical ingredients market.
- By Company Type: Tier 1 - 25%, Tier 2 - 45%, and Tier 3 - 30% By Designation: Directors- 35%, C-level - 40%, and others - 25% By Region: North America - 20%, Europe - 25%, Asia Pacific - 35%, South America - 15%, and Rest of the World -5%
Competitive landscape
Prominent nutraceutical ingredients companies include Cargill, Incorporated, ADM, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc., BASF SE, Glanbia PLC, Arla Foods amba, dsm-firmenich, Ingredion Incorporated, Tate & Lyle PLC, Roquette Freres, Associated British Foods PLC, Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited, Kerry Group PLC, Novonesis Group, Balchem Corporation, Ajinomoto Co., Inc., Divi's Laboratories Limited, Kemin Industries, GELITA AG, BENEO GmbH, Cosucra Groupe Warcoing SA, Conagen Inc., Sarshika Pharmachem LLP, Canurta Naturals USA, and EVANIUM.
Market coverage
The report segments the nutraceutical ingredients market by ingredient type, source, function, application, and region. Ingredient categories include functional proteins, omega-3 fatty acids, probiotics, prebiotics, fibers & specialty carbohydrates, vitamins, minerals, amino acids, carotenoids, and other ingredients. Source categories cover plant-based, animal-based, microbial-based, and synthetic ingredients.
Functional analysis includes nutritional support, digestive health, immune health, cardiovascular health, bone & joint health, cognitive & mental health, sports & performance, weight management, and other health applications. Human nutrition coverage includes dietary supplements, functional foods, functional beverages, medical & specialized nutrition, and infant & early-life nutrition. Animal nutrition coverage includes companion animal nutrition, livestock nutrition, aquaculture nutrition, and other applications. Regional analysis spans North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and RoW.
Strategic insights for market participants
The report assesses market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities, alongside technology trends, ecosystem & market mapping, patents, and the regulatory landscape. It also examines company strategies, partnerships, agreements, contracts, product launches, mergers & acquisitions, investments, and startup activity.
- Growth drivers: Increasing adoption of dietary supplements, targeted health products, and fortified and functionally enhanced foods and beverages. Market restraints: Higher fortification and formulation costs, stringent regulatory requirements, and health-claim restrictions. Opportunities: Widespread micronutrient deficiencies, continued supplementation, preventive nutrition, and healthy aging demand. Challenges: Delivery technology requirements, ingredient stability, bioavailability, and quality-control variability in botanical and natural ingredients. Product Development/Innovation: Analysis of research & development initiatives and product launches. Market Development: Evaluation of attractive regional and application-based opportunities. Market Diversification: Coverage of ingredient sources, geographies, investments, and recent developments. Competitive Assessment: Analysis of market shares, growth strategies, product portfolios, brand positioning, and geographic footprints.
The report helps established companies and new entrants evaluate revenue opportunities, understand competitive conditions, identify high-growth segments, and develop informed go-to-market strategies for the global nutraceutical ingredients market.
Key Topics Covered:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 STUDY OBJECTIVES
1.2 MARKET DEFINITION
1.3 STUDY SCOPE
1.3.1 INCLUSIONS AND EXCLUSIONS
1.3.2 YEARS CONSIDERED
1.4 CURRENCY CONSIDERED
1.5 UNIT CONSIDERED
1.6 STAKEHOLDERS
1.7 SUMMARY OF CHANGES
2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
2.1 MARKET HIGHLIGHTS AND KEY INSIGHTS
2.2 KEY MARKET PARTICIPANTS: MAPPING OF STRATEGIC DEVELOPMENTS
2.3 DISRUPTIVE TRENDS IN NUTRACEUTICAL INGREDIENTS MARKET
2.4 HIGH-GROWTH SEGMENTS
2.5 REGIONAL SNAPSHOT: MARKET SIZE, GROWTH RATE, AND FORECAST
3 PREMIUM INSIGHTS
3.1 ATTRACTIVE OPPORTUNITIES FOR PLAYERS IN NUTRACEUTICAL INGREDIENTS MARKET
3.2 NUTRACEUTICAL INGREDIENTS MARKET, BY INGREDIENT TYPE AND REGION
3.3 NUTRACEUTICAL INGREDIENTS MARKET, BY SOURCE
3.4 NUTRACEUTICAL INGREDIENTS MARKET, BY INGREDIENT TYPE
3.5 NUTRACEUTICAL INGREDIENTS MARKET, BY APPLICATION
3.6 NUTRACEUTICAL INGREDIENTS MARKET, BY COUNTRY
4 MARKET OVERVIEW
4.1 INTRODUCTION
4.2 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.2.1 DRIVERS
4.2.1.1 Increasing adoption of dietary supplements and targeted health products
4.2.1.2 Growing demand for fortified and functionally enhanced foods and beverages
4.2.1.3 Rising incidence of chronic diseases
4.2.2 RESTRAINTS
4.2.2.1 High Cost and price volatility of nutraceutical ingredients
4.2.2.2 Stringent regulatory requirements and health-claim restrictions
4.2.3 OPPORTUNITIES
4.2.3.1 Widespread micronutrient deficiencies and continued use of fortification and supplementation
4.2.3.2 Growing demand for preventive and healthy aging nutrition
4.2.3.3 Advancements in delivery technologies enhancing bioavailability and stability of nutraceutical ingredients
4.2.4 CHALLENGES
4.2.4.1 Variability and quality-control challenges for botanical and natural ingredients
4.2.4.2 Supply chain disruptions and availability of nutraceutical raw materials
4.3 UNMET NEEDS AND WHITE SPACES
4.3.1 UNMET NEEDS IN NUTRACEUTICAL INGREDIENTS MARKET
4.3.2 WHITE SPACE OPPORTUNITIES
4.4 INTERCONNECTED MARKETS AND CROSS-SECTOR OPPORTUNITIES
4.4.1 INTERCONNECTED MARKETS
4.4.2 CROSS-SECTOR OPPORTUNITIES
4.5 STRATEGIC MOVES BY TIER-1/2/3 PLAYERS
4.5.1 KEY MOVES AND STRATEGIC FOCUS
5 INDUSTRY TRENDS
5.1 INTRODUCTION
5.2 PORTER'S FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
5.2.1 THREAT OF NEW ENTRANTS
5.2.2 THREAT OF SUBSTITUTES
5.2.3 BARGAINING POWER OF SUPPLIERS
5.2.4 BARGAINING POWER OF BUYERS
5.2.5 INTENSITY OF COMPETITIVE RIVALRY
5.3 MACROECONOMIC INDICATORS
5.3.1 GLOBAL HEALTHCARE EXPENDITURE
5.3.2 REAL HOUSEHOLD INCOME
5.4 VALUE CHAIN ANALYSIS
5.4.1 RAW MATERIAL SOURCING
5.4.2 EXTRACTION & PROCESSING
5.4.3 INGREDIENT MANUFACTURING & STANDARDIZATION
5.4.4 QUALITY ASSURANCE, R&D & REGULATORY
5.4.5 COMMERCIALIZATION & DISTRIBUTION
5.4.6 INGREDIENT APPLICATION
5.5 ECOSYSTEM ANALYSIS
5.5.1 DEMAND SIDE
5.5.2 SUPPLY SIDE
5.6 PRICING ANALYSIS
5.6.1 INDICATIVE PRICE TREND AMONG MARKET PLAYERS
5.6.2 AVERAGE SELLING PRICE TREND, BY INGREDIENT TYPE
5.6.3 AVERAGE SELLING PRICE TREND, BY REGION
5.7 TRADE ANALYSIS
5.7.1 TRADE ANALYSIS OF HS CODE 2936: PROVITAMINS AND VITAMINS
5.7.1.1 Export Trends of HS Code 2936 (2021-2025)
5.7.1.2 Import Trends under HS Code 2936 (2021-2025)
5.8 KEY CONFERENCES & EVENTS
5.9 TRENDS IMPACTING CUSTOMERS' BUSINESSES
5.10 INVESTMENT AND FUNDING SCENARIO
5.11 CASE STUDY ANALYSIS
5.11.1 DSM-FIRMENICH SUPPORTED KOREA EUNDAN'S TRANSITION TO ALGAL OMEGA-3
5.11.2 KERRY - BC30 PROBIOTIC IN FUNCTIONAL HOT BEVERAGE
5.11.3 INGREDION - VITESSENCE PULSE 1853 PEA PROTEIN IN VEGAN BEVERAGE
5.12 IMPACT OF US TARIFF - NUTRACEUTICAL INGREDIENTS MARKET
5.12.1 INTRODUCTION
5.12.2 PRICE IMPACT ANALYSIS
5.12.3 IMPACT ON COUNTRY/REGION
5.12.3.1 US
5.12.3.2 Europe
5.12.3.3 Asia Pacific
5.12.4 IMPACT ON END-USE INDUSTRIES
6 REGULATORY AND SUSTAINABILITY LANDSCAPE
6.1 INTRODUCTION
6.2 REGIONAL REGULATIONS AND COMPLIANCE
6.2.1 REGULATORY BODIES, GOVERNMENT AGENCIES, AND OTHER ORGANIZATIONS
6.2.2 INDUSTRY STANDARDS
6.3 SUSTAINABILITY INITIATIVES
6.3.1 SUSTAINABLE AND RESPONSIBLE SOURCING
6.3.2 RESOURCE EFFICIENCY AND LOW-CARBON MANUFACTURING
6.3.3 CIRCULAR ECONOMY AND SUSTAINABLE PRODUCTION
6.3.4 CIRCULAR ECONOMY AND FOOD WASTE REDUCTION
6.4 IMPACT OF REGULATORY POLICIES ON SUSTAINABILITY INITIATIVES
6.5 CERTIFICATIONS, LABELING, ECO-STANDARDS
7 TECHNOLOGICAL ADVANCEMENTS, AI-DRIVEN IMPACT, PATENTS, INNOVATIONS, AND FUTURE APPLICATIONS
7.1 INTRODUCTION
7.2 KEY TECHNOLOGIES
7.2.1 ADVANCED EXTRACTION & PURIFICATION TECHNOLOGIES
7.2.2 PRECISION FERMENTATION & ADVANCED BIOPROCESSING
7.2.3 ENCAPSULATION & ADVANCED DELIVERY SYSTEMS
7.3 COMPLEMENTARY TECHNOLOGIES
7.3.1 ADVANCED ANALYTICAL & CHARACTERIZATION TECHNOLOGIES
7.3.2 NANOTECHNOLOGY & ADVANCED FORMULATION TECHNOLOGIES
7.3.3 AUTOMATION, PROCESS MONITORING & DIGITAL MANUFACTURING TECHNOLOGIES
7.4 ADJACENT TECHNOLOGIES
7.4.1 SYNTHETIC BIOLOGY & BIOINFORMATICS
7.4.2 PERSONALIZED NUTRITION & DIGITAL HEALTH TECHNOLOGIES
7.4.3 ADVANCED FOOD PROCESSING & 3D FOOD-PRINTING TECHNOLOGIES
7.5 TECHNOLOGY/PRODUCT ROADMAP
7.5.1 SHORT-TERM | OPTIMIZATION OF EXTRUSION PROCESSES AND CLEAN-LABEL PRODUCT DEVELOPMENT
7.5.2 MID-TERM | INTELLIGENT MANUFACTURING AND COMMERCIALIZATION OF NEXT-GENERATION PROTEIN INGREDIENTS
7.5.3 LONG-TERM | AUTONOMOUS AI-DRIVEN MANUFACTURING AND SUSTAINABLE PROTEIN INNOVATION
7.6 PATENT ANALYSIS
7.6.1 LIST OF MAJOR PATENTS
7.7 FUTURE APPLICATIONS
7.7.1 PERSONALIZED & PRECISION NUTRITION
7.7.2 FUNCTIONAL & SPECIALIZED NUTRITION PRODUCTS
7.8 IMPACT OF GENERATIVE AI ON NUTRACEUTICAL INGREDIENTS MARKET
7.8.1 INTRODUCTION
7.8.2 TOP USE CASES AND MARKET POTENTIAL
7.8.3 BEST PRACTICES IN NUTRACEUTICAL INGREDIENTS INDUSTRY
7.8.4 CASE STUDIES OF AI IMPLEMENTATION IN NUTRACEUTICAL INGREDIENTS MARKET
7.8.5 INTERCONNECTED ADJACENT ECOSYSTEM AND IMPACT ON MARKET PLAYERS
7.8.6 CLIENTS' READINESS TO ADOPT GENERATIVE AI IN NUTRACEUTICAL INGREDIENTS MARKET
7.9 SUCCESS STORIES AND REAL-WORLD APPLICATIONS
8 CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE AND BUYER BEHAVIOR
8.1 INTRODUCTION
8.2 DECISION-MAKING PROCESS
8.3 BUYER STAKEHOLDERS AND BUYING EVALUATION CRITERIA
8.3.1 KEY STAKEHOLDERS IN BUYING PROCESS
8.3.2 BUYING CRITERIA
8.4 ADOPTION BARRIERS AND INTERNAL CHALLENGES
8.5 UNMET NEEDS OF VARIOUS END-USE INDUSTRIES
8.6 MARKET PROFITABILITY
9 NUTRACEUTICAL INGREDIENTS MARKET, BY FUNCTION
9.1 INTRODUCTION
9.2 NUTRITIONAL SUPPORT
9.3 DIGESTIVE HEALTH
9.4 IMMUNE HEALTH
9.5 CARDIOVASCULAR HEALTH
9.6 BONE & JOINT HEALTH
9.7 COGNITIVE & MENTAL HEALTH
9.8 SPORTS & PERFORMANCE
9.9 WEIGHT MANAGEMENT
9.10 OTHERS (BEAUTY & HEALTHY AGING, ETC.)
10 NUTRACEUTICAL INGREDIENTS MARKET, BY INGREDIENT TYPE
10.1 INTRODUCTION
10.2 FUNCTIONAL PROTEINS
10.2.1 NUTRITIONAL FUNCTIONALITY AND EXPANDING APPLICATIONS
10.3 OMEGA-3 FATTY ACIDS
10.3.1 GROWING DEMAND FOR CARDIOVASCULAR, COGNITIVE, AND PREVENTIVE NUTRITION
10.4 PROBIOTICS
10.4.1 EXPANDING APPLICATIONS IN GUT HEALTH AND FUNCTIONAL NUTRITION
10.5 PREBIOTICS
10.5.1 SUPPORTING GUT MICROBIOME HEALTH AND FUNCTIONAL NUTRITION
10.6 FIBERS & SPECIALTY CARBOHYDRATES
10.6.1 EXPANDING ROLE IN DIGESTIVE HEALTH AND PRODUCT FORMULATION
10.7 VITAMINS
10.7.1 ESSENTIAL MICRONUTRIENTS SUPPORTING PREVENTIVE AND SPECIALIZED NUTRITION
10.7.2 VITAMIN A
10.7.3 VITAMIN B
10.7.4 VITAMIN C
10.7.5 VITAMIN D
10.7.6 VITAMIN E
10.7.7 OTHER VITAMINS (MULTIVITAMIN, ETC.)
10.8 MINERALS
10.8.1 ESSENTIAL MICRONUTRIENTS ACROSS SUPPLEMENTATION, FORTIFICATION, AND SPECIALIZED NUTRITION
10.8.2 CALCIUM
10.8.3 MAGNESIUM
10.8.4 IRON
10.8.5 ZINC
10.8.6 OTHER MINERALS
10.9 AMINO ACIDS
10.9.1 EXPANDING ROLE IN TARGETED NUTRITION, SPORTS PERFORMANCE, AND METABOLIC SUPPORT
10.9.2 BRANCHED-CHAIN AMINO ACIDS
10.9.3 ESSENTIAL AMINO ACIDS
10.9.4 NON-ESSENTIAL AMINO ACIDS
10.9.5 SPECIALTY AMINO ACIDS
10.10 CAROTENOIDS
10.10.1 NATURAL PIGMENTS WITH EXPANDING NUTRITIONAL AND FUNCTIONAL APPLICATIONS
10.11 OTHER INGREDIENT TYPES
11 NUTRACEUTICAL INGREDIENTS MARKET, BY SOURCE
11.1 INTRODUCTION
11.2 PLANT-BASED
11.2.1 EXPANSION OF PLANT-BASED SUPPLY AND PROCESSING CAPACITY TO DRIVE NUTRACEUTICAL INGREDIENT MARKET GROWTH
11.3 ANIMAL-BASED
11.3.1 GROWING DEMAND FOR HIGH-PROTEIN AND BIOACTIVE INGREDIENTS TO DRIVE ANIMAL-BASED INGREDIENT GROWTH
11.4 MICROBIAL-BASED
11.4.1 EXPANSION OF MICROBIAL-DERIVED INGREDIENTS AND FERMENTATION-BASED PRODUCTION TO DRIVE MARKET GROWTH
11.5 SYNTHETICS
11.5.1 CONSISTENT QUALITY AND SCALABLE PRODUCTION OF SYNTHETIC INGREDIENTS TO SUPPORT MARKET GROWTH
12 NUTRACEUTICAL INGREDIENTS MARKET, BY APPLICATION
12.1 INTRODUCTION
12.2 HUMAN NUTRITION
12.2.1 DIETARY SUPPLEMENTS
12.2.1.1 Dietary supplements remain largest application for nutraceutical ingredients due to their established consumer acceptance
12.2.2 FUNCTIONAL FOODS
12.2.2.1 Growing health-conscious consumption is driving nutraceutical ingredient adoption in functional foods
12.2.3 FUNCTIONAL BEVERAGES
12.2.3.1 Demand for convenient wellness products is accelerating nutraceutical ingredient use in beverages
12.2.4 MEDICAL & SPECIALIZED NUTRITION
12.2.4.1 Rising demand for targeted nutrition is supporting use of specialty nutraceutical ingredients
12.2.5 INFANT & EARLY-LIFE NUTRITION
12.2.5.1 Greater focus on early-life health is driving demand for high-quality nutraceutical ingredients
12.3 ANIMAL NUTRITION
12.3.1 COMPANION ANIMAL NUTRITION
12.3.1.1 Pet humanization is accelerating demand for nutraceutical ingredients in companion animal nutrition
12.3.2 LIVESTOCK NUTRITION
12.3.2.1 Reduced reliance on antibiotics is driving nutraceutical adoption in livestock nutrition
12.3.3 AQUACULTURE NUTRITION
12.3.3.1 Growing aquaculture production is increasing demand for functional nutrition ingredients
12.3.4 OTHER ANIMAL NUTRITION
12.3.4.1 Specialized animal health needs are creating demand for targeted nutraceutical ingredients
13 NUTRACEUTICAL INGREDIENTS MARKET, BY REGION
13.1 INTRODUCTION
13.2 NORTH AMERICA
13.2.1 US
13.2.1.1 Strong supplement penetration and rising demand for functional nutrition
13.2.2 CANADA
13.2.2.1 Growing demand for natural products supports market expansion
13.2.3 MEXICO
13.2.3.1 Expanding preventive nutrition demand and broadening supplement ecosystem
13.3 EUROPE
13.3.1 GERMANY
13.3.1.1 High food supplement penetration and demand for micronutrients support market growth
13.3.2 UK
13.3.2.1 Established food supplement use and regulatory support for innovative ingredients support market growth
13.3.3 FRANCE
13.3.3.1 Established supplement market and growing demand for targeted nutrition support market growth
13.3.4 ITALY
13.3.4.1 Large supplement product base and broad use of nutritional ingredients support market growth
13.3.5 SPAIN
13.3.5.1 Established supplement regulation and broad nutritional ingredient applications support market growth
13.3.6 REST OF EUROPE
13.3.6.1 Expanding food supplement use and regulatory harmonization support market opportunities
13.4 ASIA PACIFIC
13.4.1 CHINA
13.4.1.1 Expanding health food formulation and diversification of nutritional products support market growth
13.4.2 INDIA
13.4.2.1 Large agricultural base and expanding nutraceutical ecosystem support market growth
13.4.3 JAPAN
13.4.3.1 Rapid population aging and preventive healthcare culture drive demand for functional ingredients
13.4.4 AUSTRALIA & NEW ZEALAND
13.4.4.1 Strong supplement adoption and export-oriented health product ecosystem support nutraceutical ingredient demand
13.4.5 REST OF ASIA PACIFIC
13.5 SOUTH AMERICA
13.5.1 BRAZIL
13.5.1.1 Strong supplement penetration and rapid expansion of protein and vitamin ingredients
13.5.2 ARGENTINA
13.5.2.1 Growing demand for targeted nutrition and specialty nutraceutical ingredients
13.5.3 REST OF SOUTH AMERICA
13.5.3.1 Emerging consumer awareness and diversification of functional nutrition
13.6 REST OF THE WORLD (ROW)
13.6.1 MIDDLE EAST
13.6.1.1 Rising nutrition-related health needs and preventive healthcare focus
13.6.2 AFRICA
13.6.2.1 Nutritional needs and food fortification programs create structural ingredient demand
14 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
14.1 OVERVIEW
14.2 KEY PLAYER STRATEGIES/RIGHT TO WIN, 2021-2026
14.3 BRAND/PRODUCT COMPARISON
14.3.1 CARGILL, INCORPORATED (EPICOR)
14.3.2 ADM (FIBERSOL)
14.3.3 GLANBIA PLC (FERRIUP)
14.3.4 DSM-FIRMENICH (PEPTOPRO)
14.3.5 ROQUETTE FRERES (NUTRALYS)
14.4 REVENUE ANALYSIS, 2023-2025
14.5 COMPANY VALUATION AND FINANCIAL METRICS
14.5.1 COMPANY VALUATION
14.5.2 EV/EBITDA
14.6 MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS, 2025
14.7 NUTRACEUTICAL INGREDIENTS MARKET COMPANY EVALUATION MATRIX: KEY PLAYERS, 2025
14.7.1 STARS
14.7.2 EMERGING LEADERS
14.7.3 PERVASIVE PLAYERS
14.7.4 PARTICIPANTS
14.7.5 COMPANY FOOTPRINT: KEY PLAYERS, 2025
14.7.5.1 Company footprint
14.7.5.2 Region footprint
14.7.5.3 Ingredient type footprint
14.7.5.4 Source footprint
14.7.5.5 Application footprint
14.8 COMPANY EVALUATION MATRIX: START-UPS/SMES, 2025
14.8.1 PROGRESSIVE COMPANIES
14.8.2 RESPONSIVE COMPANIES
14.8.3 DYNAMIC COMPANIES
14.8.4 STARTING BLOCKS
14.8.5 COMPETITIVE BENCHMARKING: STARTUPS/SMES, 2025
14.8.5.1 Key startups/SMEs
14.8.5.2 Competitive benchmarking of key startups/SMEs
14.9 COMPETITIVE SCENARIO
14.9.1 PRODUCT LAUNCHES
14.9.2 DEALS
14.9.3 EXPANSIONS
15 COMPANY PROFILES
15.1 KEY PLAYERS
15.1.1 CARGILL, INCORPORATED
15.1.2 ADM
15.1.3 INTERNATIONAL FLAVORS & FRAGRANCES INC.
15.1.4 BASF
15.1.5 GLANBIA PLC
15.1.6 ARLA FOODS AMBA
15.1.7 DSM-FIRMENICH
15.1.8 INGREDION
15.1.9 TATE & LYLE
15.1.10 ROQUETTE FRERES
15.1.11 ASSOCIATED BRITISH FOODS PLC
15.1.12 FONTERRA CO-OPERATIVE GROUP LIMITED
15.1.13 KERRY GROUP PLC
15.1.14 NOVONESIS GROUP
15.1.15 BALCHEM CORP.
15.2 OTHER PLAYERS
15.2.1 AJINOMOTO CO., INC.
15.2.2 DIVI'S LABORATORIES LIMITED
15.2.3 KEMIN INDUSTRIES, INC.
15.2.4 GELITA
15.2.5 BENEO
15.2.6 COSUCRA
15.2.7 CONAGEN, INC.
15.2.8 SARSHIKA PHARMACHEM LLP
15.2.9 CANURTA NATURALS USA
15.2.10 EVANIUM
15.3 PROFILE COVERAGE
15.3.1 BUSINESS OVERVIEW
15.3.2 PRODUCTS OFFERED
15.3.3 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS
15.3.3.1 Product launches
15.3.3.2 Deals
15.3.3.3 Expansions
15.3.3.4 Other developments
15.3.4 ANALYST'S VIEW
15.3.4.1 Right to win
15.3.4.2 Strategic choices
15.3.4.3 Weaknesses and competitive threats
16 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
16.1 RESEARCH DATA
16.1.1 SECONDARY DATA
16.1.1.1 List of major secondary sources
16.1.1.2 Key data from secondary sources
16.1.2 PRIMARY DATA
16.1.2.1 Key data from primary sources
16.1.2.2 Key industry insights
16.1.2.3 Breakdown of primaries
16.2 MARKET SIZE ESTIMATION
16.2.1 BOTTOM-UP APPROACH
16.2.2 TOP-DOWN APPROACH
16.2.2.1 Approach to estimate market size using top-down analysis
16.2.3 SUPPLY-SIDE ANALYSIS
16.2.4 DEMAND-SIDE ANALYSIS
16.3 DATA TRIANGULATION
16.4 RESEARCH ASSUMPTIONS
16.5 RESEARCH LIMITATIONS AND RISK ASSESSMENT
17 ADJACENT & RELATED MARKETS
17.1 INTRODUCTION
17.2 LIMITATIONS
17.3 PROTEIN INGREDIENTS MARKET
17.3.1 MARKET DEFINITION
17.3.2 MARKET OVERVIEW
17.4 NUTRACEUTICAL GUMMIES MARKET
17.4.1 MARKET DEFINITION
17.4.2 MARKET OVERVIEW
18 APPENDIX
18.1 DISCUSSION GUIDE
18.2 KNOWLEDGESTORE: THE SUBSCRIPTION PORTAL
18.3 CUSTOMIZATION OPTIONS
18.4 RELATED REPORTS
18.5 AUTHOR DETAILS
LIST OF TABLES [701]
LIST OF FIGURES [71]
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