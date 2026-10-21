Software-Defined Data Center Market Size, Share, Growth Trends, And Global Forecast To 2031 Retailers Lean On AI Forecasting As Retail Analytics Heads For $23.21Bn
Dublin, Oct. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Software-Defined Data Center Market: Global Forecast to 2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global software-defined data center market is projected to grow from USD 100.00 billion in 2026 to USD 265.80 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 21.6%. Market expansion is supported by enterprise digital transformation, hybrid and multi-cloud adoption, AI-driven automation, and demand for scalable IT infrastructure.
Organizations across enterprise, telecom, cloud, and managed services are investing in software-defined data center solutions to centralize the management of computing, storage, and networking resources. Automated provisioning, real-time resource optimization, integrated security, and compatibility with existing systems are helping businesses improve operational efficiency, support growth, and generate stronger returns from IT investments.
Managed service providers expected to record the fastest growth
Managed service providers represent the fastest-growing end-user segment. Adoption is increasing as providers seek to automate infrastructure management, accelerate response times, optimize resources, and deliver flexible, on-demand services. The integration of software-defined networking and software-defined storage also strengthens the management of complex networks and large-scale storage environments.
Hybrid cloud deployments and AI-driven automation are particularly important to this segment. Predictive maintenance, intelligent workload allocation, and proactive performance monitoring can help managed service providers enhance reliability while responding more effectively to changing customer requirements.
Large enterprises maintain the leading market share
Large enterprises account for a larger share of the software-defined data center market due to their extensive and complex IT environments. These organizations require scalable infrastructure, rapid resource provisioning, efficient workload management, and advanced capabilities for monitoring, security, and compliance.
Integration with established systems and hybrid and multi-cloud environments further supports adoption among large enterprises. Software-defined infrastructure enables these businesses to optimize costs, improve operational agility, and introduce new digital services without replacing their entire technology estate.
Asia Pacific emerges as a high-growth regional market
The Asia Pacific software-defined data center market is expanding rapidly as cloud adoption and digital transformation accelerate across China, India, and Southeast Asia. Investments in hyperscale data centers, demand for cost-effective and scalable infrastructure, and government digitalization initiatives are creating significant market opportunities.
Regional growth is also supported by the expansion of telecom services, start-ups, and SMEs using cloud-based solutions. These developments are increasing demand for automated, flexible, and centrally managed data center infrastructure throughout the region.
Competitive landscape
The report evaluates major software-defined data center companies, including VMware (US), Microsoft (US), Cisco (US), HPE (US), IBM (US), Dell Technologies (US), Oracle (US), Nutanix (UK), Huawei (China), and Fujitsu (Japan). The competitive assessment examines business strategies, product portfolios, technology offerings, partnerships, agreements, product launches, mergers & acquisitions, and recent developments.
Research coverage
The report segments the market by offering, organization size, end user, and region. Offerings include solutions and services, with solutions covering software-defined computing, storage, networking, and management & operations. Organization size categories include small & medium-sized enterprises and large enterprises.
End-user analysis covers enterprises, telecom service providers, cloud service providers, and managed service providers. Regional coverage includes North America, Europe, the Middle East & Africa, Asia Pacific, and Latin America.
The research also assesses the principal factors shaping market performance. Key drivers include rising adoption of hybrid and multi-cloud architectures, while complex implementation and management may restrain deployment. Integration with AI, ML, and automation presents significant opportunities, although inadequate maturity in storage virtualization remains a challenge.
Breakdown of primary interviews
Primary research included interviews with CEOs, directors of innovation and technology, system integrators, and executives from software-defined data center companies.
- By Company: Tier 1: 30%, Tier 2: 45%, Tier 3: 25% By Designation: C-Level Executives: 35%, Director Level: 25%, Others: 40% By Region: North America: 45%, Europe: 20%, Asia Pacific: 30%, Rest of the World: 5%
Key benefits for market participants
The report provides revenue estimates for the global market and its subsegments, helping established companies and new entrants assess commercial potential. Stakeholders can use the findings to evaluate the competitive environment, strengthen market positioning, and develop informed go-to-market strategies.
- Product Development/Innovation: Analysis of emerging technologies, R&D initiatives, and new product and service introductions. Market Development: Assessment of attractive geographic and industry opportunities across the global market. Market Diversification: Coverage of investments, recent advancements, unexplored regions, and expanding product and service categories. Competitive Assessment: Evaluation of market shares, expansion strategies, and service portfolios among leading participants.
By combining market forecasts, segment analysis, regional trends, technology developments, and competitive intelligence, the report supports strategic planning and investment decisions across the evolving software-defined data center industry.
Key Topics Covered:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 STUDY OBJECTIVES
1.2 MARKET DEFINITION
1.3 MARKET SCOPE
1.3.1 MARKET SEGMENTATION AND REGIONAL SCOPE
1.3.2 INCLUSIONS AND EXCLUSIONS
1.3.3 YEARS CONSIDERED
1.4 CURRENCY CONSIDERED
1.5 LIMITATIONS
1.6 STAKEHOLDERS
1.7 SUMMARY OF CHANGES
2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
2.1 MARKET HIGHLIGHTS AND KEY INSIGHTS
2.2 KEY MARKET PARTICIPANTS: MAPPING OF STRATEGIC DEVELOPMENTS
2.3 DISRUPTIVE TRENDS IN SOFTWARE-DEFINED DATA CENTER MARKET
2.4 HIGH-GROWTH SEGMENTS
2.5 REGIONAL SNAPSHOT: MARKET SIZE, GROWTH RATE, AND FORECAST
3 PREMIUM INSIGHTS
3.1 ATTRACTIVE OPPORTUNITIES FOR PLAYERS IN SOFTWARE-DEFINED DATA CENTER MARKET
3.2 SOFTWARE-DEFINED DATA CENTER MARKET, BY OFFERING
3.3 SOFTWARE-DEFINED DATA CENTER MARKET, BY SOLUTION
3.4 SOFTWARE-DEFINED DATA CENTER MARKET, BY OPERATOR TYPE
3.5 SOFTWARE-DEFINED DATA CENTER MARKET, BY ENTERPRISE VERTICAL
3.6 SOFTWARE-DEFINED DATA CENTER MARKET, BY REGION
4 MARKET OVERVIEW
4.1 INTRODUCTION
4.2 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.2.1 DRIVERS
4.2.1.1 Expansion of AI infrastructure
4.2.1.2 Growing emphasis on cyber resilience and zero-trust infrastructure
4.2.1.3 Hybrid cloud rebalancing and cloud repatriation
4.2.1.4 Increasing adoption of hyperconverged infrastructure
4.2.2 RESTRAINTS
4.2.2.1 Legacy migration complexity and vendor lock-in concerns
4.2.2.2 Shortage of skilled professionals
4.2.3 OPPORTUNITIES
4.2.3.1 Growing investments in sovereign cloud and data residency infrastructure
4.2.3.2 Rising demand for SDDC-based disaster recovery and cyber recovery infrastructure
4.2.4 CHALLENGES
4.2.4.1 Managing heterogeneous multi-cloud and multi-hypervisor environments while maintaining unified operations
4.2.4.2 Securing centralized software-defined control planes against evolving cyber threats
4.3 UNMET NEEDS AND WHITE SPACES
4.3.1 UNMET NEEDS IN SOFTWARE-DEFINED DATA CENTER MARKET
4.3.2 WHITE SPACE OPPORTUNITIES
4.4 INTERCONNECTED MARKETS AND CROSS-SECTOR OPPORTUNITIES
4.4.1 INTERCONNECTED MARKETS
4.4.2 CROSS-SECTOR OPPORTUNITIES
4.5 STRATEGIC MOVES BY TIER-1/2/3 PLAYERS
4.5.1 KEY MOVES AND STRATEGIC FOCUS
5 INDUSTRY TRENDS
5.1 PORTER'S FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
5.1.1 THREAT OF NEW ENTRANTS
5.1.2 THREAT OF SUBSTITUTES
5.1.3 BARGAINING POWER OF SUPPLIERS
5.1.4 BARGAINING POWER OF BUYERS
5.1.5 INTENSITY OF COMPETITIVE RIVALRY
5.2 MACROECONOMIC INDICATORS
5.2.1 INTRODUCTION
5.2.2 GDP TRENDS & FORECASTS
5.2.3 TRENDS IN GLOBAL DATA CENTER SOLUTIONS INDUSTRY
5.2.4 TRENDS IN GLOBAL CLOUD COMPUTING INDUSTRY
5.3 SUPPLY CHAIN ANALYSIS
5.3.1 SEMICONDUCTOR & COMPONENT SUPPLIERS
5.3.2 DATA CENTER HARDWARE PROVIDERS
5.3.3 SDDC PLATFORM PROVIDERS
5.3.4 SYSTEM INTEGRATORS & MANAGED SERVICE PROVIDERS
5.3.5 CLOUD & COLOCATION PROVIDERS
5.3.6 DEPLOYMENT ENVIRONMENTS
5.3.7 END USERS
5.4 ECOSYSTEM ANALYSIS
5.5 PRICING ANALYSIS
5.5.1 AVERAGE INDICATIVE PRICING OF SDDC SOLUTIONS, BY REGION, 2026
5.5.2 INDICATIVE PRICING ANALYSIS OF SDDC SOLUTIONS, BY VENDOR, 2025
5.6 KEY CONFERENCES AND EVENTS, 2026-2027
5.7 TRENDS/DISRUPTIONS IMPACTING CUSTOMER BUSINESS
5.8 INVESTMENT AND FUNDING SCENARIO
5.9 CASE STUDY ANALYSIS
5.9.1 CASE STUDY 1: HDI SIGORTA MODERNIZES INFRASTRUCTURE AND REDUCES RECOVERY TIMES WITH VMWARE CLOUD FOUNDATION
5.9.2 CASE STUDY 2: PROCTER & GAMBLE MODERNIZES SAP INFRASTRUCTURE WITH MICROSOFT AZURE
5.9.3 CASE STUDY 3: AVANCO MODERNIZES ITS IT INFRASTRUCTURE WITH HPE GREENLAKE
5.9.4 CASE STUDY 4: LEMTRANS IMPROVES RAIL OPERATIONS RESILIENCY WITH ORACLE CLOUD VMWARE SOLUTION
5.10 IMPACT OF 2025 US TARIFF - SOFTWARE-DEFINED DATA CENTER MARKET
5.10.1 INTRODUCTION
5.10.2 KEY TARIFF RATES
5.10.3 PRICE IMPACT ANALYSIS
5.10.4 IMPACT ON COUNTRIES/REGIONS
5.10.4.1 US
5.10.4.2 Europe
5.10.4.3 Asia Pacific
5.10.5 IMPACT ON VERTICALS
5.10.5.1 BFSI
5.10.5.2 Cloud services providers & hyperscalers
5.10.5.3 Manufacturing
5.10.5.4 Government & public sector
6 TECHNOLOGICAL ADVANCEMENTS, AI-DRIVEN IMPACT, PATENTS, INNOVATIONS, AND FUTURE APPLICATIONS
6.1 TECHNOLOGY ANALYSIS
6.1.1 KEY EMERGING TECHNOLOGIES
6.1.1.1 Edge computing
6.1.1.2 Server virtualization
6.1.1.3 Cloud computing
6.1.2 COMPLEMENTARY TECHNOLOGIES
6.1.2.1 Internet of Things (IoT)
6.1.2.2 Infrastructure orchestration and automation
6.1.2.3 Containers and Kubernetes
6.1.3 ADJACENT TECHNOLOGIES
6.1.3.1 Artificial intelligence and machine learning
6.1.3.2 Big data
6.1.3.3 Digital twin
6.2 TECHNOLOGY/PRODUCT ROADMAP
6.2.1 SHORT-TERM (2026-2028) | VIRTUALIZATION, AUTOMATION, & HYBRID INFRASTRUCTURE
6.2.1.1 Focus Areas:
6.2.1.1.1 Technology Development
6.2.1.1.2 Product Innovations
6.2.1.1.3 Market Adoption
6.2.2 MID-TERM (2028-2031) | INTELLIGENT ORCHESTRATION & WORKLOAD OPTIMIZATION
6.2.2.1 Focus Areas:
6.2.2.1.1 Technology Development
6.2.2.1.2 Product Innovations
6.2.2.1.3 Market Adoption
6.2.3 LONG-TERM (2031-2036+) | AUTONOMOUS, AI-DRIVEN, & SELF-OPTIMIZING DATA CENTERS
6.2.3.1 Focus Areas:
6.2.3.1.1 Technology Development
6.2.3.1.2 Product Innovations
6.2.3.1.3 Market Adoption
6.3 PATENT ANALYSIS
6.4 FUTURE APPLICATIONS
6.4.1 AI-DRIVEN PREDICTIVE INFRASTRUCTURE MANAGEMENT
6.4.2 AUTONOMOUS WORKLOAD ORCHESTRATION & RESOURCE OPTIMIZATION
6.4.3 HYBRID & MULTICLOUD INFRASTRUCTURE MANAGEMENT
6.4.4 EDGE & DISTRIBUTED SDDC INFRASTRUCTURE
6.4.5 ENERGY-EFFICIENT & SUSTAINABLE DATA CENTER OPERATIONS
6.5 IMPACT OF AI/GENERATIVE AI ON SOFTWARE-DEFINED DATA CENTER MARKET
6.5.1 TOP USE CASES AND MARKET POTENTIAL
6.5.2 BEST PRACTICES IN SOFTWARE-DEFINED DATA CENTER MARKET
6.5.3 CASE STUDY OF AI IMPLEMENTATION IN SOFTWARE-DEFINED DATA CENTER MARKET
6.5.3.1 S k y Co. accelerates secure AI development through HPE private cloud AI
6.5.4 INTERCONNECTED ADJACENT ECOSYSTEM AND IMPACT ON MARKET PLAYERS
6.5.5 CLIENT READINESS TO ADOPT GENERATIVE AI IN SOFTWARE-DEFINED DATA CENTER MARKET
7 REGULATORY LANDSCAPE
7.1 REGIONAL REGULATIONS AND COMPLIANCE
7.1.1 REGULATORY BODIES, GOVERNMENT AGENCIES, AND OTHER ORGANIZATIONS
7.1.2 INDUSTRY STANDARDS, BY REGION
7.1.2.1 North America
7.1.2.2 Europe
7.1.2.3 Asia Pacific
7.1.2.4 Middle East & Africa
7.1.2.5 Latin America
8 CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE AND BUYER BEHAVIOR
8.1 DECISION-MAKING PROCESS
8.2 KEY STAKEHOLDERS INVOLVED IN BUYING PROCESS AND THEIR EVALUATION CRITERIA
8.2.1 KEY STAKEHOLDERS IN BUYING PROCESS
8.2.2 BUYING CRITERIA
8.3 ADOPTION BARRIERS AND INTERNAL CHALLENGES
8.4 UNMET NEEDS IN VARIOUS END-USER INDUSTRIES
8.5 MARKET PROFITABILITY
8.5.1 REVENUE POTENTIAL
8.5.2 COST DYNAMICS
8.5.3 MARGIN OPPORTUNITIES IN KEY APPLICATIONS
9 SOFTWARE-DEFINED DATA CENTER MARKET, BY OFFERING
9.1 INTRODUCTION
9.1.1 OFFERING: SOFTWARE-DEFINED DATA CENTER MARKET DRIVERS
9.2 SOLUTIONS
9.3 SERVICES
9.3.1 TRAINING & CONSULTING
9.3.2 SUPPORT & MAINTENANCE
9.3.3 INTEGRATION & DEPLOYMENT
10 SOFTWARE-DEFINED DATA CENTER MARKET, BY SOLUTION
10.1 INTRODUCTION
10.1.1 SOLUTION: SOFTWARE-DEFINED DATA CENTER MARKET DRIVERS
10.2 SOFTWARE-DEFINED COMPUTING
10.2.1 FLEXIBLE WORKLOAD MANAGEMENT THROUGH VIRTUALIZATION AND CONTAINER PLATFORMS
10.2.1.1 Server virtualization & hypervisor software
10.2.1.2 Container & Kubernetes platforms
10.3 SOFTWARE-DEFINED STORAGE
10.3.1 CENTRALIZED STORAGE MANAGEMENT FOR SCALABLE AND DATA-INTENSIVE WORKLOADS
10.3.1.1 Block & file SDS software
10.3.1.2 Object SDS software for AI & analytics
10.4 HYPERCONVERGED INFRASTRUCTURE (HCI)
10.4.1 INTEGRATED COMPUTE AND STORAGE FOR SIMPLIFIED INFRASTRUCTURE DEPLOYMENT
10.4.1.1 HCI software
10.4.1.2 Integrated HCI appliances
10.5 SOFTWARE-DEFINED NETWORKING
10.5.1 CENTRALIZED NETWORK CONTROL FOR PROGRAMMABLE AND AUTOMATED DATA CENTER CONNECTIVITY
10.5.1.1 SDN controllers & virtual switches
10.5.1.2 Network virtualization & fabric automation software
10.6 SOFTWARE-DEFINED SECURITY
10.6.1 WORKLOAD-LEVEL SECURITY THROUGH MICROSEGMENTATION AND VIRTUAL FIREWALLS
10.6.1.1 Microsegmentation software
10.6.1.2 Virtual next-gen firewalls (VNGFW) & zero-trust software
10.7 MANAGEMENT & OPERATIONS
10.7.1 AUTOMATED PROVISIONING AND CONTINUOUS MONITORING OF SDDC INFRASTRUCTURE
10.7.1.1 Infrastructure automation & IaC software
10.7.1.2 AIOps & observability software
11 SOFTWARE-DEFINED DATA CENTER MARKET, BY DEPLOYMENT MODE
11.1 INTRODUCTION
11.1.1 DEPLOYMENT MODE: SOFTWARE-DEFINED DATA CENTER MARKET DRIVERS
11.2 PRIVATE CLOUD
11.2.1 DEDICATED INFRASTRUCTURE CONTROL FOR ENTERPRISE WORKLOADS
11.3 PUBLIC CLOUD
11.3.1 ON-DEMAND SDDC RESOURCES THROUGH CLOUD INFRASTRUCTURE
11.4 HYBRID CLOUD
11.4.1 UNIFIED INFRASTRUCTURE MANAGEMENT ACROSS PRIVATE AND PUBLIC CLOUDS
12 SOFTWARE-DEFINED DATA CENTER MARKET, BY OPERATOR TYPE
12.1 INTRODUCTION
12.1.1 OPERATOR TYPE: SOFTWARE-DEFINED DATA CENTER MARKET DRIVERS
12.2 ENTERPRISES
12.2.1 SOFTWARE-DEFINED INFRASTRUCTURE FOR INTERNAL ENTERPRISE IT
12.3 TELECOM SERVICE PROVIDERS
12.3.1 PROGRAMMABLE INFRASTRUCTURE FOR NETWORK AND DISTRIBUTED WORKLOADS
12.4 CLOUD SERVICE PROVIDERS
12.4.1 LARGE-SCALE VIRTUALIZED INFRASTRUCTURE FOR CLOUD RESOURCE DELIVERY
12.5 MANAGED SERVICE PROVIDERS
12.5.1 CENTRALIZED INFRASTRUCTURE MANAGEMENT FOR MULTI-CUSTOMER ENVIRONMENTS
12.6 COLOCATION SERVICE PROVIDERS
12.6.1 SOFTWARE-ENABLED INFRASTRUCTURE SERVICES WITHIN COLOCATION FACILITIES
13 SOFTWARE-DEFINED DATA CENTER MARKET, BY ENTERPRISE VERTICAL
13.1 INTRODUCTION
13.1.1 ENTERPRISE VERTICAL: SOFTWARE-DEFINED DATA CENTER MARKET DRIVERS
13.2 BANKING, FINANCIAL SERVICES, AND INSURANCE (BFSI)
13.2.1 HIGH-AVAILABILITY INFRASTRUCTURE FOR TRANSACTION AND FINANCIAL DATA
13.3 IT & INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY ENABLED SERVICES (ITES)
13.3.1 SCALABLE COMPUTE AND NETWORK INFRASTRUCTURE FOR DIGITAL SERVICE DELIVERY
13.4 GOVERNMENT & DEFENSE
13.4.1 CONTROLLED INFRASTRUCTURE FOR SECURE AND MISSION-CRITICAL WORKLOADS
13.5 HEALTHCARE & LIFE SCIENCES
13.5.1 RESILIENT INFRASTRUCTURE FOR CLINICAL DATA AND RESEARCH WORKLOADS
13.6 MANUFACTURING & INDUSTRIAL
13.6.1 DISTRIBUTED INFRASTRUCTURE FOR AUTOMATED PRODUCTION ENVIRONMENTS
13.7 RETAIL & E-COMMERCE
13.7.1 ELASTIC INFRASTRUCTURE FOR OMNICHANNEL RETAIL AND DIGITAL COMMERCE
13.8 ENERGY & UTILITIES
13.8.1 RELIABLE INFRASTRUCTURE FOR DISTRIBUTED ENERGY AND UTILITY OPERATIONS
13.9 OTHERS
14 SOFTWARE-DEFINED DATA CENTER MARKET, BY ORGANIZATION SIZE
14.1 INTRODUCTION
14.1.1 ORGANIZATION SIZE: SOFTWARE-DEFINED DATA CENTER MARKET DRIVERS
14.2 SMALL AND MEDIUM-SIZED ENTERPRISES (SMES)
14.2.1 SIMPLIFIED INFRASTRUCTURE MANAGEMENT FOR RESOURCE-CONSTRAINED IT ENVIRONMENTS
14.3 LARGE ENTERPRISES
14.3.1 SCALABLE INFRASTRUCTURE CONTROL ACROSS COMPLEX ENTERPRISE ENVIRONMENTS
15 SOFTWARE-DEFINED DATA CENTER MARKET, BY REGION
15.1 INTRODUCTION
15.2 NORTH AMERICA
15.2.1 US
15.2.1.1 AI workload expansion and infrastructure automation to accelerate software-defined data center adoption
15.2.2 CANADA
15.2.2.1 Sovereign AI infrastructure investments to accelerate software-defined data center adoption
15.3 EUROPE
15.3.1 UK
15.3.1.1 Government support for sovereign AI data centers to strengthen demand for automated infrastructure management
15.3.2 GERMANY
15.3.2.1 Sovereign cloud platform selection to accelerate secure and automated data center modernization
15.3.3 FRANCE
15.3.3.1 Data sovereignty requirements in healthcare to drive market
15.3.4 ITALY
15.3.4.1 Hyperscale AI data center expansion to increase demand for software-defined resource orchestration
15.3.5 SPAIN
15.3.5.1 Edge data center expansion and AI-ready networking to drive demand for distributed software-defined infrastructure
15.3.6 NETHERLANDS
15.3.6.1 AI-driven network automation to increase demand for software-defined data center management
15.3.7 REST OF EUROPE
15.4 ASIA PACIFIC
15.4.1 CHINA
15.4.1.1 Domestic AI infrastructure development to increase demand for intelligent software-defined compute, storage, and networking
15.4.2 JAPAN
15.4.2.1 AI-driven legacy system modernization to accelerate virtualization and automated software-defined infrastructure adoption
15.4.3 INDIA
15.4.3.1 Virtualization modernization and container integration to strengthen demand for unified software-defined data center platforms
15.4.4 SOUTH KOREA
15.4.4.1 Hyperscale AI factory development to drive software-defined compute and data center orchestration
15.4.5 SOUTHEAST ASIA
15.4.5.1 AI workload growth and distributed data center expansion to increase demand for programmable infrastructure
15.4.6 REST OF ASIA PACIFIC
15.5 MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA
15.5.1 GCC
15.5.1.1 Saudi Arabia
15.5.1.1.1 AI-ready infrastructure investments to accelerate virtualization and software-defined data center adoption
15.5.1.2 UAE
15.5.1.2.1 Sovereign financial cloud development to increase demand for software-defined infrastructure
15.5.1.3 Qatar
15.5.1.3.1 Sovereign cloud and AI infrastructure deployment to increase demand for software-defined data center orchestration
15.5.1.4 Kuwait
15.5.1.4.1 AI-powered cloud region development to drive virtualized and software-managed infrastructure adoption
15.5.1.5 Rest of GCC
15.5.2 SOUTH AFRICA
15.5.2.1 Enterprise network modernization and AI-native infrastructure to accelerate software-defined data center adoption
15.5.3 REST OF MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA
15.6 LATIN AMERICA
15.6.1 BRAZIL
15.6.1.1 Hybrid infrastructure modernization to improve software-defined resource management
15.6.2 MEXICO
15.6.2.1 Hybrid IT complexity and network virtualization to strengthen software-defined data center adoption
15.6.3 CHILE
15.6.3.1 Local cloud region expansion to strengthen demand for software-defined compute and infrastructure orchestration
15.6.4 COLUMBIA
15.6.4.1 AI-focused data center capacity expansion to increase demand for virtualized and software-managed infrastructure
15.6.5 REST OF LATIN AMERICA
16 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
16.1 INTRODUCTION
16.2 KEY PLAYER COMPETITIVE STRATEGIES/RIGHT TO WIN, 2023-2026
16.3 REVENUE ANALYSIS, 2021-2025
16.4 MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS, 2025
16.5 BRAND/PRODUCT COMPARISON
16.5.1 VMWARE
16.5.2 MICROSOFT
16.5.3 DELL TECHNOLOGIES
16.5.4 HPE
16.5.5 IBM
16.6 COMPANY EVALUATION MATRIX: KEY PLAYERS, 2025
16.6.1 STARS
16.6.2 EMERGING LEADERS
16.6.3 PERVASIVE PLAYERS
16.6.4 PARTICIPANTS
16.6.5 COMPANY FOOTPRINT: KEY PLAYERS, 2025
16.6.5.1 Company footprint
16.6.5.2 Region footprint
16.6.5.3 Solution footprint
16.7 COMPANY EVALUATION MATRIX: STARTUPS/SMES, 2025
16.7.1 PROGRESSIVE COMPANIES
16.7.2 RESPONSIVE COMPANIES
16.7.3 DYNAMIC COMPANIES
16.7.4 STARTING BLOCKS
16.7.5 COMPETITIVE BENCHMARKING: STARTUPS/SMES, 2025
16.7.5.1 Detailed list of key startups/SMEs
16.7.5.2 Competitive benchmarking of key startups/SMEs
16.8 COMPANY VALUATION AND FINANCIAL METRICS
16.8.1 COMPANY VALUATION OF KEY VENDORS
16.8.2 FINANCIAL METRICS OF KEY VENDORS
16.9 COMPETITIVE SCENARIO
16.9.1 PRODUCT LAUNCHES/ENHANCEMENTS
16.9.2 DEALS
17 COMPANY PROFILES
17.1 INTRODUCTION
17.2 MAJOR PLAYERS
17.2.1 VMWARE (BROADCOM)
17.2.2 MICROSOFT
17.2.3 DELL TECHNOLOGIES
17.2.4 HPE
17.2.5 IBM
17.2.6 NUTANIX
17.2.7 NETAPP
17.2.8 ARISTA NETWORKS
17.2.9 HITACHI VANTARA
17.2.10 HUAWEI
17.2.11 MAJOR PLAYER PROFILE COVERAGE
17.2.11.1 Business overview
17.2.11.2 Products/Solutions/Services offered
17.2.11.3 Recent developments
17.2.11.3.1 Product launches/enhancements
17.2.11.3.2 Deals
17.2.11.4 Analyst's view, where applicable
17.2.11.4.1 Right to win
17.2.11.4.2 Strategic choices
17.2.11.4.3 Weaknesses and competitive threats
17.3 OTHER PLAYERS
17.3.1 CISCO
17.3.2 FUJITSU
17.3.3 COMMVAULT
17.3.4 DATACORE SOFTWARE
17.3.5 SCALITY
17.3.6 SUSE
17.3.7 ORACLE
17.3.8 CITRIX
17.3.9 LENOVO
17.3.10 RACKSPACE TECHNOLOGY
17.3.11 PALO ALTO NETWORKS
17.3.12 FORTINET
17.3.13 EVERPURE (PURE STORAGE)
17.3.14 NUAGE NETWORKS
17.3.15 SCALE COMPUTING
17.3.16 VERGEIO
17.3.17 STORMAGIC
17.3.18 WHIZ WORKS
17.3.19 HIVEIO
17.3.20 LIGHTBITS
18 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
18.1 RESEARCH DATA
18.1.1 SECONDARY DATA
18.1.1.1 Data & list of key secondary sources
18.1.2 PRIMARY DATA
18.1.2.1 Breakdown of primary interviews
18.2 MARKET SIZE ESTIMATION
18.3 DATA TRIANGULATION
18.4 FACTOR ANALYSIS
18.5 RESEARCH ASSUMPTIONS
19 APPENDIX
19.1 DISCUSSION GUIDE
19.2 KNOWLEDGESTORE: THE SUBSCRIPTION PORTAL
19.3 CUSTOMIZATION OPTIONS
19.4 RELATED REPORTS
19.5 AUTHOR DETAILS
LIST OF TABLES [287]
LIST OF FIGURES [60]
For more information about this report visit
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment