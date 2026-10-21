Software-Defined Data Center Market Size, Share, Growth Trends, And Global Forecast To 2031 Retailers Lean On AI Forecasting As Retail Analytics Heads For $23.21Bn

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Latest Report Added to Reseach and Markets values the market at $11.82bn in 2026, with operations and supply chain the leading application and Asia Pacific growing fastest, though stitching together physical and digital data remains a stubborn problem for Oracle, Salesforce, SAP and Adobe

Dublin, Oct. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Software-Defined Data Center Market: Global Forecast to 2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global software-defined data center market is projected to grow from USD 100.00 billion in 2026 to USD 265.80 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 21.6%. Market expansion is supported by enterprise digital transformation, hybrid and multi-cloud adoption, AI-driven automation, and demand for scalable IT infrastructure.

Organizations across enterprise, telecom, cloud, and managed services are investing in software-defined data center solutions to centralize the management of computing, storage, and networking resources. Automated provisioning, real-time resource optimization, integrated security, and compatibility with existing systems are helping businesses improve operational efficiency, support growth, and generate stronger returns from IT investments.

Managed service providers expected to record the fastest growth

Managed service providers represent the fastest-growing end-user segment. Adoption is increasing as providers seek to automate infrastructure management, accelerate response times, optimize resources, and deliver flexible, on-demand services. The integration of software-defined networking and software-defined storage also strengthens the management of complex networks and large-scale storage environments.

Hybrid cloud deployments and AI-driven automation are particularly important to this segment. Predictive maintenance, intelligent workload allocation, and proactive performance monitoring can help managed service providers enhance reliability while responding more effectively to changing customer requirements.

Large enterprises maintain the leading market share

Large enterprises account for a larger share of the software-defined data center market due to their extensive and complex IT environments. These organizations require scalable infrastructure, rapid resource provisioning, efficient workload management, and advanced capabilities for monitoring, security, and compliance.

Integration with established systems and hybrid and multi-cloud environments further supports adoption among large enterprises. Software-defined infrastructure enables these businesses to optimize costs, improve operational agility, and introduce new digital services without replacing their entire technology estate.

Asia Pacific emerges as a high-growth regional market

The Asia Pacific software-defined data center market is expanding rapidly as cloud adoption and digital transformation accelerate across China, India, and Southeast Asia. Investments in hyperscale data centers, demand for cost-effective and scalable infrastructure, and government digitalization initiatives are creating significant market opportunities.

Regional growth is also supported by the expansion of telecom services, start-ups, and SMEs using cloud-based solutions. These developments are increasing demand for automated, flexible, and centrally managed data center infrastructure throughout the region.

Competitive landscape

The report evaluates major software-defined data center companies, including VMware (US), Microsoft (US), Cisco (US), HPE (US), IBM (US), Dell Technologies (US), Oracle (US), Nutanix (UK), Huawei (China), and Fujitsu (Japan). The competitive assessment examines business strategies, product portfolios, technology offerings, partnerships, agreements, product launches, mergers & acquisitions, and recent developments.

Research coverage

The report segments the market by offering, organization size, end user, and region. Offerings include solutions and services, with solutions covering software-defined computing, storage, networking, and management & operations. Organization size categories include small & medium-sized enterprises and large enterprises.

End-user analysis covers enterprises, telecom service providers, cloud service providers, and managed service providers. Regional coverage includes North America, Europe, the Middle East & Africa, Asia Pacific, and Latin America.

The research also assesses the principal factors shaping market performance. Key drivers include rising adoption of hybrid and multi-cloud architectures, while complex implementation and management may restrain deployment. Integration with AI, ML, and automation presents significant opportunities, although inadequate maturity in storage virtualization remains a challenge.

Breakdown of primary interviews

Primary research included interviews with CEOs, directors of innovation and technology, system integrators, and executives from software-defined data center companies.



By Company: Tier 1: 30%, Tier 2: 45%, Tier 3: 25%

By Designation: C-Level Executives: 35%, Director Level: 25%, Others: 40% By Region: North America: 45%, Europe: 20%, Asia Pacific: 30%, Rest of the World: 5%

Key benefits for market participants

The report provides revenue estimates for the global market and its subsegments, helping established companies and new entrants assess commercial potential. Stakeholders can use the findings to evaluate the competitive environment, strengthen market positioning, and develop informed go-to-market strategies.



Product Development/Innovation: Analysis of emerging technologies, R&D initiatives, and new product and service introductions.

Market Development: Assessment of attractive geographic and industry opportunities across the global market.

Market Diversification: Coverage of investments, recent advancements, unexplored regions, and expanding product and service categories. Competitive Assessment: Evaluation of market shares, expansion strategies, and service portfolios among leading participants.

By combining market forecasts, segment analysis, regional trends, technology developments, and competitive intelligence, the report supports strategic planning and investment decisions across the evolving software-defined data center industry.

Key Topics Covered:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 STUDY OBJECTIVES

1.2 MARKET DEFINITION

1.3 MARKET SCOPE

1.3.1 MARKET SEGMENTATION AND REGIONAL SCOPE

1.3.2 INCLUSIONS AND EXCLUSIONS

1.3.3 YEARS CONSIDERED

1.4 CURRENCY CONSIDERED

1.5 LIMITATIONS

1.6 STAKEHOLDERS

1.7 SUMMARY OF CHANGES

2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1 MARKET HIGHLIGHTS AND KEY INSIGHTS

2.2 KEY MARKET PARTICIPANTS: MAPPING OF STRATEGIC DEVELOPMENTS

2.3 DISRUPTIVE TRENDS IN SOFTWARE-DEFINED DATA CENTER MARKET

2.4 HIGH-GROWTH SEGMENTS

2.5 REGIONAL SNAPSHOT: MARKET SIZE, GROWTH RATE, AND FORECAST

3 PREMIUM INSIGHTS

3.1 ATTRACTIVE OPPORTUNITIES FOR PLAYERS IN SOFTWARE-DEFINED DATA CENTER MARKET

3.2 SOFTWARE-DEFINED DATA CENTER MARKET, BY OFFERING

3.3 SOFTWARE-DEFINED DATA CENTER MARKET, BY SOLUTION

3.4 SOFTWARE-DEFINED DATA CENTER MARKET, BY OPERATOR TYPE

3.5 SOFTWARE-DEFINED DATA CENTER MARKET, BY ENTERPRISE VERTICAL

3.6 SOFTWARE-DEFINED DATA CENTER MARKET, BY REGION

4 MARKET OVERVIEW

4.1 INTRODUCTION

4.2 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.2.1 DRIVERS

4.2.1.1 Expansion of AI infrastructure

4.2.1.2 Growing emphasis on cyber resilience and zero-trust infrastructure

4.2.1.3 Hybrid cloud rebalancing and cloud repatriation

4.2.1.4 Increasing adoption of hyperconverged infrastructure

4.2.2 RESTRAINTS

4.2.2.1 Legacy migration complexity and vendor lock-in concerns

4.2.2.2 Shortage of skilled professionals

4.2.3 OPPORTUNITIES

4.2.3.1 Growing investments in sovereign cloud and data residency infrastructure

4.2.3.2 Rising demand for SDDC-based disaster recovery and cyber recovery infrastructure

4.2.4 CHALLENGES

4.2.4.1 Managing heterogeneous multi-cloud and multi-hypervisor environments while maintaining unified operations

4.2.4.2 Securing centralized software-defined control planes against evolving cyber threats

4.3 UNMET NEEDS AND WHITE SPACES

4.3.1 UNMET NEEDS IN SOFTWARE-DEFINED DATA CENTER MARKET

4.3.2 WHITE SPACE OPPORTUNITIES

4.4 INTERCONNECTED MARKETS AND CROSS-SECTOR OPPORTUNITIES

4.4.1 INTERCONNECTED MARKETS

4.4.2 CROSS-SECTOR OPPORTUNITIES

4.5 STRATEGIC MOVES BY TIER-1/2/3 PLAYERS

4.5.1 KEY MOVES AND STRATEGIC FOCUS

5 INDUSTRY TRENDS

5.1 PORTER'S FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

5.1.1 THREAT OF NEW ENTRANTS

5.1.2 THREAT OF SUBSTITUTES

5.1.3 BARGAINING POWER OF SUPPLIERS

5.1.4 BARGAINING POWER OF BUYERS

5.1.5 INTENSITY OF COMPETITIVE RIVALRY

5.2 MACROECONOMIC INDICATORS

5.2.1 INTRODUCTION

5.2.2 GDP TRENDS & FORECASTS

5.2.3 TRENDS IN GLOBAL DATA CENTER SOLUTIONS INDUSTRY

5.2.4 TRENDS IN GLOBAL CLOUD COMPUTING INDUSTRY

5.3 SUPPLY CHAIN ANALYSIS

5.3.1 SEMICONDUCTOR & COMPONENT SUPPLIERS

5.3.2 DATA CENTER HARDWARE PROVIDERS

5.3.3 SDDC PLATFORM PROVIDERS

5.3.4 SYSTEM INTEGRATORS & MANAGED SERVICE PROVIDERS

5.3.5 CLOUD & COLOCATION PROVIDERS

5.3.6 DEPLOYMENT ENVIRONMENTS

5.3.7 END USERS

5.4 ECOSYSTEM ANALYSIS

5.5 PRICING ANALYSIS

5.5.1 AVERAGE INDICATIVE PRICING OF SDDC SOLUTIONS, BY REGION, 2026

5.5.2 INDICATIVE PRICING ANALYSIS OF SDDC SOLUTIONS, BY VENDOR, 2025

5.6 KEY CONFERENCES AND EVENTS, 2026-2027

5.7 TRENDS/DISRUPTIONS IMPACTING CUSTOMER BUSINESS

5.8 INVESTMENT AND FUNDING SCENARIO

5.9 CASE STUDY ANALYSIS

5.9.1 CASE STUDY 1: HDI SIGORTA MODERNIZES INFRASTRUCTURE AND REDUCES RECOVERY TIMES WITH VMWARE CLOUD FOUNDATION

5.9.2 CASE STUDY 2: PROCTER & GAMBLE MODERNIZES SAP INFRASTRUCTURE WITH MICROSOFT AZURE

5.9.3 CASE STUDY 3: AVANCO MODERNIZES ITS IT INFRASTRUCTURE WITH HPE GREENLAKE

5.9.4 CASE STUDY 4: LEMTRANS IMPROVES RAIL OPERATIONS RESILIENCY WITH ORACLE CLOUD VMWARE SOLUTION

5.10 IMPACT OF 2025 US TARIFF - SOFTWARE-DEFINED DATA CENTER MARKET

5.10.1 INTRODUCTION

5.10.2 KEY TARIFF RATES

5.10.3 PRICE IMPACT ANALYSIS

5.10.4 IMPACT ON COUNTRIES/REGIONS

5.10.4.1 US

5.10.4.2 Europe

5.10.4.3 Asia Pacific

5.10.5 IMPACT ON VERTICALS

5.10.5.1 BFSI

5.10.5.2 Cloud services providers & hyperscalers

5.10.5.3 Manufacturing

5.10.5.4 Government & public sector

6 TECHNOLOGICAL ADVANCEMENTS, AI-DRIVEN IMPACT, PATENTS, INNOVATIONS, AND FUTURE APPLICATIONS

6.1 TECHNOLOGY ANALYSIS

6.1.1 KEY EMERGING TECHNOLOGIES

6.1.1.1 Edge computing

6.1.1.2 Server virtualization

6.1.1.3 Cloud computing

6.1.2 COMPLEMENTARY TECHNOLOGIES

6.1.2.1 Internet of Things (IoT)

6.1.2.2 Infrastructure orchestration and automation

6.1.2.3 Containers and Kubernetes

6.1.3 ADJACENT TECHNOLOGIES

6.1.3.1 Artificial intelligence and machine learning

6.1.3.2 Big data

6.1.3.3 Digital twin

6.2 TECHNOLOGY/PRODUCT ROADMAP

6.2.1 SHORT-TERM (2026-2028) | VIRTUALIZATION, AUTOMATION, & HYBRID INFRASTRUCTURE

6.2.1.1 Focus Areas:

6.2.1.1.1 Technology Development

6.2.1.1.2 Product Innovations

6.2.1.1.3 Market Adoption

6.2.2 MID-TERM (2028-2031) | INTELLIGENT ORCHESTRATION & WORKLOAD OPTIMIZATION

6.2.2.1 Focus Areas:

6.2.2.1.1 Technology Development

6.2.2.1.2 Product Innovations

6.2.2.1.3 Market Adoption

6.2.3 LONG-TERM (2031-2036+) | AUTONOMOUS, AI-DRIVEN, & SELF-OPTIMIZING DATA CENTERS

6.2.3.1 Focus Areas:

6.2.3.1.1 Technology Development

6.2.3.1.2 Product Innovations

6.2.3.1.3 Market Adoption

6.3 PATENT ANALYSIS

6.4 FUTURE APPLICATIONS

6.4.1 AI-DRIVEN PREDICTIVE INFRASTRUCTURE MANAGEMENT

6.4.2 AUTONOMOUS WORKLOAD ORCHESTRATION & RESOURCE OPTIMIZATION

6.4.3 HYBRID & MULTICLOUD INFRASTRUCTURE MANAGEMENT

6.4.4 EDGE & DISTRIBUTED SDDC INFRASTRUCTURE

6.4.5 ENERGY-EFFICIENT & SUSTAINABLE DATA CENTER OPERATIONS

6.5 IMPACT OF AI/GENERATIVE AI ON SOFTWARE-DEFINED DATA CENTER MARKET

6.5.1 TOP USE CASES AND MARKET POTENTIAL

6.5.2 BEST PRACTICES IN SOFTWARE-DEFINED DATA CENTER MARKET

6.5.3 CASE STUDY OF AI IMPLEMENTATION IN SOFTWARE-DEFINED DATA CENTER MARKET

6.5.3.1 S k y Co. accelerates secure AI development through HPE private cloud AI

6.5.4 INTERCONNECTED ADJACENT ECOSYSTEM AND IMPACT ON MARKET PLAYERS

6.5.5 CLIENT READINESS TO ADOPT GENERATIVE AI IN SOFTWARE-DEFINED DATA CENTER MARKET

7 REGULATORY LANDSCAPE

7.1 REGIONAL REGULATIONS AND COMPLIANCE

7.1.1 REGULATORY BODIES, GOVERNMENT AGENCIES, AND OTHER ORGANIZATIONS

7.1.2 INDUSTRY STANDARDS, BY REGION

7.1.2.1 North America

7.1.2.2 Europe

7.1.2.3 Asia Pacific

7.1.2.4 Middle East & Africa

7.1.2.5 Latin America

8 CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE AND BUYER BEHAVIOR

8.1 DECISION-MAKING PROCESS

8.2 KEY STAKEHOLDERS INVOLVED IN BUYING PROCESS AND THEIR EVALUATION CRITERIA

8.2.1 KEY STAKEHOLDERS IN BUYING PROCESS

8.2.2 BUYING CRITERIA

8.3 ADOPTION BARRIERS AND INTERNAL CHALLENGES

8.4 UNMET NEEDS IN VARIOUS END-USER INDUSTRIES

8.5 MARKET PROFITABILITY

8.5.1 REVENUE POTENTIAL

8.5.2 COST DYNAMICS

8.5.3 MARGIN OPPORTUNITIES IN KEY APPLICATIONS

9 SOFTWARE-DEFINED DATA CENTER MARKET, BY OFFERING

9.1 INTRODUCTION

9.1.1 OFFERING: SOFTWARE-DEFINED DATA CENTER MARKET DRIVERS

9.2 SOLUTIONS

9.3 SERVICES

9.3.1 TRAINING & CONSULTING

9.3.2 SUPPORT & MAINTENANCE

9.3.3 INTEGRATION & DEPLOYMENT

10 SOFTWARE-DEFINED DATA CENTER MARKET, BY SOLUTION

10.1 INTRODUCTION

10.1.1 SOLUTION: SOFTWARE-DEFINED DATA CENTER MARKET DRIVERS

10.2 SOFTWARE-DEFINED COMPUTING

10.2.1 FLEXIBLE WORKLOAD MANAGEMENT THROUGH VIRTUALIZATION AND CONTAINER PLATFORMS

10.2.1.1 Server virtualization & hypervisor software

10.2.1.2 Container & Kubernetes platforms

10.3 SOFTWARE-DEFINED STORAGE

10.3.1 CENTRALIZED STORAGE MANAGEMENT FOR SCALABLE AND DATA-INTENSIVE WORKLOADS

10.3.1.1 Block & file SDS software

10.3.1.2 Object SDS software for AI & analytics

10.4 HYPERCONVERGED INFRASTRUCTURE (HCI)

10.4.1 INTEGRATED COMPUTE AND STORAGE FOR SIMPLIFIED INFRASTRUCTURE DEPLOYMENT

10.4.1.1 HCI software

10.4.1.2 Integrated HCI appliances

10.5 SOFTWARE-DEFINED NETWORKING

10.5.1 CENTRALIZED NETWORK CONTROL FOR PROGRAMMABLE AND AUTOMATED DATA CENTER CONNECTIVITY

10.5.1.1 SDN controllers & virtual switches

10.5.1.2 Network virtualization & fabric automation software

10.6 SOFTWARE-DEFINED SECURITY

10.6.1 WORKLOAD-LEVEL SECURITY THROUGH MICROSEGMENTATION AND VIRTUAL FIREWALLS

10.6.1.1 Microsegmentation software

10.6.1.2 Virtual next-gen firewalls (VNGFW) & zero-trust software

10.7 MANAGEMENT & OPERATIONS

10.7.1 AUTOMATED PROVISIONING AND CONTINUOUS MONITORING OF SDDC INFRASTRUCTURE

10.7.1.1 Infrastructure automation & IaC software

10.7.1.2 AIOps & observability software

11 SOFTWARE-DEFINED DATA CENTER MARKET, BY DEPLOYMENT MODE

11.1 INTRODUCTION

11.1.1 DEPLOYMENT MODE: SOFTWARE-DEFINED DATA CENTER MARKET DRIVERS

11.2 PRIVATE CLOUD

11.2.1 DEDICATED INFRASTRUCTURE CONTROL FOR ENTERPRISE WORKLOADS

11.3 PUBLIC CLOUD

11.3.1 ON-DEMAND SDDC RESOURCES THROUGH CLOUD INFRASTRUCTURE

11.4 HYBRID CLOUD

11.4.1 UNIFIED INFRASTRUCTURE MANAGEMENT ACROSS PRIVATE AND PUBLIC CLOUDS

12 SOFTWARE-DEFINED DATA CENTER MARKET, BY OPERATOR TYPE

12.1 INTRODUCTION

12.1.1 OPERATOR TYPE: SOFTWARE-DEFINED DATA CENTER MARKET DRIVERS

12.2 ENTERPRISES

12.2.1 SOFTWARE-DEFINED INFRASTRUCTURE FOR INTERNAL ENTERPRISE IT

12.3 TELECOM SERVICE PROVIDERS

12.3.1 PROGRAMMABLE INFRASTRUCTURE FOR NETWORK AND DISTRIBUTED WORKLOADS

12.4 CLOUD SERVICE PROVIDERS

12.4.1 LARGE-SCALE VIRTUALIZED INFRASTRUCTURE FOR CLOUD RESOURCE DELIVERY

12.5 MANAGED SERVICE PROVIDERS

12.5.1 CENTRALIZED INFRASTRUCTURE MANAGEMENT FOR MULTI-CUSTOMER ENVIRONMENTS

12.6 COLOCATION SERVICE PROVIDERS

12.6.1 SOFTWARE-ENABLED INFRASTRUCTURE SERVICES WITHIN COLOCATION FACILITIES

13 SOFTWARE-DEFINED DATA CENTER MARKET, BY ENTERPRISE VERTICAL

13.1 INTRODUCTION

13.1.1 ENTERPRISE VERTICAL: SOFTWARE-DEFINED DATA CENTER MARKET DRIVERS

13.2 BANKING, FINANCIAL SERVICES, AND INSURANCE (BFSI)

13.2.1 HIGH-AVAILABILITY INFRASTRUCTURE FOR TRANSACTION AND FINANCIAL DATA

13.3 IT & INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY ENABLED SERVICES (ITES)

13.3.1 SCALABLE COMPUTE AND NETWORK INFRASTRUCTURE FOR DIGITAL SERVICE DELIVERY

13.4 GOVERNMENT & DEFENSE

13.4.1 CONTROLLED INFRASTRUCTURE FOR SECURE AND MISSION-CRITICAL WORKLOADS

13.5 HEALTHCARE & LIFE SCIENCES

13.5.1 RESILIENT INFRASTRUCTURE FOR CLINICAL DATA AND RESEARCH WORKLOADS

13.6 MANUFACTURING & INDUSTRIAL

13.6.1 DISTRIBUTED INFRASTRUCTURE FOR AUTOMATED PRODUCTION ENVIRONMENTS

13.7 RETAIL & E-COMMERCE

13.7.1 ELASTIC INFRASTRUCTURE FOR OMNICHANNEL RETAIL AND DIGITAL COMMERCE

13.8 ENERGY & UTILITIES

13.8.1 RELIABLE INFRASTRUCTURE FOR DISTRIBUTED ENERGY AND UTILITY OPERATIONS

13.9 OTHERS

14 SOFTWARE-DEFINED DATA CENTER MARKET, BY ORGANIZATION SIZE

14.1 INTRODUCTION

14.1.1 ORGANIZATION SIZE: SOFTWARE-DEFINED DATA CENTER MARKET DRIVERS

14.2 SMALL AND MEDIUM-SIZED ENTERPRISES (SMES)

14.2.1 SIMPLIFIED INFRASTRUCTURE MANAGEMENT FOR RESOURCE-CONSTRAINED IT ENVIRONMENTS

14.3 LARGE ENTERPRISES

14.3.1 SCALABLE INFRASTRUCTURE CONTROL ACROSS COMPLEX ENTERPRISE ENVIRONMENTS

15 SOFTWARE-DEFINED DATA CENTER MARKET, BY REGION

15.1 INTRODUCTION

15.2 NORTH AMERICA

15.2.1 US

15.2.1.1 AI workload expansion and infrastructure automation to accelerate software-defined data center adoption

15.2.2 CANADA

15.2.2.1 Sovereign AI infrastructure investments to accelerate software-defined data center adoption

15.3 EUROPE

15.3.1 UK

15.3.1.1 Government support for sovereign AI data centers to strengthen demand for automated infrastructure management

15.3.2 GERMANY

15.3.2.1 Sovereign cloud platform selection to accelerate secure and automated data center modernization

15.3.3 FRANCE

15.3.3.1 Data sovereignty requirements in healthcare to drive market

15.3.4 ITALY

15.3.4.1 Hyperscale AI data center expansion to increase demand for software-defined resource orchestration

15.3.5 SPAIN

15.3.5.1 Edge data center expansion and AI-ready networking to drive demand for distributed software-defined infrastructure

15.3.6 NETHERLANDS

15.3.6.1 AI-driven network automation to increase demand for software-defined data center management

15.3.7 REST OF EUROPE

15.4 ASIA PACIFIC

15.4.1 CHINA

15.4.1.1 Domestic AI infrastructure development to increase demand for intelligent software-defined compute, storage, and networking

15.4.2 JAPAN

15.4.2.1 AI-driven legacy system modernization to accelerate virtualization and automated software-defined infrastructure adoption

15.4.3 INDIA

15.4.3.1 Virtualization modernization and container integration to strengthen demand for unified software-defined data center platforms

15.4.4 SOUTH KOREA

15.4.4.1 Hyperscale AI factory development to drive software-defined compute and data center orchestration

15.4.5 SOUTHEAST ASIA

15.4.5.1 AI workload growth and distributed data center expansion to increase demand for programmable infrastructure

15.4.6 REST OF ASIA PACIFIC

15.5 MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA

15.5.1 GCC

15.5.1.1 Saudi Arabia

15.5.1.1.1 AI-ready infrastructure investments to accelerate virtualization and software-defined data center adoption

15.5.1.2 UAE

15.5.1.2.1 Sovereign financial cloud development to increase demand for software-defined infrastructure

15.5.1.3 Qatar

15.5.1.3.1 Sovereign cloud and AI infrastructure deployment to increase demand for software-defined data center orchestration

15.5.1.4 Kuwait

15.5.1.4.1 AI-powered cloud region development to drive virtualized and software-managed infrastructure adoption

15.5.1.5 Rest of GCC

15.5.2 SOUTH AFRICA

15.5.2.1 Enterprise network modernization and AI-native infrastructure to accelerate software-defined data center adoption

15.5.3 REST OF MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA

15.6 LATIN AMERICA

15.6.1 BRAZIL

15.6.1.1 Hybrid infrastructure modernization to improve software-defined resource management

15.6.2 MEXICO

15.6.2.1 Hybrid IT complexity and network virtualization to strengthen software-defined data center adoption

15.6.3 CHILE

15.6.3.1 Local cloud region expansion to strengthen demand for software-defined compute and infrastructure orchestration

15.6.4 COLUMBIA

15.6.4.1 AI-focused data center capacity expansion to increase demand for virtualized and software-managed infrastructure

15.6.5 REST OF LATIN AMERICA

16 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

16.1 INTRODUCTION

16.2 KEY PLAYER COMPETITIVE STRATEGIES/RIGHT TO WIN, 2023-2026

16.3 REVENUE ANALYSIS, 2021-2025

16.4 MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS, 2025

16.5 BRAND/PRODUCT COMPARISON

16.5.1 VMWARE

16.5.2 MICROSOFT

16.5.3 DELL TECHNOLOGIES

16.5.4 HPE

16.5.5 IBM

16.6 COMPANY EVALUATION MATRIX: KEY PLAYERS, 2025

16.6.1 STARS

16.6.2 EMERGING LEADERS

16.6.3 PERVASIVE PLAYERS

16.6.4 PARTICIPANTS

16.6.5 COMPANY FOOTPRINT: KEY PLAYERS, 2025

16.6.5.1 Company footprint

16.6.5.2 Region footprint

16.6.5.3 Solution footprint

16.7 COMPANY EVALUATION MATRIX: STARTUPS/SMES, 2025

16.7.1 PROGRESSIVE COMPANIES

16.7.2 RESPONSIVE COMPANIES

16.7.3 DYNAMIC COMPANIES

16.7.4 STARTING BLOCKS

16.7.5 COMPETITIVE BENCHMARKING: STARTUPS/SMES, 2025

16.7.5.1 Detailed list of key startups/SMEs

16.7.5.2 Competitive benchmarking of key startups/SMEs

16.8 COMPANY VALUATION AND FINANCIAL METRICS

16.8.1 COMPANY VALUATION OF KEY VENDORS

16.8.2 FINANCIAL METRICS OF KEY VENDORS

16.9 COMPETITIVE SCENARIO

16.9.1 PRODUCT LAUNCHES/ENHANCEMENTS

16.9.2 DEALS

17 COMPANY PROFILES

17.1 INTRODUCTION

17.2 MAJOR PLAYERS

17.2.1 VMWARE (BROADCOM)

17.2.2 MICROSOFT

17.2.3 DELL TECHNOLOGIES

17.2.4 HPE

17.2.5 IBM

17.2.6 NUTANIX

17.2.7 NETAPP

17.2.8 ARISTA NETWORKS

17.2.9 HITACHI VANTARA

17.2.10 HUAWEI

17.2.11 MAJOR PLAYER PROFILE COVERAGE

17.2.11.1 Business overview

17.2.11.2 Products/Solutions/Services offered

17.2.11.3 Recent developments

17.2.11.3.1 Product launches/enhancements

17.2.11.3.2 Deals

17.2.11.4 Analyst's view, where applicable

17.2.11.4.1 Right to win

17.2.11.4.2 Strategic choices

17.2.11.4.3 Weaknesses and competitive threats

17.3 OTHER PLAYERS

17.3.1 CISCO

17.3.2 FUJITSU

17.3.3 COMMVAULT

17.3.4 DATACORE SOFTWARE

17.3.5 SCALITY

17.3.6 SUSE

17.3.7 ORACLE

17.3.8 CITRIX

17.3.9 LENOVO

17.3.10 RACKSPACE TECHNOLOGY

17.3.11 PALO ALTO NETWORKS

17.3.12 FORTINET

17.3.13 EVERPURE (PURE STORAGE)

17.3.14 NUAGE NETWORKS

17.3.15 SCALE COMPUTING

17.3.16 VERGEIO

17.3.17 STORMAGIC

17.3.18 WHIZ WORKS

17.3.19 HIVEIO

17.3.20 LIGHTBITS

18 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

18.1 RESEARCH DATA

18.1.1 SECONDARY DATA

18.1.1.1 Data & list of key secondary sources

18.1.2 PRIMARY DATA

18.1.2.1 Breakdown of primary interviews

18.2 MARKET SIZE ESTIMATION

18.3 DATA TRIANGULATION

18.4 FACTOR ANALYSIS

18.5 RESEARCH ASSUMPTIONS

19 APPENDIX

19.1 DISCUSSION GUIDE

19.2 KNOWLEDGESTORE: THE SUBSCRIPTION PORTAL

19.3 CUSTOMIZATION OPTIONS

19.4 RELATED REPORTS

19.5 AUTHOR DETAILS

LIST OF TABLES [287]

LIST OF FIGURES [60]

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900