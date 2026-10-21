Agentic AI Market Size, Share, Trends, And Global Forecast To 2033 Companies Move From Copilots To Autonomous Agents, Fueling A $206 Billion Market

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The global agentic AI market is projected to grow more than tenfold from $19.33 billion in 2026 to $205.88 billion by 2033, a new report finds, with customer service leading adoption; Microsoft, Salesforce, OpenAI and Anthropic are among 52 companies profiled. Dublin, Oct. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Agentic AI Market: Global Forecast to 2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Software to record the fastest growth during 2026-2033 Software is expected to be the fastest-growing offering in the agentic AI market as enterprises transition from isolated pilots to reusable, secure, and governed platforms. Demand is increasing for agent development platforms, orchestration and runtime systems, memory and context management, enterprise connectivity, governance, observability, process automation, and prebuilt applications. Organizations require platforms capable of coordinating multiple models, APIs, tools, business applications, and data sources while enforcing policy controls and permissions. This trend is supporting integrated solutions that combine agent creation, deployment, monitoring, evaluation, security, and enterprise system connectivity. Vendors offering interoperable architectures, extensive connectors, transparent operating economics, and effective governance capabilities are expected to capture a significant share of enterprise software spending. Customer service & support to lead application share in 2026 Customer service & support is expected to account for the largest application share of the agentic AI market in 2026. Adoption is supported by high interaction volumes, established digital channels, extensive knowledge resources, and clear performance metrics. Agentic AI systems can access customer records, retrieve contextual information, update enterprise systems, reset credentials, initiate transactions, process requests, coordinate follow-up actions, and escalate complex cases while retaining relevant context. Key business outcomes include higher autonomous resolution rates, shorter handling times, lower escalation volumes, faster responses, and 24/7 service availability. Competitive differentiation will depend on multilingual support, dependable exception handling, real-time access to enterprise data, contextual personalization, and effective human handoffs when tasks exceed established permissions or risk thresholds. North America to retain market leadership as Asia Pacific posts the fastest growth North America is expected to remain the largest regional agentic AI market in 2026, supported by substantial enterprise technology spending, mature cloud adoption, advanced AI infrastructure, and the presence of major hyperscalers and agent-native startups. A broad installed base of CRM, ITSM, productivity, developer, workflow, and data platforms enables organizations to integrate AI agents into existing business processes. Access to AI talent, venture funding, system integration expertise, and policy support for domestic technology development further strengthens regional adoption. Asia Pacific is projected to register the fastest growth between 2026 and 2033. Rapid digitalization, infrastructure investment, and enterprise adoption across China, India, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, and Australia are creating opportunities in financial services, manufacturing, telecommunications, retail, technology services, and public-sector operations. Demand for localized and sovereign deployments is also increasing as organizations address domestic language requirements, data residency rules, regulatory obligations, and local business systems. Providers combining global platform capabilities with regional models, local integrations, partner ecosystems, and country-specific governance are likely to secure a stronger competitive position. Primary research breakdown The research included in-depth interviews with chief executive officers, technology and innovation directors, system integrators, managers, and other executives from organizations participating in the agentic AI market.

By Company: Tier 1 - 46%, Tier 2 - 29%, and Tier 3 - 25%

By Designation: Directors - 34%, Managers - 48%, and Others - 18% By Region: North America - 55%, Europe - 18%, Asia Pacific - 16%, Middle East & Africa - 7%, and Latin America - 4% Competitive landscape Key participants in the agentic AI market include AWS, Microsoft, Google, IBM, OpenAI, Anthropic, Salesforce, ServiceNow, Oracle, SAP, Databricks, Snowflake, Palantir Technologies, Adobe, Atlassian, UiPath, Automation Anywhere, SS&C Blue Prism, Pegasystems, Appian, Celonis, Workato, LangChain, CrewAI, LlamaIndex, Relevance AI, Kore.ai, Aisera, Writer, Glean, Sierra, Cognition AI, Harvey, Arize AI, Accenture, Deloitte, Capgemini, TCS, and Cognizant. The report evaluates company profiles, product portfolios, market strategies, partnerships, launches, acquisitions, and recent developments, while also assessing emerging startups across the ecosystem. Research coverage The report categorizes the market by offering, system architecture, application, end user, and region. Offerings include software and services, while architectures cover single-agent systems and multi-agent systems. Applications span customer service & support, sales, marketing, finance, human resources, IT operations, software engineering, analytics, cybersecurity, legal and compliance, supply chain operations, and workplace productivity. End-user analysis covers individual users and enterprises across BFSI, retail, government, defense, healthcare, pharmaceuticals, manufacturing, telecommunications, energy, IT & ITeS, and professional services. Regional coverage includes North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. The report examines major market drivers, including the enterprise focus on productivity and cost outcomes, the shift from assistive copilots to autonomous workflow execution, integration with core business platforms, and advances in reasoning, memory, tool use, and orchestration. It also assesses restraints and challenges involving uncertain ROI, reliability in mission-critical processes, enterprise security, accountability, and human oversight. Growth opportunities include Industry-specific agents for regulated and high-value workflows, interoperability and marketplace ecosystems, and governance, identity, security, and observability solutions for enterprise-scale deployment. The report provides revenue estimates, regional market analysis, product development insights, competitive assessments, and strategic intelligence to help established companies and new entrants refine investment priorities and go-to-market strategies. Key Attributes:



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 633 Forecast Period 2026 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $19.33 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $205.88 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 40.2% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 STUDY OBJECTIVES

1.2 MARKET DEFINITION

1.2.1 INCLUSIONS AND EXCLUSIONS

1.3 MARKET SCOPE

1.3.1 YEARS CONSIDERED FOR THE STUDY

1.4 CURRENCY CONSIDERED

1.5 STAKEHOLDERS

1.6 SUMMARY OF CHANGES

2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1 MARKET HIGHLIGHTS AND KEY INSIGHTS

2.2 KEY MARKET PARTICIPANTS: MAPPING OF STRATEGIC DEVELOPMENTS

2.3 DISRUPTIVE TRENDS IN AGENTIC AI MARKET

2.4 HIGH GROWTH SEGMENTS

2.5 REGIONAL SNAPSHOT: MARKET SIZE, GROWTH RATE, AND FORECAST

3 PREMIUM INSIGHTS

3.1 ATTRACTIVE OPPORTUNITIES IN AGENTIC AI MARKET

3.2 AGENTIC AI MARKET, BY REGION

3.3 AGENTIC AI MARKET: TOP THREE APPLICATIONS

3.4 NORTH AMERICA: AGENTIC AI MARKET, BY SOFTWARE AND SERVICE

4 MARKET OVERVIEW

4.1 INTRODUCTION

4.2 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.2.1 DRIVERS

4.2.1.1 Growing enterprise focus on measurable productivity and cost outcomes

4.2.1.2 Enterprise shift from assistive copilots to autonomous workflow execution

4.2.1.3 Embedding AI agents into core business platforms, reducing adoption friction

4.2.1.4 Advances in reasoning, tool use, memory, and orchestration expanding viable use cases

4.2.2 RESTRAINTS

4.2.2.1 Uncertain ROI where agent operating costs exceed workflow value

4.2.2.2 Reliability gaps limiting deployment in high-risk and mission-critical processes

4.2.3 OPPORTUNITIES

4.2.3.1 Industry-specific agents built around regulated and high-value workflows

4.2.3.2 Agent orchestration, interoperability, and marketplace ecosystems

4.2.3.3 Governance, security, observability, and identity layers for enterprise-scale deployment

4.2.4 CHALLENGES

4.2.4.1 Securing agents with access to enterprise systems, data, and transaction rights

4.2.4.2 Defining accountability and human oversight for autonomous decisions and actions

4.3 UNMET NEEDS AND WHITE SPACES

4.3.1 UNMET NEEDS IN AGENTIC AI MARKET

4.3.2 WHITE SPACE OPPORTUNITIES

4.4 INTERCONNECTED MARKETS AND CROSS-SECTOR OPPORTUNITIES

4.4.1 INTERCONNECTED MARKETS

4.4.2 CROSS-SECTOR OPPORTUNITIES

4.5 STRATEGIC MOVES BY TIER-1/2/3 PLAYERS

5 INDUSTRY TRENDS

5.1 EVOLUTION OF AGENTIC AI

5.2 PORTER'S FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

5.2.1 THREAT OF NEW ENTRANTS

5.2.2 THREAT OF SUBSTITUTES

5.2.3 BARGAINING POWER OF SUPPLIERS

5.2.4 BARGAINING POWER OF BUYERS

5.2.5 INTENSITY OF COMPETITIVE RIVALRY

5.3 MACROECONOMIC OUTLOOK

5.3.1 INTRODUCTION

5.3.2 GDP TRENDS AND FORECAST

5.3.3 TRENDS IN THE GLOBAL BIG DATA INDUSTRY

5.3.4 TRENDS IN GLOBAL ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE INDUSTRY

5.4 SUPPLY CHAIN ANALYSIS

5.5 ECOSYSTEM ANALYSIS

5.5.1 ENTERPRISE AGENT PLATFORM VENDORS

5.5.2 AGENT DEVELOPMENT & ORCHESTRATION VENDORS

5.5.3 AGENTIC AUTOMATION & WORKFLOW VENDORS

5.5.4 PREBUILT FUNCTIONAL & INDUSTRY AGENT APPLICATION VENDORS

5.5.5 AGENT GOVERNANCE & SECURITY VENDORS

5.5.6 AGENTIC AI SERVICE PROVIDERS

5.6 PRICING ANALYSIS

5.6.1 AVERAGE SELLING PRICE OF OFFERINGS, BY KEY PLAYER

5.6.2 INDICATIVE PRICING ANALYSIS, BY AGENTIC AI APPLICATION, 2026

5.7 KEY CONFERENCES AND EVENTS, 2026-2027

5.8 TRENDS/DISRUPTIONS IMPACTING CUSTOMER BUSINESS

5.9 INVESTMENT AND FUNDING SCENARIO

5.10 CASE STUDY ANALYSIS

5.10.1 COMMERZBANK AUTOMATES BANKING SERVICE WITH AVA AGENT

5.10.2 SANOFI SCALED ENTERPRISE AGENTS THROUGH CONCIERGE

5.10.3 EY REDUCED SERVICE-DESK WORKLOAD THROUGH AI AGENTS

5.10.4 TETRA PAK MOVED CORE WORKFLOWS FROM DAYS TO HOURS WITH AGENTIC AUTOMATION

5.10.5 SHARKNINJA DEPLOYED AGENTIC SHOPPING AND SUPPORT ACROSS GLOBAL MARKETS

5.10.6 CRUSHBANK IMPROVED IT SERVICE RESOLUTION THROUGH AGENTIC ORCHESTRATION

5.10.7 WHITEKLAY MODERNIZES ENTERPRISE ANALYTICS FOR A LEADING TELECOM OPERATOR WITH VDA

5.11 IMPACT OF 2025-2026 US TARIFFS - AGENTIC AI MARKET

5.11.1 INTRODUCTION

5.11.1.1 Tariff/Trade Policy Updates

5.11.2 KEY TARIFF RATES

5.11.3 PRICE IMPACT ANALYSIS

5.11.3.1 Strategic shifts and emerging trends

5.11.4 IMPACT ON COUNTRY/REGION

5.11.4.1 US

5.11.4.2 China

5.11.4.3 Europe

5.11.4.4 Asia Pacific (excluding China)

5.11.5 IMPACT ON END-USE INDUSTRIES

6 TECHNOLOGICAL ADVANCEMENTS, PATENTS, INNOVATIONS,AND FUTURE APPLICATIONS

6.1 KEY EMERGING TECHNOLOGIES

6.1.1 LARGE LANGUAGE MODELS

6.1.2 RETRIEVAL-AUGMENTED GENERATION (RAG)

6.1.3 AGENT ORCHESTRATION FRAMEWORKS

6.1.4 REASONING & PLANNING MODELS

6.1.5 MODEL CONTEXT PROTOCOL (MCP)

6.2 COMPLEMENTARY TECHNOLOGIES

6.2.1 CLOUD COMPUTING

6.2.2 AI GOVERNANCE & GUARDRAILS

6.2.3 MLOPS, LLMOPS & AGENTOPS

6.2.4 PROCESS MINING & WORKFLOW AUTOMATION

6.2.5 IDENTITY & ACCESS MANAGEMENT

6.3 ADJACENT TECHNOLOGIES

6.3.1 GENERATIVE AI

6.3.2 CONVERSATIONAL AI

6.3.3 ROBOTIC PROCESS AUTOMATION

6.3.4 DECISION INTELLIGENCE

6.3.5 INTELLIGENT PROCESS AUTOMATION

6.4 TECHNOLOGY ROADMAP

6.5 PATENT ANALYSIS

6.5.1 METHODOLOGY

6.5.2 PATENTS FILED, BY DOCUMENT TYPE, 2016-2026

6.5.3 INNOVATION AND PATENT APPLICATIONS

6.6 FUTURE APPLICATIONS

6.6.1 AUTONOMOUS ENTERPRISE OPERATIONS

6.6.2 AGENTIC CUSTOMER SERVICE & COMMERCE

6.6.3 AGENTIC RISK, COMPLIANCE & SECURITY OPERATIONS

6.6.4 AUTONOMOUS RESEARCH, ANALYSIS & KNOWLEDGE WORK

6.6.5 MULTI-AGENT DECISION & WORKFLOW ORCHESTRATION

7 REGULATORY LANDSCAPE

7.1 REGIONAL REGULATIONS AND COMPLIANCE

7.1.1 REGULATORY BODIES, GOVERNMENT AGENCIES, AND OTHER ORGANIZATIONS

7.1.2 KEY REGULATIONS

7.1.2.1 North America

7.1.2.1.1 Executive Order 14179: Removing Barriers to American Leadership in Artificial Intelligence (US)

7.1.2.1.2 Personal Information Protection and Electronic Documents Act (Canada)

7.1.2.2 Europe

7.1.2.2.1 AI Regulation: A Pro-Innovation Approach (UK)

7.1.2.2.2 European Union Artificial Intelligence Act (Germany)

7.1.2.2.3 European Union Artificial Intelligence Act (France)

7.1.2.2.4 European Union Artificial Intelligence Act (Spain)

7.1.2.2.5 Law No. 132 of 2025 - Provisions and Delegations to the Government Concerning Artificial Intelligence (Italy)

7.1.2.3 Asia Pacific

7.1.2.3.1 AI Guidelines for Business, Version 1.2 (Japan)

7.1.2.3.2 AI Basic Act and Enforcement Decree (South Korea)

7.1.2.3.3 Digital Personal Data Protection Act, 2023 and Digital Personal Data Protection Rules, 2025 (India)

7.1.2.3.4 Interim Measures for the Management of Generative Artificial Intelligence Services (China)

7.1.2.3.5 Model AI Governance Framework for Agentic AI (Singapore)

7.1.2.4 Middle East & Africa

7.1.2.4.1 UAE Charter for the Development and Use of Artificial Intelligence (UAE)

7.1.2.4.2 AI Ethics Principles (Saudi Arabia)

7.1.2.4.3 Continental Artificial Intelligence Strategy (African Union)

7.1.2.5 Latin America

7.1.2.5.1 General Data Protection Law (Brazil)

7.1.2.5.2 Federal Law on Protection of Personal Data Held by Private Parties (Mexico)

7.1.2.5.3 Digital Agenda for Latin America and the Caribbean, eLAC2026 (Latin America)

7.1.3 INDUSTRY STANDARDS

8 CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE & BUYER BEHAVIOR

8.1 DECISION-MAKING PROCESS

8.2 BUYER STAKEHOLDERS AND BUYING EVALUATION CRITERIA

8.2.1 BUYING CRITERIA

8.3 ADOPTION BARRIERS & INTERNAL CHALLENGES

8.4 UNMET NEEDS FROM VARIOUS INDUSTRY VERTICALS

9 AGENTIC AI MARKET, BY OFFERING

9.1 INTRODUCTION

9.1.1 DRIVERS: AGENTIC AI MARKET, BY OFFERING

9.2 SOFTWARE

9.2.1 AGENT DEVELOPMENT PLATFORMS

9.2.1.1 Agent development platforms are expanding agent creation beyond specialist AI engineering teams

9.2.2 AGENT ORCHESTRATION & RUNTIME PLATFORMS

9.2.2.1 Orchestration and runtime platforms are becoming essential as agents move into long-running and multi-agent workflows

9.2.3 AGENT MEMORY & CONTEXT MANAGEMENT PLATFORMS

9.2.3.1 Memory and context management are turning stateless agents into persistent enterprise workers

9.2.4 AGENT CONNECTIVITY & TOOL INTEGRATION PLATFORMS

9.2.4.1 Connectivity platforms give agents the enterprise reach required to convert reasoning into action

9.2.5 AGENT GOVERNANCE, SECURITY, AND OBSERVABILITY PLATFORMS

9.2.5.1 Governance, security, and observability are becoming mandatory as agents receive authority to act

9.2.6 AGENTIC PROCESS AUTOMATION PLATFORMS

9.2.6.1 Agentic process automation is extending automation into variable, judgment-heavy business processes

9.2.7 INTEGRATED ENTERPRISE AGENT PLATFORMS

9.2.7.1 Integrated enterprise agent platforms gaining traction by consolidating multiple agent capabilities in one environment

9.2.8 PREBUILT AGENTIC AI APPLICATIONS

9.2.8.1 Prebuilt agentic AI applications are shortening time-to-value by packaging agents around specific jobs and workflows

9.2.9 OTHER AGENTIC AI SOFTWARE

9.3 SERVICES

9.3.1 STRATEGY & ADVISORY SERVICES

9.3.1.1 Strategy and advisory services help enterprises determine where autonomy creates value without creating unmanaged risk

9.3.2 AGENT DESIGN & DEVELOPMENT SERVICES

9.3.2.1 Design and development services translate business requirements into production-ready agent behavior

9.3.3 INTEGRATION & DEPLOYMENT SERVICES

9.3.3.1 Integration & deployment services remain crucial to ensure agents operate seamlessly across fragmented enterprise environments

9.3.4 AGENT TESTING, EVALUATION, AND ASSURANCE SERVICES

9.3.4.1 Testing and assurance are becoming distinct disciplines because agent quality must be measured through actions, not only responses

9.3.5 MANAGED AGENTIC AI SERVICES

9.3.5.1 Managed agentic AI services are emerging as enterprises seek continuous operational support for growing agent estates

10 AGENTIC AI MARKET, BY SYSTEM ARCHITECTURE

10.1 INTRODUCTION

10.1.1 DRIVERS: AGENTIC AI MARKET, BY SYSTEM ARCHITECTURE

10.2 SINGLE-AGENT SYSTEMS

10.2.1 SINGLE-AGENT SYSTEMS REMAIN DOMINANT ARCHITECTURE AS THEY COMBINE BROAD CAPABILITY WITH LOWER OPERATIONAL COMPLEXITY

10.3 MULTI-AGENT SYSTEMS

10.3.1 MULTI-AGENT SYSTEMS ARE GAINING ADOPTION AS ENTERPRISES DECOMPOSE COMPLEX WORKFLOWS INTO SPECIALIZED AGENT ROLES

11 AGENTIC AI MARKET, BY APPLICATION

11.1 INTRODUCTION

11.1.1 DRIVERS: AGENTIC AI MARKET, BY APPLICATION

11.2 CUSTOMER SERVICE & SUPPORT

11.2.1 CUSTOMER SERVICE & SUPPORT AGENTS ARE NOW RESOLVING COMPLETE SERVICE JOURNEYS RATHER THAN BASIC QUESTIONS

11.3 SALES & REVENUE OPERATIONS

11.3.1 SALES AND REVENUE AGENTS ARE MOVING FROM RESEARCH AND DRAFTING INTO ACTIVE PIPELINE EXECUTION

11.4 MARKETING & CUSTOMER ENGAGEMENT

11.4.1 MARKETING AGENTS ARE INCREASINGLY COORDINATING CAMPAIGNS, CONTENT, AND PERFORMANCE OPTIMIZATION ACROSS CHANNELS

11.5 FINANCE & ACCOUNTING

11.5.1 FINANCE AND ACCOUNTING AGENTS ARE GAINING RELEVANCE TO SHORTEN EXCEPTION-HEAVY AND DOCUMENT-INTENSIVE WORKFLOWS

11.6 WORKPLACE PRODUCTIVITY & COLLABORATION

11.6.1 EVOLVING FROM PERSONAL ASSISTANTS INTO COORDINATORS OF MEETINGS, DOCUMENTS, TASKS, AND EMPLOYEE WORKFLOWS

11.7 IT OPERATIONS & SOFTWARE ENGINEERING

11.7.1 AGENTIC AI DEMAND ACROSS ITOPS & SOFTWARE ENGINEERING BUOYED BY INSTRUMENTED AND EXECUTABLE DIGITAL TOOLS

11.8 DATA, ANALYTICS, AND BUSINESS INTELLIGENCE

11.8.1 SHIFTING BUSINESS INTELLIGENCE FROM PASSIVE DASHBOARDS TOWARD CONTINUOUS QUESTION-TO-ACTION WORKFLOWS

11.9 CYBERSECURITY & RISK OPERATIONS

11.9.1 AGENTIC AI GAINING RAPID TRACTION IN CYBERSECURITY TO HANDLE CONTINUOUS ANALYSIS AND PROVIDE RAPID ACTION

11.10 HUMAN RESOURCES & WORKFORCE MANAGEMENT

11.10.1 AUTOMATING EMPLOYEE-SERVICE AND ADMINISTRATIVE WORKFLOWS WHILE PRESERVING HUMAN CONTROL OVER SENSITIVE DECISIONS

11.11 LEGAL, COMPLIANCE, AND GOVERNANCE

11.11.1 EXPANDING FROM DOCUMENT ASSISTANCE INTO EVIDENCE GATHERING, MONITORING, AND CONTROLLED WORKFLOW EXECUTION

11.12 OPERATIONS & SUPPLY CHAIN

11.12.1 OPERATIONS AND SUPPLY-CHAIN AGENTS ARE COORDINATING DECISIONS ACROSS PROCUREMENT, INVENTORY, AND LOGISTICS

11.13 OTHER APPLICATIONS

12 AGENTIC AI MARKET, BY END USER

12.1 INTRODUCTION

12.1.1 DRIVERS: AGENTIC AI MARKET, BY END USER

12.2 INDIVIDUAL USERS

12.2.1 INDIVIDUAL USERS REPRESENT SMALLER REVENUE POOL BUT IMPORTANT PROVING GROUND FOR PERSISTENT PERSONAL AGENTS

12.3 ENTERPRISES

12.3.1 IT & ITES

12.3.1.1 IT & ITeS leads enterprise adoption because software and service-delivery environments already expose the tools agents need to act

12.3.1.2 Software Development & Testing

12.3.1.3 IT Service Management & Technical Support

12.3.1.4 Cloud Infrastructure & Application Operations

12.3.1.5 Cybersecurity Operations

12.3.1.6 Business Process Service Delivery

12.3.1.7 Other IT & ITeS Use Cases

12.3.2 BFSI

12.3.2.1 BFSI is scaling agentic AI through tightly governed workflows in fraud, servicing, lending, investment operations, and compliance

12.3.2.2 Fraud, Risk, and Regulatory Compliance

12.3.2.3 Lending, Credit Assessment, and Underwriting

12.3.2.4 Wealth, Trading, and Investment Operations

12.3.2.5 Insurance Claims & Policy Operations

12.3.2.6 Other BFSI Use Cases

12.3.3 RETAIL & CONSUMER GOODS

12.3.3.1 Agentic AI adoption is centered on high-volume customer interactions, inventory, and supply-chain coordination

12.3.3.2 Customer Service & Shopping Assistance

12.3.3.3 Inventory, Demand, and Replenishment Management

12.3.3.4 Personalized Merchandising & Customer Engagement

12.3.3.5 Procurement & Supply Chain Coordination

12.3.3.6 Pricing, Promotion, and Revenue Optimization

12.3.3.7 Other Retail & Consumer Goods Use Cases

12.3.4 PROFESSIONAL SERVICES

12.3.4.1 Professional services to remain a lucrative vertical as agents can compress document production, review, and client-delivery cycles

12.3.4.2 Research & Knowledge Management

12.3.4.3 Document, Proposal, and Report Development

12.3.4.4 Client Service & Engagement Delivery

12.3.4.5 Risk, Compliance, and Quality Review

12.3.4.6 Project & Resource Management

12.3.4.7 Other Professional Services Use Cases

12.3.5 HEALTHCARE, PHARMACEUTICALS, AND LIFE SCIENCES

12.3.5.1 Sector expands agentic AI through administrative automation and tightly supervised clinical support

12.3.5.2 Patient Engagement & Care Navigation

12.3.5.3 Healthcare Administrative & Revenue Cycle Operations

12.3.5.4 Clinical Documentation & Decision Support

12.3.5.5 Drug Discovery & Clinical Research

12.3.5.6 Pharmacovigilance & Regulatory Operations

12.3.5.7 Other Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, and Life Sciences Use Cases

12.3.6 MANUFACTURING & INDUSTRIAL

12.3.6.1 Agentic AI in manufacturing & industrial sector is helping coordinate planning, supply chains, engineering, and asset-intensive operations

12.3.6.2 Production Planning & Operations Management

12.3.6.3 Supply Chain & Procurement Operations

12.3.6.4 Predictive Maintenance & Asset Management

12.3.6.5 Quality Management & Root-cause Investigation

12.3.6.6 Engineering & Product Development

12.3.6.7 Other Manufacturing & Industrial Use Cases

12.3.7 TELECOMMUNICATIONS

12.3.7.1 Telecom industry is adopting agentic AI across network operations, service assurance, subscriber support, and revenue protection

12.3.7.2 Customer Service & Subscriber Management

12.3.7.3 Network Operations & Fault Resolution

12.3.7.4 Service Assurance & Field Operations

12.3.7.5 Sales, Marketing, and Offer Personalization

12.3.7.6 Revenue Assurance & Fraud Management

12.3.7.7 Other Telecommunications Use Cases

12.3.8 GOVERNMENT & PUBLIC SECTOR

12.3.8.1 Government adoption is concentrated in citizen services, administrative workflows, and controlled regulatory processes

12.3.8.2 Citizen Services & Case Management

12.3.8.3 Public Administration & Workflow Automation

12.3.8.4 Revenue, Tax, and Benefits Administration

12.3.8.5 Regulatory Monitoring & Compliance

12.3.8.6 Public Infrastructure & Service Operations

12.3.8.7 Other Government & Public Sector Use Cases

12.3.9 ENERGY & UTILITIES

12.3.9.1 Energy & utilities is using agentic AI to coordinate assets, grids, field operations, and regulated customer processes

12.3.9.2 Asset Maintenance & Field Operations

12.3.9.3 Grid Operations & Outage Management

12.3.9.4 Customer Service & Billing Operations

12.3.9.5 Energy Trading, Forecasting, and Portfolio Optimization

12.3.9.6 Regulatory, Safety, and Compliance Operations

12.3.9.7 Other Energy & Utilities Use Cases

12.3.10 DEFENSE & NATIONAL SECURITY

12.3.10.1 Defense & national security adoption is concentrated in intelligence, cyber defense, mission support, and surveillance

12.3.10.2 Intelligence Collection & Analysis

12.3.10.3 Mission Planning & Decision Support

12.3.10.4 Cyber Defense & Threat Response

12.3.10.5 Surveillance & Situational Awareness

12.3.10.6 Logistics, Maintenance, and Readiness

12.3.10.7 Other Defense & National Security Use Cases

12.3.11 OTHER ENTERPRISES

13 AGENTIC AI MARKET, BY REGION

13.1 INTRODUCTION

13.2 NORTH AMERICA

13.2.1 NORTH AMERICA: AGENTIC AI MARKET DRIVERS

13.2.2 US

13.2.2.1 US market driven by rapid agentic AI adoption across IT, financial services, and enterprise workflows

13.2.3 CANADA

13.2.3.1 Canada's agentic AI opportunity is concentrated in financial services, technology, and knowledge-intensive industries

13.3 EUROPE

13.3.1 EUROPE: AGENTIC AI MARKET DRIVERS

13.3.2 UK

13.3.2.1 UK market shaped by financial services, professional services, and enterprise knowledge workflows

13.3.3 GERMANY

13.3.3.1 Germany's agentic AI market is closely tied to manufacturing, engineering, enterprise software, and industrial operations

13.3.4 FRANCE

13.3.4.1 France is developing a broad agentic AI market across finance, public services, telecom, industry, and large enterprises

13.3.5 ITALY

13.3.5.1 Italy's agentic AI opportunity is expanding across manufacturing, services, retail, telecom, and midmarket enterprises

13.3.6 REST OF EUROPE

13.4 ASIA PACIFIC

13.4.1 ASIA PACIFIC: AGENTIC AI MARKET DRIVERS

13.4.2 CHINA

13.4.2.1 China's agentic AI market is being shaped by domestic platforms, manufacturing, digital commerce, and enterprise automation

13.4.3 JAPAN

13.4.3.1 Japan's agentic AI adoption is centered on enterprise productivity, manufacturing, service operations, and workforce augmentation

13.4.4 INDIA

13.4.4.1 India's market is being propelled by IT services, business-process delivery, and enterprise transformation

13.4.5 SOUTH KOREA

13.4.5.1 South Korea's agentic AI market is benefiting from strengths in electronics, telecom, digital platforms, and advanced manufacturing

13.4.6 REST OF ASIA PACIFIC

13.5 MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA

13.5.1 MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA: AGENTIC AI MARKET DRIVERS

13.5.2 SAUDI ARABIA

13.5.2.1 Saudi Arabia's market is being driven by government modernization, energy, large enterprises, and national AI investment

13.5.3 UAE

13.5.3.1 The UAE is emerging as a regional hub for government, financial-services, and enterprise agent deployment

13.5.4 SOUTH AFRICA

13.5.4.1 South Africa's market is concentrated in banking, telecom, professional services, retail, and digitally mature enterprises

13.5.5 REST OF MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA

13.6 LATIN AMERICA

13.6.1 LATIN AMERICA: AGENTIC AI MARKET DRIVERS

13.6.2 BRAZIL

13.6.2.1 Brazil's agentic AI market is anchored by banking, retail, telecom, digital commerce, and large enterprises

13.6.3 MEXICO

13.6.3.1 Mexico's agentic AI opportunity is being shaped by manufacturing, financial services, retail, telecom, and cross-border operations

13.6.4 REST OF LATIN AMERICA

14 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

14.1 OVERVIEW

14.2 KEY PLAYER STRATEGIES, 2025-2026

14.3 REVENUE ANALYSIS, 2023-2025

14.4 MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS, 2025

14.4.1 MARKET RANKING ANALYSIS, 2025

14.5 PRODUCT COMPARATIVE ANALYSIS

14.5.1 PRODUCT COMPARATIVE ANALYSIS OF ENTERPRISE AGENT PLATFORMS

14.5.1.1 Copilot Studio (Microsoft)

14.5.1.2 Agentforce 360 Platform (Salesforce)

14.5.1.3 AI Agent Studio (ServiceNow)

14.5.1.4 AI Agent Studio (Oracle)

14.6 COMPANY EVALUATION MATRIX: ENTERPRISE AGENT PLATFORM VENDORS

14.6.1 STARS

14.6.2 EMERGING LEADERS

14.6.3 PERVASIVE PLAYERS

14.6.4 PARTICIPANTS

14.6.5 COMPANY FOOTPRINT: ENTERPRISE AGENT PLATFORM VENDORS, 2025

14.6.5.1 Company Footprint (Enterprise Agent Platform Vendors)

14.6.5.2 Regional Footprint (Enterprise Agent Platform Vendors)

14.6.5.3 Offering Footprint (Enterprise Agent Platform Vendors)

14.6.5.4 Application Footprint (Enterprise Agent Platform Vendors)

14.6.5.5 End User Footprint (Enterprise Agent Platform Vendors)

14.7 COMPANY EVALUATION MATRIX: AGENT DEVELOPMENT & ORCHESTRATION VENDORS

14.7.1 STARS

14.7.2 EMERGING LEADERS

14.7.3 PERVASIVE PLAYERS

14.7.4 PARTICIPANTS

14.7.5 COMPANY FOOTPRINT: AGENT DEVELOPMENT & ORCHESTRATION VENDORS, 2025

14.7.5.1 Company Footprint (Agent Development & Orchestration Vendors)

14.7.5.2 Regional Footprint (Agent Development & Orchestration Vendors)

14.7.5.3 Offering Footprint (Agent Development & Orchestration Vendors)

14.7.5.4 Application Footprint (Agent Development & Orchestration Vendors)

14.7.5.5 End User Footprint (Agent Development & Orchestration Vendors)

14.8 COMPANY EVALUATION MATRIX: AGENTIC AUTOMATION & WORKFLOW VENDORS

14.8.1 STARS

14.8.2 EMERGING LEADERS

14.8.3 PERVASIVE PLAYERS

14.8.4 PARTICIPANTS

14.8.5 COMPANY FOOTPRINT: AGENTIC AUTOMATION & WORKFLOW VENDORS, 2025

14.8.5.1 Company Footprint (Agentic Automation & Workflow Vendors)

14.8.5.2 Regional Footprint (Agentic Automation & Workflow Vendors)

14.8.5.3 Offering Footprint (Agentic Automation & Workflow Vendors)

14.8.5.4 Application Footprint (Agentic Automation & Workflow Vendors)

14.8.5.5 End User Footprint (Agentic Automation & Workflow Vendors)

14.9 COMPANY EVALUATION MATRIX: PREBUILT AGENT APPLICATION VENDORS

14.9.1 STARS

14.9.2 EMERGING LEADERS

14.9.3 PERVASIVE PLAYERS

14.9.4 PARTICIPANTS

14.9.5 COMPANY FOOTPRINT: PREBUILT AGENT APPLICATION VENDORS, 2025

14.9.5.1 Company Footprint (Prebuilt Agent Application Vendors)

14.9.5.2 Regional Footprint (Prebuilt Agent Application Vendors)

14.9.5.3 Offering Footprint (Prebuilt Agent Application Vendors)

14.9.5.4 Application Footprint (Prebuilt Agent Application Vendors)

14.9.5.5 End User Footprint (Prebuilt Agent Application Vendors)

14.10 COMPANY EVALUATION MATRIX: AGENT GOVERNANCE & SECURITY VENDORS

14.10.1 STARS

14.10.2 EMERGING LEADERS

14.10.3 PERVASIVE PLAYERS

14.10.4 PARTICIPANTS

14.10.5 COMPANY FOOTPRINT: AGENT GOVERNANCE & SECURITY VENDORS, 2025

14.10.5.1 Company Footprint (Agent Governance & Security Vendors)

14.10.5.2 Regional Footprint (Agent Governance & Security Vendors)

14.10.5.3 Offering Footprint (Agent Governance & Security Vendors)

14.10.5.4 Application Footprint (Agent Governance & Security Vendors)

14.10.5.5 End User Footprint (Agent Governance & Security Vendors)

14.11 COMPANY EVALUATION MATRIX: AGENTIC AI SERVICE PROVIDERS

14.11.1 STARS

14.11.2 EMERGING LEADERS

14.11.3 PERVASIVE PLAYERS

14.11.4 PARTICIPANTS

14.11.5 COMPANY FOOTPRINT: AGENTIC AI SERVICE PROVIDERS, 2025

14.11.5.1 Company Footprint (Agentic AI Service Providers)

14.11.5.2 Regional Footprint (Agentic AI Service Providers)

14.11.5.3 Offering Footprint (Agentic AI Service Providers)

14.11.5.4 Application Footprint (Agentic AI Service Providers)

14.11.5.5 End User Footprint (Agentic AI Service Providers)

14.12 COMPANY VALUATION AND FINANCIAL METRICS

14.13 COMPETITIVE SCENARIO

14.13.1 PRODUCT LAUNCHES AND ENHANCEMENTS

14.13.2 DEALS

15 COMPANY PROFILES

15.1 INTRODUCTION

15.2 ENTERPRISE AGENT PLATFORM VENDORS

15.2.1 MICROSOFT

15.2.1.1 Business overview

15.2.1.2 Products/Solutions/Services offered

15.2.1.3 Recent developments

15.2.1.3.1 Product launches & enhancements

15.2.1.3.2 Deals

15.2.1.4 Analyst's view

15.2.1.4.1 Key strengths

15.2.1.4.2 Strategic choices

15.2.1.4.3 Weaknesses and competitive threats

15.2.2 AWS

15.2.2.1 Business overview

15.2.2.2 Products/Solutions/Services offered

15.2.2.3 Recent developments

15.2.2.3.1 Product launches & enhancements

15.2.2.3.2 Deals

15.2.2.4 Analyst's view

15.2.2.4.1 Key strengths

15.2.2.4.2 Strategic choices

15.2.2.4.3 Weaknesses and competitive threats

15.2.3 GOOGLE

15.2.3.1 Business overview

15.2.3.2 Products/Solutions/Services offered

15.2.3.3 Recent developments

15.2.3.3.1 Product launches & enhancements

15.2.3.3.2 Deals

15.2.3.4 Analyst's view

15.2.3.4.1 Key strengths

15.2.3.4.2 Strategic choices

15.2.3.4.3 Weaknesses and competitive threats

15.2.4 SALESFORCE

15.2.4.1 Business overview

15.2.4.2 Products/Solutions/Services offered

15.2.4.3 Recent developments

15.2.4.3.1 Product launches & enhancements

15.2.4.3.2 Deals

15.2.4.4 Analyst's view

15.2.4.4.1 Key strengths

15.2.4.4.2 Strategic choices

15.2.4.4.3 Weaknesses and competitive threats

15.2.5 SERVICENOW

15.2.5.1 Business overview

15.2.5.2 Products/Solutions/Services offered

15.2.5.3 Recent developments

15.2.5.3.1 Product launches & enhancements

15.2.5.3.2 Deals

15.2.5.4 Analyst's view

15.2.5.4.1 Key strengths

15.2.5.4.2 Strategic choices

15.2.5.4.3 Weaknesses and competitive threats

15.2.6 IBM

15.2.6.1 Business overview

15.2.6.2 Products/Solutions/Services offered

15.2.6.3 Recent developments

15.2.6.3.1 Product launches & enhancements

15.2.6.3.2 Deals

15.2.6.4 Analyst's view

15.2.6.4.1 Key strengths

15.2.6.4.2 Strategic choices

15.2.6.4.3 Weaknesses and competitive threats

15.2.7 PALANTIR

15.2.7.1 Business overview

15.2.7.2 Products/Solutions/Services offered

15.2.7.3 Recent developments

15.2.7.3.1 Product launches & enhancements

15.2.7.3.2 Deals

15.2.7.4 Analyst's view

15.2.7.4.1 Key strengths

15.2.7.4.2 Strategic choices

15.2.7.4.3 Weaknesses and competitive threats

15.2.8 ADOBE

15.2.8.1 Business overview

15.2.8.2 Products/Solutions/Services offered

15.2.8.3 Recent developments

15.2.8.3.1 Product launches & enhancements

15.2.8.3.2 Deals

15.2.8.4 Analyst's view

15.2.8.4.1 Key strengths

15.2.8.4.2 Strategic choices

15.2.8.4.3 Weaknesses and competitive threats

15.2.9 ORACLE

15.2.9.1 Business overview

15.2.9.2 Products/Solutions/Services offered

15.2.9.3 Recent developments

15.2.9.3.1 Product launches & enhancements

15.2.9.3.2 Deals

15.2.9.4 Analyst's view

15.2.9.4.1 Key strengths

15.2.9.4.2 Strategic choices

15.2.9.4.3 Weaknesses and competitive threats

15.2.10 OPENAI

15.2.11 ANTHROPIC

15.2.12 SAP

15.2.13 DATABRICKS

15.2.14 SNOWFLAKE

15.2.15 ATLASSIAN

15.2.16 UNIPHORE

15.3 AGENT DEVELOPMENT & ORCHESTRATION VENDORS

15.3.1 LANGCHAIN

15.3.2 CREWAI

15.3.3 LLAMAINDEX

15.3.4 RELEVANCE AI

15.3.5 EMA

15.3.6 KORE.AI

15.3.7 AIRIA

15.3.8 WRITER

15.3.9 GLEAN

15.3.10 AISERA

15.4 AGENTIC AUTOMATION & WORKFLOW VENDORS

15.4.1 SAVANT LABS

15.4.1.1 Business overview

15.4.1.2 Products/Solutions/Services offered

15.4.1.3 Recent developments

15.4.1.3.1 Product launches and enhancements

15.4.1.3.2 Deals

15.4.1.4 Analyst's view

15.4.1.4.1 Key strengths

15.4.1.4.2 Strategic choices

15.4.1.4.3 Weaknesses and competitive threats

15.4.2 UIPATH

15.4.3 AUTOMATION ANYWHERE

15.4.4 SS&C BLUE PRISM

15.4.5 PEGASYSTEMS

15.4.6 APPIAN

15.4.7 CELONIS

15.4.8 WORKATO

15.4.9 LAIYE

15.5 PREBUILT FUNCTIONAL & INDUSTRY AGENT APPLICATION VENDORS

15.5.1 WHITEKLAY

15.5.1.1 Business overview

15.5.1.2 Products/Solutions/Services offered

15.5.1.3 Recent developments

15.5.1.3.1 Product launches & enhancements

15.5.1.3.2 Other developments

15.5.1.4 Analyst's view

15.5.1.4.1 Key strengths

15.5.1.4.2 Strategic choices

15.5.1.4.3 Competitive threats

15.5.2 SIERRA

15.5.3 DECAGON

15.5.4 COGNITION AI

15.5.5 HARVEY

15.5.6 HIPPOCRATIC AI

15.5.7 GRADIAL

15.6 AGENT GOVERNANCE, SECURITY & OBSERVABILITY VENDORS

15.6.1 ARIZE AI

15.6.2 GALILEO

15.6.3 LANGFUSE

15.6.4 NOMA SECURITY

15.6.5 AEMBIT

15.7 AGENTIC AI SERVICES PROVIDERS

15.7.1 ACCENTURE

15.7.1.1 Business overview

15.7.1.2 Products/Solutions/Services offered

15.7.1.3 Recent developments

15.7.1.3.1 Product launches & enhancements

15.7.1.3.2 Deals

15.7.1.4 Analyst's view

15.7.1.4.1 Key strengths

15.7.1.4.2 Strategic choices

15.7.1.4.3 Weaknesses and competitive threats

15.7.2 DELOITTE

15.7.3 CAPGEMINI

15.7.4 TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES (TCS)

15.7.5 COGNIZANT

16 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

16.1 RESEARCH DATA

16.1.1 SECONDARY DATA

16.1.2 PRIMARY DATA

16.1.2.1 Breakup of primary profiles

16.1.2.2 Key industry insights

16.2 MARKET BREAKUP AND DATA TRIANGULATION

16.3 MARKET SIZE ESTIMATION

16.3.1 TOP-DOWN APPROACH

16.3.2 BOTTOM-UP APPROACH

16.4 MARKET FORECAST

16.5 RESEARCH ASSUMPTIONS

16.6 LIMITATIONS OF THE STUDY

17 ADJACENT AND RELATED MARKETS

17.1 INTRODUCTION

17.2 ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE (AI) MARKET - GLOBAL FORECAST TO 2033

17.2.1 MARKET DEFINITION

17.2.2 MARKET OVERVIEW

17.2.2.1 Artificial Intelligence Market, By Offering

17.2.2.2 Artificial Intelligence Market, By Technology

17.3 AI AGENTS MARKET - GLOBAL FORECAST TO 2030

17.3.1 MARKET DEFINITION

17.3.2 MARKET OVERVIEW

17.3.2.1 AI Agents Market, By Offering

17.3.2.2 AI Agents Market, By Product Type

18 APPENDIX

18.1 DISCUSSION GUIDE

18.2 KNOWLEDGESTORE: THE SUBSCRIPTION PORTAL

18.3 CUSTOMIZATION OPTIONS

18.4 RELATED REPORTS

18.5 AUTHOR DETAILS

LIST OF TABLES [671]

LIST OF FIGURES [70]

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