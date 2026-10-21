Agentic AI Market Size, Share, Trends, And Global Forecast To 2033 Companies Move From Copilots To Autonomous Agents, Fueling A $206 Billion Market
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|633
|Forecast Period
|2026 - 2033
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026
|$19.33 billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033
|$205.88 billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|40.2%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 STUDY OBJECTIVES
1.2 MARKET DEFINITION
1.2.1 INCLUSIONS AND EXCLUSIONS
1.3 MARKET SCOPE
1.3.1 YEARS CONSIDERED FOR THE STUDY
1.4 CURRENCY CONSIDERED
1.5 STAKEHOLDERS
1.6 SUMMARY OF CHANGES
2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
2.1 MARKET HIGHLIGHTS AND KEY INSIGHTS
2.2 KEY MARKET PARTICIPANTS: MAPPING OF STRATEGIC DEVELOPMENTS
2.3 DISRUPTIVE TRENDS IN AGENTIC AI MARKET
2.4 HIGH GROWTH SEGMENTS
2.5 REGIONAL SNAPSHOT: MARKET SIZE, GROWTH RATE, AND FORECAST
3 PREMIUM INSIGHTS
3.1 ATTRACTIVE OPPORTUNITIES IN AGENTIC AI MARKET
3.2 AGENTIC AI MARKET, BY REGION
3.3 AGENTIC AI MARKET: TOP THREE APPLICATIONS
3.4 NORTH AMERICA: AGENTIC AI MARKET, BY SOFTWARE AND SERVICE
4 MARKET OVERVIEW
4.1 INTRODUCTION
4.2 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.2.1 DRIVERS
4.2.1.1 Growing enterprise focus on measurable productivity and cost outcomes
4.2.1.2 Enterprise shift from assistive copilots to autonomous workflow execution
4.2.1.3 Embedding AI agents into core business platforms, reducing adoption friction
4.2.1.4 Advances in reasoning, tool use, memory, and orchestration expanding viable use cases
4.2.2 RESTRAINTS
4.2.2.1 Uncertain ROI where agent operating costs exceed workflow value
4.2.2.2 Reliability gaps limiting deployment in high-risk and mission-critical processes
4.2.3 OPPORTUNITIES
4.2.3.1 Industry-specific agents built around regulated and high-value workflows
4.2.3.2 Agent orchestration, interoperability, and marketplace ecosystems
4.2.3.3 Governance, security, observability, and identity layers for enterprise-scale deployment
4.2.4 CHALLENGES
4.2.4.1 Securing agents with access to enterprise systems, data, and transaction rights
4.2.4.2 Defining accountability and human oversight for autonomous decisions and actions
4.3 UNMET NEEDS AND WHITE SPACES
4.3.1 UNMET NEEDS IN AGENTIC AI MARKET
4.3.2 WHITE SPACE OPPORTUNITIES
4.4 INTERCONNECTED MARKETS AND CROSS-SECTOR OPPORTUNITIES
4.4.1 INTERCONNECTED MARKETS
4.4.2 CROSS-SECTOR OPPORTUNITIES
4.5 STRATEGIC MOVES BY TIER-1/2/3 PLAYERS
5 INDUSTRY TRENDS
5.1 EVOLUTION OF AGENTIC AI
5.2 PORTER'S FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
5.2.1 THREAT OF NEW ENTRANTS
5.2.2 THREAT OF SUBSTITUTES
5.2.3 BARGAINING POWER OF SUPPLIERS
5.2.4 BARGAINING POWER OF BUYERS
5.2.5 INTENSITY OF COMPETITIVE RIVALRY
5.3 MACROECONOMIC OUTLOOK
5.3.1 INTRODUCTION
5.3.2 GDP TRENDS AND FORECAST
5.3.3 TRENDS IN THE GLOBAL BIG DATA INDUSTRY
5.3.4 TRENDS IN GLOBAL ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE INDUSTRY
5.4 SUPPLY CHAIN ANALYSIS
5.5 ECOSYSTEM ANALYSIS
5.5.1 ENTERPRISE AGENT PLATFORM VENDORS
5.5.2 AGENT DEVELOPMENT & ORCHESTRATION VENDORS
5.5.3 AGENTIC AUTOMATION & WORKFLOW VENDORS
5.5.4 PREBUILT FUNCTIONAL & INDUSTRY AGENT APPLICATION VENDORS
5.5.5 AGENT GOVERNANCE & SECURITY VENDORS
5.5.6 AGENTIC AI SERVICE PROVIDERS
5.6 PRICING ANALYSIS
5.6.1 AVERAGE SELLING PRICE OF OFFERINGS, BY KEY PLAYER
5.6.2 INDICATIVE PRICING ANALYSIS, BY AGENTIC AI APPLICATION, 2026
5.7 KEY CONFERENCES AND EVENTS, 2026-2027
5.8 TRENDS/DISRUPTIONS IMPACTING CUSTOMER BUSINESS
5.9 INVESTMENT AND FUNDING SCENARIO
5.10 CASE STUDY ANALYSIS
5.10.1 COMMERZBANK AUTOMATES BANKING SERVICE WITH AVA AGENT
5.10.2 SANOFI SCALED ENTERPRISE AGENTS THROUGH CONCIERGE
5.10.3 EY REDUCED SERVICE-DESK WORKLOAD THROUGH AI AGENTS
5.10.4 TETRA PAK MOVED CORE WORKFLOWS FROM DAYS TO HOURS WITH AGENTIC AUTOMATION
5.10.5 SHARKNINJA DEPLOYED AGENTIC SHOPPING AND SUPPORT ACROSS GLOBAL MARKETS
5.10.6 CRUSHBANK IMPROVED IT SERVICE RESOLUTION THROUGH AGENTIC ORCHESTRATION
5.10.7 WHITEKLAY MODERNIZES ENTERPRISE ANALYTICS FOR A LEADING TELECOM OPERATOR WITH VDA
5.11 IMPACT OF 2025-2026 US TARIFFS - AGENTIC AI MARKET
5.11.1 INTRODUCTION
5.11.1.1 Tariff/Trade Policy Updates
5.11.2 KEY TARIFF RATES
5.11.3 PRICE IMPACT ANALYSIS
5.11.3.1 Strategic shifts and emerging trends
5.11.4 IMPACT ON COUNTRY/REGION
5.11.4.1 US
5.11.4.2 China
5.11.4.3 Europe
5.11.4.4 Asia Pacific (excluding China)
5.11.5 IMPACT ON END-USE INDUSTRIES
6 TECHNOLOGICAL ADVANCEMENTS, PATENTS, INNOVATIONS,AND FUTURE APPLICATIONS
6.1 KEY EMERGING TECHNOLOGIES
6.1.1 LARGE LANGUAGE MODELS
6.1.2 RETRIEVAL-AUGMENTED GENERATION (RAG)
6.1.3 AGENT ORCHESTRATION FRAMEWORKS
6.1.4 REASONING & PLANNING MODELS
6.1.5 MODEL CONTEXT PROTOCOL (MCP)
6.2 COMPLEMENTARY TECHNOLOGIES
6.2.1 CLOUD COMPUTING
6.2.2 AI GOVERNANCE & GUARDRAILS
6.2.3 MLOPS, LLMOPS & AGENTOPS
6.2.4 PROCESS MINING & WORKFLOW AUTOMATION
6.2.5 IDENTITY & ACCESS MANAGEMENT
6.3 ADJACENT TECHNOLOGIES
6.3.1 GENERATIVE AI
6.3.2 CONVERSATIONAL AI
6.3.3 ROBOTIC PROCESS AUTOMATION
6.3.4 DECISION INTELLIGENCE
6.3.5 INTELLIGENT PROCESS AUTOMATION
6.4 TECHNOLOGY ROADMAP
6.5 PATENT ANALYSIS
6.5.1 METHODOLOGY
6.5.2 PATENTS FILED, BY DOCUMENT TYPE, 2016-2026
6.5.3 INNOVATION AND PATENT APPLICATIONS
6.6 FUTURE APPLICATIONS
6.6.1 AUTONOMOUS ENTERPRISE OPERATIONS
6.6.2 AGENTIC CUSTOMER SERVICE & COMMERCE
6.6.3 AGENTIC RISK, COMPLIANCE & SECURITY OPERATIONS
6.6.4 AUTONOMOUS RESEARCH, ANALYSIS & KNOWLEDGE WORK
6.6.5 MULTI-AGENT DECISION & WORKFLOW ORCHESTRATION
7 REGULATORY LANDSCAPE
7.1 REGIONAL REGULATIONS AND COMPLIANCE
7.1.1 REGULATORY BODIES, GOVERNMENT AGENCIES, AND OTHER ORGANIZATIONS
7.1.2 KEY REGULATIONS
7.1.2.1 North America
7.1.2.1.1 Executive Order 14179: Removing Barriers to American Leadership in Artificial Intelligence (US)
7.1.2.1.2 Personal Information Protection and Electronic Documents Act (Canada)
7.1.2.2 Europe
7.1.2.2.1 AI Regulation: A Pro-Innovation Approach (UK)
7.1.2.2.2 European Union Artificial Intelligence Act (Germany)
7.1.2.2.3 European Union Artificial Intelligence Act (France)
7.1.2.2.4 European Union Artificial Intelligence Act (Spain)
7.1.2.2.5 Law No. 132 of 2025 - Provisions and Delegations to the Government Concerning Artificial Intelligence (Italy)
7.1.2.3 Asia Pacific
7.1.2.3.1 AI Guidelines for Business, Version 1.2 (Japan)
7.1.2.3.2 AI Basic Act and Enforcement Decree (South Korea)
7.1.2.3.3 Digital Personal Data Protection Act, 2023 and Digital Personal Data Protection Rules, 2025 (India)
7.1.2.3.4 Interim Measures for the Management of Generative Artificial Intelligence Services (China)
7.1.2.3.5 Model AI Governance Framework for Agentic AI (Singapore)
7.1.2.4 Middle East & Africa
7.1.2.4.1 UAE Charter for the Development and Use of Artificial Intelligence (UAE)
7.1.2.4.2 AI Ethics Principles (Saudi Arabia)
7.1.2.4.3 Continental Artificial Intelligence Strategy (African Union)
7.1.2.5 Latin America
7.1.2.5.1 General Data Protection Law (Brazil)
7.1.2.5.2 Federal Law on Protection of Personal Data Held by Private Parties (Mexico)
7.1.2.5.3 Digital Agenda for Latin America and the Caribbean, eLAC2026 (Latin America)
7.1.3 INDUSTRY STANDARDS
8 CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE & BUYER BEHAVIOR
8.1 DECISION-MAKING PROCESS
8.2 BUYER STAKEHOLDERS AND BUYING EVALUATION CRITERIA
8.2.1 BUYING CRITERIA
8.3 ADOPTION BARRIERS & INTERNAL CHALLENGES
8.4 UNMET NEEDS FROM VARIOUS INDUSTRY VERTICALS
9 AGENTIC AI MARKET, BY OFFERING
9.1 INTRODUCTION
9.1.1 DRIVERS: AGENTIC AI MARKET, BY OFFERING
9.2 SOFTWARE
9.2.1 AGENT DEVELOPMENT PLATFORMS
9.2.1.1 Agent development platforms are expanding agent creation beyond specialist AI engineering teams
9.2.2 AGENT ORCHESTRATION & RUNTIME PLATFORMS
9.2.2.1 Orchestration and runtime platforms are becoming essential as agents move into long-running and multi-agent workflows
9.2.3 AGENT MEMORY & CONTEXT MANAGEMENT PLATFORMS
9.2.3.1 Memory and context management are turning stateless agents into persistent enterprise workers
9.2.4 AGENT CONNECTIVITY & TOOL INTEGRATION PLATFORMS
9.2.4.1 Connectivity platforms give agents the enterprise reach required to convert reasoning into action
9.2.5 AGENT GOVERNANCE, SECURITY, AND OBSERVABILITY PLATFORMS
9.2.5.1 Governance, security, and observability are becoming mandatory as agents receive authority to act
9.2.6 AGENTIC PROCESS AUTOMATION PLATFORMS
9.2.6.1 Agentic process automation is extending automation into variable, judgment-heavy business processes
9.2.7 INTEGRATED ENTERPRISE AGENT PLATFORMS
9.2.7.1 Integrated enterprise agent platforms gaining traction by consolidating multiple agent capabilities in one environment
9.2.8 PREBUILT AGENTIC AI APPLICATIONS
9.2.8.1 Prebuilt agentic AI applications are shortening time-to-value by packaging agents around specific jobs and workflows
9.2.9 OTHER AGENTIC AI SOFTWARE
9.3 SERVICES
9.3.1 STRATEGY & ADVISORY SERVICES
9.3.1.1 Strategy and advisory services help enterprises determine where autonomy creates value without creating unmanaged risk
9.3.2 AGENT DESIGN & DEVELOPMENT SERVICES
9.3.2.1 Design and development services translate business requirements into production-ready agent behavior
9.3.3 INTEGRATION & DEPLOYMENT SERVICES
9.3.3.1 Integration & deployment services remain crucial to ensure agents operate seamlessly across fragmented enterprise environments
9.3.4 AGENT TESTING, EVALUATION, AND ASSURANCE SERVICES
9.3.4.1 Testing and assurance are becoming distinct disciplines because agent quality must be measured through actions, not only responses
9.3.5 MANAGED AGENTIC AI SERVICES
9.3.5.1 Managed agentic AI services are emerging as enterprises seek continuous operational support for growing agent estates
10 AGENTIC AI MARKET, BY SYSTEM ARCHITECTURE
10.1 INTRODUCTION
10.1.1 DRIVERS: AGENTIC AI MARKET, BY SYSTEM ARCHITECTURE
10.2 SINGLE-AGENT SYSTEMS
10.2.1 SINGLE-AGENT SYSTEMS REMAIN DOMINANT ARCHITECTURE AS THEY COMBINE BROAD CAPABILITY WITH LOWER OPERATIONAL COMPLEXITY
10.3 MULTI-AGENT SYSTEMS
10.3.1 MULTI-AGENT SYSTEMS ARE GAINING ADOPTION AS ENTERPRISES DECOMPOSE COMPLEX WORKFLOWS INTO SPECIALIZED AGENT ROLES
11 AGENTIC AI MARKET, BY APPLICATION
11.1 INTRODUCTION
11.1.1 DRIVERS: AGENTIC AI MARKET, BY APPLICATION
11.2 CUSTOMER SERVICE & SUPPORT
11.2.1 CUSTOMER SERVICE & SUPPORT AGENTS ARE NOW RESOLVING COMPLETE SERVICE JOURNEYS RATHER THAN BASIC QUESTIONS
11.3 SALES & REVENUE OPERATIONS
11.3.1 SALES AND REVENUE AGENTS ARE MOVING FROM RESEARCH AND DRAFTING INTO ACTIVE PIPELINE EXECUTION
11.4 MARKETING & CUSTOMER ENGAGEMENT
11.4.1 MARKETING AGENTS ARE INCREASINGLY COORDINATING CAMPAIGNS, CONTENT, AND PERFORMANCE OPTIMIZATION ACROSS CHANNELS
11.5 FINANCE & ACCOUNTING
11.5.1 FINANCE AND ACCOUNTING AGENTS ARE GAINING RELEVANCE TO SHORTEN EXCEPTION-HEAVY AND DOCUMENT-INTENSIVE WORKFLOWS
11.6 WORKPLACE PRODUCTIVITY & COLLABORATION
11.6.1 EVOLVING FROM PERSONAL ASSISTANTS INTO COORDINATORS OF MEETINGS, DOCUMENTS, TASKS, AND EMPLOYEE WORKFLOWS
11.7 IT OPERATIONS & SOFTWARE ENGINEERING
11.7.1 AGENTIC AI DEMAND ACROSS ITOPS & SOFTWARE ENGINEERING BUOYED BY INSTRUMENTED AND EXECUTABLE DIGITAL TOOLS
11.8 DATA, ANALYTICS, AND BUSINESS INTELLIGENCE
11.8.1 SHIFTING BUSINESS INTELLIGENCE FROM PASSIVE DASHBOARDS TOWARD CONTINUOUS QUESTION-TO-ACTION WORKFLOWS
11.9 CYBERSECURITY & RISK OPERATIONS
11.9.1 AGENTIC AI GAINING RAPID TRACTION IN CYBERSECURITY TO HANDLE CONTINUOUS ANALYSIS AND PROVIDE RAPID ACTION
11.10 HUMAN RESOURCES & WORKFORCE MANAGEMENT
11.10.1 AUTOMATING EMPLOYEE-SERVICE AND ADMINISTRATIVE WORKFLOWS WHILE PRESERVING HUMAN CONTROL OVER SENSITIVE DECISIONS
11.11 LEGAL, COMPLIANCE, AND GOVERNANCE
11.11.1 EXPANDING FROM DOCUMENT ASSISTANCE INTO EVIDENCE GATHERING, MONITORING, AND CONTROLLED WORKFLOW EXECUTION
11.12 OPERATIONS & SUPPLY CHAIN
11.12.1 OPERATIONS AND SUPPLY-CHAIN AGENTS ARE COORDINATING DECISIONS ACROSS PROCUREMENT, INVENTORY, AND LOGISTICS
11.13 OTHER APPLICATIONS
12 AGENTIC AI MARKET, BY END USER
12.1 INTRODUCTION
12.1.1 DRIVERS: AGENTIC AI MARKET, BY END USER
12.2 INDIVIDUAL USERS
12.2.1 INDIVIDUAL USERS REPRESENT SMALLER REVENUE POOL BUT IMPORTANT PROVING GROUND FOR PERSISTENT PERSONAL AGENTS
12.3 ENTERPRISES
12.3.1 IT & ITES
12.3.1.1 IT & ITeS leads enterprise adoption because software and service-delivery environments already expose the tools agents need to act
12.3.1.2 Software Development & Testing
12.3.1.3 IT Service Management & Technical Support
12.3.1.4 Cloud Infrastructure & Application Operations
12.3.1.5 Cybersecurity Operations
12.3.1.6 Business Process Service Delivery
12.3.1.7 Other IT & ITeS Use Cases
12.3.2 BFSI
12.3.2.1 BFSI is scaling agentic AI through tightly governed workflows in fraud, servicing, lending, investment operations, and compliance
12.3.2.2 Fraud, Risk, and Regulatory Compliance
12.3.2.3 Lending, Credit Assessment, and Underwriting
12.3.2.4 Wealth, Trading, and Investment Operations
12.3.2.5 Insurance Claims & Policy Operations
12.3.2.6 Other BFSI Use Cases
12.3.3 RETAIL & CONSUMER GOODS
12.3.3.1 Agentic AI adoption is centered on high-volume customer interactions, inventory, and supply-chain coordination
12.3.3.2 Customer Service & Shopping Assistance
12.3.3.3 Inventory, Demand, and Replenishment Management
12.3.3.4 Personalized Merchandising & Customer Engagement
12.3.3.5 Procurement & Supply Chain Coordination
12.3.3.6 Pricing, Promotion, and Revenue Optimization
12.3.3.7 Other Retail & Consumer Goods Use Cases
12.3.4 PROFESSIONAL SERVICES
12.3.4.1 Professional services to remain a lucrative vertical as agents can compress document production, review, and client-delivery cycles
12.3.4.2 Research & Knowledge Management
12.3.4.3 Document, Proposal, and Report Development
12.3.4.4 Client Service & Engagement Delivery
12.3.4.5 Risk, Compliance, and Quality Review
12.3.4.6 Project & Resource Management
12.3.4.7 Other Professional Services Use Cases
12.3.5 HEALTHCARE, PHARMACEUTICALS, AND LIFE SCIENCES
12.3.5.1 Sector expands agentic AI through administrative automation and tightly supervised clinical support
12.3.5.2 Patient Engagement & Care Navigation
12.3.5.3 Healthcare Administrative & Revenue Cycle Operations
12.3.5.4 Clinical Documentation & Decision Support
12.3.5.5 Drug Discovery & Clinical Research
12.3.5.6 Pharmacovigilance & Regulatory Operations
12.3.5.7 Other Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, and Life Sciences Use Cases
12.3.6 MANUFACTURING & INDUSTRIAL
12.3.6.1 Agentic AI in manufacturing & industrial sector is helping coordinate planning, supply chains, engineering, and asset-intensive operations
12.3.6.2 Production Planning & Operations Management
12.3.6.3 Supply Chain & Procurement Operations
12.3.6.4 Predictive Maintenance & Asset Management
12.3.6.5 Quality Management & Root-cause Investigation
12.3.6.6 Engineering & Product Development
12.3.6.7 Other Manufacturing & Industrial Use Cases
12.3.7 TELECOMMUNICATIONS
12.3.7.1 Telecom industry is adopting agentic AI across network operations, service assurance, subscriber support, and revenue protection
12.3.7.2 Customer Service & Subscriber Management
12.3.7.3 Network Operations & Fault Resolution
12.3.7.4 Service Assurance & Field Operations
12.3.7.5 Sales, Marketing, and Offer Personalization
12.3.7.6 Revenue Assurance & Fraud Management
12.3.7.7 Other Telecommunications Use Cases
12.3.8 GOVERNMENT & PUBLIC SECTOR
12.3.8.1 Government adoption is concentrated in citizen services, administrative workflows, and controlled regulatory processes
12.3.8.2 Citizen Services & Case Management
12.3.8.3 Public Administration & Workflow Automation
12.3.8.4 Revenue, Tax, and Benefits Administration
12.3.8.5 Regulatory Monitoring & Compliance
12.3.8.6 Public Infrastructure & Service Operations
12.3.8.7 Other Government & Public Sector Use Cases
12.3.9 ENERGY & UTILITIES
12.3.9.1 Energy & utilities is using agentic AI to coordinate assets, grids, field operations, and regulated customer processes
12.3.9.2 Asset Maintenance & Field Operations
12.3.9.3 Grid Operations & Outage Management
12.3.9.4 Customer Service & Billing Operations
12.3.9.5 Energy Trading, Forecasting, and Portfolio Optimization
12.3.9.6 Regulatory, Safety, and Compliance Operations
12.3.9.7 Other Energy & Utilities Use Cases
12.3.10 DEFENSE & NATIONAL SECURITY
12.3.10.1 Defense & national security adoption is concentrated in intelligence, cyber defense, mission support, and surveillance
12.3.10.2 Intelligence Collection & Analysis
12.3.10.3 Mission Planning & Decision Support
12.3.10.4 Cyber Defense & Threat Response
12.3.10.5 Surveillance & Situational Awareness
12.3.10.6 Logistics, Maintenance, and Readiness
12.3.10.7 Other Defense & National Security Use Cases
12.3.11 OTHER ENTERPRISES
13 AGENTIC AI MARKET, BY REGION
13.1 INTRODUCTION
13.2 NORTH AMERICA
13.2.1 NORTH AMERICA: AGENTIC AI MARKET DRIVERS
13.2.2 US
13.2.2.1 US market driven by rapid agentic AI adoption across IT, financial services, and enterprise workflows
13.2.3 CANADA
13.2.3.1 Canada's agentic AI opportunity is concentrated in financial services, technology, and knowledge-intensive industries
13.3 EUROPE
13.3.1 EUROPE: AGENTIC AI MARKET DRIVERS
13.3.2 UK
13.3.2.1 UK market shaped by financial services, professional services, and enterprise knowledge workflows
13.3.3 GERMANY
13.3.3.1 Germany's agentic AI market is closely tied to manufacturing, engineering, enterprise software, and industrial operations
13.3.4 FRANCE
13.3.4.1 France is developing a broad agentic AI market across finance, public services, telecom, industry, and large enterprises
13.3.5 ITALY
13.3.5.1 Italy's agentic AI opportunity is expanding across manufacturing, services, retail, telecom, and midmarket enterprises
13.3.6 REST OF EUROPE
13.4 ASIA PACIFIC
13.4.1 ASIA PACIFIC: AGENTIC AI MARKET DRIVERS
13.4.2 CHINA
13.4.2.1 China's agentic AI market is being shaped by domestic platforms, manufacturing, digital commerce, and enterprise automation
13.4.3 JAPAN
13.4.3.1 Japan's agentic AI adoption is centered on enterprise productivity, manufacturing, service operations, and workforce augmentation
13.4.4 INDIA
13.4.4.1 India's market is being propelled by IT services, business-process delivery, and enterprise transformation
13.4.5 SOUTH KOREA
13.4.5.1 South Korea's agentic AI market is benefiting from strengths in electronics, telecom, digital platforms, and advanced manufacturing
13.4.6 REST OF ASIA PACIFIC
13.5 MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA
13.5.1 MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA: AGENTIC AI MARKET DRIVERS
13.5.2 SAUDI ARABIA
13.5.2.1 Saudi Arabia's market is being driven by government modernization, energy, large enterprises, and national AI investment
13.5.3 UAE
13.5.3.1 The UAE is emerging as a regional hub for government, financial-services, and enterprise agent deployment
13.5.4 SOUTH AFRICA
13.5.4.1 South Africa's market is concentrated in banking, telecom, professional services, retail, and digitally mature enterprises
13.5.5 REST OF MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA
13.6 LATIN AMERICA
13.6.1 LATIN AMERICA: AGENTIC AI MARKET DRIVERS
13.6.2 BRAZIL
13.6.2.1 Brazil's agentic AI market is anchored by banking, retail, telecom, digital commerce, and large enterprises
13.6.3 MEXICO
13.6.3.1 Mexico's agentic AI opportunity is being shaped by manufacturing, financial services, retail, telecom, and cross-border operations
13.6.4 REST OF LATIN AMERICA
14 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
14.1 OVERVIEW
14.2 KEY PLAYER STRATEGIES, 2025-2026
14.3 REVENUE ANALYSIS, 2023-2025
14.4 MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS, 2025
14.4.1 MARKET RANKING ANALYSIS, 2025
14.5 PRODUCT COMPARATIVE ANALYSIS
14.5.1 PRODUCT COMPARATIVE ANALYSIS OF ENTERPRISE AGENT PLATFORMS
14.5.1.1 Copilot Studio (Microsoft)
14.5.1.2 Agentforce 360 Platform (Salesforce)
14.5.1.3 AI Agent Studio (ServiceNow)
14.5.1.4 AI Agent Studio (Oracle)
14.6 COMPANY EVALUATION MATRIX: ENTERPRISE AGENT PLATFORM VENDORS
14.6.1 STARS
14.6.2 EMERGING LEADERS
14.6.3 PERVASIVE PLAYERS
14.6.4 PARTICIPANTS
14.6.5 COMPANY FOOTPRINT: ENTERPRISE AGENT PLATFORM VENDORS, 2025
14.6.5.1 Company Footprint (Enterprise Agent Platform Vendors)
14.6.5.2 Regional Footprint (Enterprise Agent Platform Vendors)
14.6.5.3 Offering Footprint (Enterprise Agent Platform Vendors)
14.6.5.4 Application Footprint (Enterprise Agent Platform Vendors)
14.6.5.5 End User Footprint (Enterprise Agent Platform Vendors)
14.7 COMPANY EVALUATION MATRIX: AGENT DEVELOPMENT & ORCHESTRATION VENDORS
14.7.1 STARS
14.7.2 EMERGING LEADERS
14.7.3 PERVASIVE PLAYERS
14.7.4 PARTICIPANTS
14.7.5 COMPANY FOOTPRINT: AGENT DEVELOPMENT & ORCHESTRATION VENDORS, 2025
14.7.5.1 Company Footprint (Agent Development & Orchestration Vendors)
14.7.5.2 Regional Footprint (Agent Development & Orchestration Vendors)
14.7.5.3 Offering Footprint (Agent Development & Orchestration Vendors)
14.7.5.4 Application Footprint (Agent Development & Orchestration Vendors)
14.7.5.5 End User Footprint (Agent Development & Orchestration Vendors)
14.8 COMPANY EVALUATION MATRIX: AGENTIC AUTOMATION & WORKFLOW VENDORS
14.8.1 STARS
14.8.2 EMERGING LEADERS
14.8.3 PERVASIVE PLAYERS
14.8.4 PARTICIPANTS
14.8.5 COMPANY FOOTPRINT: AGENTIC AUTOMATION & WORKFLOW VENDORS, 2025
14.8.5.1 Company Footprint (Agentic Automation & Workflow Vendors)
14.8.5.2 Regional Footprint (Agentic Automation & Workflow Vendors)
14.8.5.3 Offering Footprint (Agentic Automation & Workflow Vendors)
14.8.5.4 Application Footprint (Agentic Automation & Workflow Vendors)
14.8.5.5 End User Footprint (Agentic Automation & Workflow Vendors)
14.9 COMPANY EVALUATION MATRIX: PREBUILT AGENT APPLICATION VENDORS
14.9.1 STARS
14.9.2 EMERGING LEADERS
14.9.3 PERVASIVE PLAYERS
14.9.4 PARTICIPANTS
14.9.5 COMPANY FOOTPRINT: PREBUILT AGENT APPLICATION VENDORS, 2025
14.9.5.1 Company Footprint (Prebuilt Agent Application Vendors)
14.9.5.2 Regional Footprint (Prebuilt Agent Application Vendors)
14.9.5.3 Offering Footprint (Prebuilt Agent Application Vendors)
14.9.5.4 Application Footprint (Prebuilt Agent Application Vendors)
14.9.5.5 End User Footprint (Prebuilt Agent Application Vendors)
14.10 COMPANY EVALUATION MATRIX: AGENT GOVERNANCE & SECURITY VENDORS
14.10.1 STARS
14.10.2 EMERGING LEADERS
14.10.3 PERVASIVE PLAYERS
14.10.4 PARTICIPANTS
14.10.5 COMPANY FOOTPRINT: AGENT GOVERNANCE & SECURITY VENDORS, 2025
14.10.5.1 Company Footprint (Agent Governance & Security Vendors)
14.10.5.2 Regional Footprint (Agent Governance & Security Vendors)
14.10.5.3 Offering Footprint (Agent Governance & Security Vendors)
14.10.5.4 Application Footprint (Agent Governance & Security Vendors)
14.10.5.5 End User Footprint (Agent Governance & Security Vendors)
14.11 COMPANY EVALUATION MATRIX: AGENTIC AI SERVICE PROVIDERS
14.11.1 STARS
14.11.2 EMERGING LEADERS
14.11.3 PERVASIVE PLAYERS
14.11.4 PARTICIPANTS
14.11.5 COMPANY FOOTPRINT: AGENTIC AI SERVICE PROVIDERS, 2025
14.11.5.1 Company Footprint (Agentic AI Service Providers)
14.11.5.2 Regional Footprint (Agentic AI Service Providers)
14.11.5.3 Offering Footprint (Agentic AI Service Providers)
14.11.5.4 Application Footprint (Agentic AI Service Providers)
14.11.5.5 End User Footprint (Agentic AI Service Providers)
14.12 COMPANY VALUATION AND FINANCIAL METRICS
14.13 COMPETITIVE SCENARIO
14.13.1 PRODUCT LAUNCHES AND ENHANCEMENTS
14.13.2 DEALS
15 COMPANY PROFILES
15.1 INTRODUCTION
15.2 ENTERPRISE AGENT PLATFORM VENDORS
15.2.1 MICROSOFT
15.2.1.1 Business overview
15.2.1.2 Products/Solutions/Services offered
15.2.1.3 Recent developments
15.2.1.3.1 Product launches & enhancements
15.2.1.3.2 Deals
15.2.1.4 Analyst's view
15.2.1.4.1 Key strengths
15.2.1.4.2 Strategic choices
15.2.1.4.3 Weaknesses and competitive threats
15.2.2 AWS
15.2.2.1 Business overview
15.2.2.2 Products/Solutions/Services offered
15.2.2.3 Recent developments
15.2.2.3.1 Product launches & enhancements
15.2.2.3.2 Deals
15.2.2.4 Analyst's view
15.2.2.4.1 Key strengths
15.2.2.4.2 Strategic choices
15.2.2.4.3 Weaknesses and competitive threats
15.2.3 GOOGLE
15.2.3.1 Business overview
15.2.3.2 Products/Solutions/Services offered
15.2.3.3 Recent developments
15.2.3.3.1 Product launches & enhancements
15.2.3.3.2 Deals
15.2.3.4 Analyst's view
15.2.3.4.1 Key strengths
15.2.3.4.2 Strategic choices
15.2.3.4.3 Weaknesses and competitive threats
15.2.4 SALESFORCE
15.2.4.1 Business overview
15.2.4.2 Products/Solutions/Services offered
15.2.4.3 Recent developments
15.2.4.3.1 Product launches & enhancements
15.2.4.3.2 Deals
15.2.4.4 Analyst's view
15.2.4.4.1 Key strengths
15.2.4.4.2 Strategic choices
15.2.4.4.3 Weaknesses and competitive threats
15.2.5 SERVICENOW
15.2.5.1 Business overview
15.2.5.2 Products/Solutions/Services offered
15.2.5.3 Recent developments
15.2.5.3.1 Product launches & enhancements
15.2.5.3.2 Deals
15.2.5.4 Analyst's view
15.2.5.4.1 Key strengths
15.2.5.4.2 Strategic choices
15.2.5.4.3 Weaknesses and competitive threats
15.2.6 IBM
15.2.6.1 Business overview
15.2.6.2 Products/Solutions/Services offered
15.2.6.3 Recent developments
15.2.6.3.1 Product launches & enhancements
15.2.6.3.2 Deals
15.2.6.4 Analyst's view
15.2.6.4.1 Key strengths
15.2.6.4.2 Strategic choices
15.2.6.4.3 Weaknesses and competitive threats
15.2.7 PALANTIR
15.2.7.1 Business overview
15.2.7.2 Products/Solutions/Services offered
15.2.7.3 Recent developments
15.2.7.3.1 Product launches & enhancements
15.2.7.3.2 Deals
15.2.7.4 Analyst's view
15.2.7.4.1 Key strengths
15.2.7.4.2 Strategic choices
15.2.7.4.3 Weaknesses and competitive threats
15.2.8 ADOBE
15.2.8.1 Business overview
15.2.8.2 Products/Solutions/Services offered
15.2.8.3 Recent developments
15.2.8.3.1 Product launches & enhancements
15.2.8.3.2 Deals
15.2.8.4 Analyst's view
15.2.8.4.1 Key strengths
15.2.8.4.2 Strategic choices
15.2.8.4.3 Weaknesses and competitive threats
15.2.9 ORACLE
15.2.9.1 Business overview
15.2.9.2 Products/Solutions/Services offered
15.2.9.3 Recent developments
15.2.9.3.1 Product launches & enhancements
15.2.9.3.2 Deals
15.2.9.4 Analyst's view
15.2.9.4.1 Key strengths
15.2.9.4.2 Strategic choices
15.2.9.4.3 Weaknesses and competitive threats
15.2.10 OPENAI
15.2.11 ANTHROPIC
15.2.12 SAP
15.2.13 DATABRICKS
15.2.14 SNOWFLAKE
15.2.15 ATLASSIAN
15.2.16 UNIPHORE
15.3 AGENT DEVELOPMENT & ORCHESTRATION VENDORS
15.3.1 LANGCHAIN
15.3.2 CREWAI
15.3.3 LLAMAINDEX
15.3.4 RELEVANCE AI
15.3.5 EMA
15.3.6 KORE.AI
15.3.7 AIRIA
15.3.8 WRITER
15.3.9 GLEAN
15.3.10 AISERA
15.4 AGENTIC AUTOMATION & WORKFLOW VENDORS
15.4.1 SAVANT LABS
15.4.1.1 Business overview
15.4.1.2 Products/Solutions/Services offered
15.4.1.3 Recent developments
15.4.1.3.1 Product launches and enhancements
15.4.1.3.2 Deals
15.4.1.4 Analyst's view
15.4.1.4.1 Key strengths
15.4.1.4.2 Strategic choices
15.4.1.4.3 Weaknesses and competitive threats
15.4.2 UIPATH
15.4.3 AUTOMATION ANYWHERE
15.4.4 SS&C BLUE PRISM
15.4.5 PEGASYSTEMS
15.4.6 APPIAN
15.4.7 CELONIS
15.4.8 WORKATO
15.4.9 LAIYE
15.5 PREBUILT FUNCTIONAL & INDUSTRY AGENT APPLICATION VENDORS
15.5.1 WHITEKLAY
15.5.1.1 Business overview
15.5.1.2 Products/Solutions/Services offered
15.5.1.3 Recent developments
15.5.1.3.1 Product launches & enhancements
15.5.1.3.2 Other developments
15.5.1.4 Analyst's view
15.5.1.4.1 Key strengths
15.5.1.4.2 Strategic choices
15.5.1.4.3 Competitive threats
15.5.2 SIERRA
15.5.3 DECAGON
15.5.4 COGNITION AI
15.5.5 HARVEY
15.5.6 HIPPOCRATIC AI
15.5.7 GRADIAL
15.6 AGENT GOVERNANCE, SECURITY & OBSERVABILITY VENDORS
15.6.1 ARIZE AI
15.6.2 GALILEO
15.6.3 LANGFUSE
15.6.4 NOMA SECURITY
15.6.5 AEMBIT
15.7 AGENTIC AI SERVICES PROVIDERS
15.7.1 ACCENTURE
15.7.1.1 Business overview
15.7.1.2 Products/Solutions/Services offered
15.7.1.3 Recent developments
15.7.1.3.1 Product launches & enhancements
15.7.1.3.2 Deals
15.7.1.4 Analyst's view
15.7.1.4.1 Key strengths
15.7.1.4.2 Strategic choices
15.7.1.4.3 Weaknesses and competitive threats
15.7.2 DELOITTE
15.7.3 CAPGEMINI
15.7.4 TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES (TCS)
15.7.5 COGNIZANT
16 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
16.1 RESEARCH DATA
16.1.1 SECONDARY DATA
16.1.2 PRIMARY DATA
16.1.2.1 Breakup of primary profiles
16.1.2.2 Key industry insights
16.2 MARKET BREAKUP AND DATA TRIANGULATION
16.3 MARKET SIZE ESTIMATION
16.3.1 TOP-DOWN APPROACH
16.3.2 BOTTOM-UP APPROACH
16.4 MARKET FORECAST
16.5 RESEARCH ASSUMPTIONS
16.6 LIMITATIONS OF THE STUDY
17 ADJACENT AND RELATED MARKETS
17.1 INTRODUCTION
17.2 ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE (AI) MARKET - GLOBAL FORECAST TO 2033
17.2.1 MARKET DEFINITION
17.2.2 MARKET OVERVIEW
17.2.2.1 Artificial Intelligence Market, By Offering
17.2.2.2 Artificial Intelligence Market, By Technology
17.3 AI AGENTS MARKET - GLOBAL FORECAST TO 2030
17.3.1 MARKET DEFINITION
17.3.2 MARKET OVERVIEW
17.3.2.1 AI Agents Market, By Offering
17.3.2.2 AI Agents Market, By Product Type
18 APPENDIX
18.1 DISCUSSION GUIDE
18.2 KNOWLEDGESTORE: THE SUBSCRIPTION PORTAL
18.3 CUSTOMIZATION OPTIONS
18.4 RELATED REPORTS
18.5 AUTHOR DETAILS
LIST OF TABLES [671]
LIST OF FIGURES [70]
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