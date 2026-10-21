Global SCADA Market Size And Forecast To 2032 Industry 4.0 Keeps SCADA Relevant And Exposed As The Market Heads For $24Bn

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Latest Report values SCADA at $13.94bn in 2026, with AI and IoT integration and critical-infrastructure funding driving demand though cyber exposure and legacy protocols remain the weak spots; Schneider Electric, Siemens, ABB and Rockwell Automation are among 25 companies profiled

Dublin, Oct. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "SCADA Market: Global Forecast to 2032" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global SCADA market is projected to grow from USD 13.94 billion in 2026 to USD 24.69 billion by 2032, registering a CAGR of 10.0%. Market growth is supported by expanding industrial automation, infrastructure modernization, and investment in digital technologies across utilities, discrete manufacturing, and process industries.

Organizations are adopting SCADA systems to strengthen real-time visibility, centralized monitoring, operational efficiency, safety, and system resilience. Power, water & wastewater treatment, transportation, and telecommunication utilities are upgrading infrastructure to improve reliability and asset performance. Automotive, semiconductor & electronics, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, food & beverage, and oil & gas companies are also increasing adoption to enhance process control, production flexibility, quality management, and regulatory compliance.

Integration with industrial IoT, AI-based analytics, cloud platforms, and edge computing is expanding SCADA capabilities. These technologies support remote monitoring, predictive maintenance, faster decision-making, and data-driven operations, creating additional opportunities for solution providers.

Services segment benefits from demand for operational support

The services segment is expected to record strong growth as industrial and utility operators seek system integration, remote support, cybersecurity, technical consulting, training, upgrades, and lifecycle maintenance. Increasing deployment complexity and the adoption of cloud-based SCADA are strengthening demand for professional services and managed services. These offerings help organizations maintain system performance, reduce downtime, manage operational risk, and maximize returns from SCADA investments.

Discrete manufacturing represents a significant market opportunity

Discrete manufacturing is expected to capture a significant share of the SCADA market during the forecast period. Automotive, semiconductor & electronics, and other manufacturers are investing in smart manufacturing, connected equipment, and automated production environments. SCADA deployment enables process transparency, real-time production monitoring, quality control, and improved equipment utilization. Semiconductor & electronics manufacturers are particularly focused on precise process management and flexible production capabilities.

Europe remains a major SCADA market

Europe is expected to maintain a strong market position, supported by its established industrial base, advanced automation capabilities, and infrastructure modernization programs. Germany, the UK, France, Italy, and Spain are expanding industrial digitalization and upgrading utility assets. Government initiatives involving smart grids, energy efficiency, renewable energy integration, and digital transformation are also supporting SCADA market growth.

Demand across Europe is further strengthened by the automotive, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, food & beverage, and process industry sectors. The replacement of aging industrial and utility control infrastructure is creating opportunities for modern SCADA hardware, software, and services.

Primary research respondent profile



By Company Type: Tier 1 - 45%, Tier 2 - 35%, and Tier 3 - 20%

By Designation: Directors - 45%, C-level Executives - 30%, and Others - 25% By Region: North America - 45%, Europe - 25%, Asia Pacific - 20%, and RoW - 10%

Competitive landscape

Prominent companies profiled in the report include Rockwell Automation (US), ABB (Switzerland), Schneider Electric (France), Emerson Electric Co. (US), Siemens (Germany), GE Vernova (US), Honeywell International Inc. (US), Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan), OMRON Corporation (Japan), and Yokogawa Electric Corporation (Japan).

The competitive assessment examines market share, product offerings, and growth strategies, including product launches, acquisitions, partnerships, collaborations, and geographic expansions. It also evaluates how leading SCADA companies are strengthening their positions through innovation and portfolio development.

Research coverage

The report analyzes the SCADA market by offering, end user, and region. Offerings include hardware, software, and services. Hardware coverage includes Programmable Logic Controllers (PLCs), Remote Terminal Units (RTUs), Human-Machine Interfaces (HMIs), and other components. Software analysis covers On-premises Deployment and Cloud Deployment, while services are divided into Professional Services and Managed Services.

End-user analysis includes process industries, discrete manufacturing, and utilities. Regional coverage encompasses North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.

The report evaluates the market's value chain, ecosystem, pricing environment, investment and funding landscape, technology trends, buying criteria, regulatory requirements, standards, trade activity, patents, industry events, and the impact of AI on SCADA systems.

Key market insights



Drivers: Government support for SCADA adoption and rapid renewable energy deployment.

Restraints: Significant installation and maintenance costs, system complexity, and extensive customization requirements.

Opportunities: Advances in wireless sensor network technologies and growing SCADA-Big Data integration for operational intelligence.

Challenges: Increasing exposure to evolving cybersecurity threats and limited compatibility among communication protocols.

Product Development/Innovation: Analysis of emerging technologies, research & development activity, and product launches.

Market Development: Assessment of growth opportunities across major regional markets. Market Diversification: Coverage of new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments.

The report enables established companies, new entrants, investors, and other stakeholders to evaluate SCADA market size, growth prospects, competitive dynamics, and key segments. Its findings support business planning, investment decisions, market positioning, and go-to-market strategy development.



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