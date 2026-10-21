Military Cloud Computing Market - Global Forecast To 2031 Market To Reach USD 34.32 Billion At 19.9% CAGR As Tactical Edge And ISR Analytics Demand Accelerates

Dublin, Oct. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Military Cloud Computing Market by Offering, Deployment, End User, Application, and Region - Global Forecast to 2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The military cloud computing market is projected to grow from USD 13.85 billion in 2026 to USD 34.32 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 19.9%. Market expansion is being driven by the increasing deployment of connected military networks, C2/C4ISR systems, cloud platforms, sensors, data centers and software-based defense systems.

As defense organizations expand their digital infrastructure, demand is rising for advanced network security, endpoint protection, identity and access management, encryption, continuous monitoring and cyber testing. Growth is further supported by escalating state-linked cyber threats, stricter security requirements for defense suppliers and the need to protect sensitive military data across defense agencies, armed forces, homeland security units and defense industrial base companies.

Cloud service models are expected to lead the offering segment during the forecast period.

Defense agencies are transitioning from standalone hardware and software environments to cloud-delivered services that improve scalability, interoperability and operational efficiency. Infrastructure as a Service, Platform as a Service and Software as a Service enable military users to operate mission applications, process large data volumes, test emerging capabilities and scale workloads across bases, agencies and deployed locations. This shift also reduces the need for repeated infrastructure investments while supporting faster technology deployment.

ISR data processing and analytics is projected to record the highest application CAGR.

Military organizations are collecting increasing volumes of video, imagery, signals and sensor data from aircraft, satellites, drones, ships and ground systems. Secure military cloud platforms support faster storage, processing and analysis of this data, improving intelligence sharing, target tracking, mission planning and near-real-time decision-making. These capabilities are becoming increasingly important for coordinated operations across commands and deployed forces in complex mission environments.

North America is expected to account for the largest market share.

North America's leadership is supported by strong defense cloud adoption, substantial military IT budgets and major programs focused on secure government and classified workloads. The US and Canada continue to modernize command, ISR, logistics and readiness systems, generating sustained demand for public, private, hybrid and tactical edge cloud solutions. Investments in resilient digital infrastructure and secure data-sharing environments are also strengthening the region's position in the military cloud computing market.

Key market participants include Microsoft (US), General Dynamics Corporation (US), Leidos (US), Accenture (Ireland) and Amazon.com, Inc (US). These companies compete through cloud modernization capabilities, secure defense platforms, technology partnerships, product innovation and support for classified and mission-critical workloads.

Primary participant profile:



By Company Type: Tier 1 - 40%, Tier 2 - 30%, and Tier 3 - 30%

By Designation: Directors - 20%, C-level Executives - 10%, and Others (Managers and Other Non-C-level Executives) - 70% By Region: Asia-Pacific - 40%, Europe - 20%, North America - 20%, RoW - 20%

Research coverage

The report evaluates the military cloud computing market across key segments, subsegments and regions, providing market size estimates and growth forecasts. It also presents a competitive assessment of leading companies, including their product and service portfolios, recent developments, strategic priorities and market positioning.

Key market insights



Drivers: Growing battlefield data volumes are accelerating cloud-based processing, while joint operations are increasing demand for shared cloud-based mission systems.

Restraints: Legacy defense IT systems can slow cloud migration, while secure classified cloud environments require significant initial investment.

Opportunities: Field-level cloud adoption is creating demand for tactical edge solutions, and approved defense software platforms are opening new cloud revenue opportunities. Challenges: Military cloud environments face advanced cyberattacks, while limited availability of personnel with appropriate security clearances can delay deployment and operations.

The report also examines market penetration, product development, research and development activity, technology launches, regional opportunities, investments and competitive strategies. These insights can help established providers and new entrants assess revenue potential, understand evolving customer requirements, identify untapped markets and develop effective go-to-market strategies for military cloud computing solutions.

Key Attributes

