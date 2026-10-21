Favale Claims Smeralda 888 Title As Saidelli Triumphs In Monaco

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MONACO, Oct. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marco Favale, at the helm of Millenium Falcon, has won the 2026 Smeralda 888 International Championship, finishing top of the overall standings after six events in Monaco, Alassio, Saint-Tropez and Porto Cervo. The final stage, held from 16 to 18 October and organised by Yacht Club de Monaco in partnership with North Sails, confirmed the championship results. Charles de Bourbon des Deux Siciles, Class President and YCM member, finished second aboard Vamos Mi Amor, followed by Nicolo Saidelli on Bloody Mathilde.

Saidelli dominated the Monaco stage, winning six of the eight races and securing the event victory. Timofey Sukhotin's V Force took second place with 26 points, ahead of Millenium Falcon on 28. Black Star and Vamos Mi Amor completed the top five.

Despite Bloody Mathilde's success in Monaco, the overall title went to Favale, who laid the foundations for his victory by winning the Primo Cup-UBS Trophy in March, ahead of Charles de Bourbon des Deux Siciles. The Class President responded in Alassio, winning three races to claim the Luigi Carpaneda Challenge. Favale regained the advantage later in the season, winning in Saint-Tropez and taking both the Invitational and Coppa Europa in Sardinia.

With four stage victories out of six, Millenium Falcon finished the championship with seven points. Charles de Bourbon des Deux Siciles secured second overall with 14 points, while Saidelli climbed from sixth place before the final event to third, ending the season with 24 points. In total, 17 teams representing nine nations featured in the 2026 championship.

This year marked the second edition of the trophy dedicated to Adalberto Miani, who passed away at the end of 2024. A key figure in the development of the class alongside Charles de Bourbon des Deux Siciles, Miani's legacy was honoured by the participation of his son, Guido Miani.

Yacht Club de Monaco's racing calendar continues next week with the Grimaldi Trophy, a coastal race from Sanremo to Monaco. The J/70 fleet will return from 5 to 8 November for Act I of the Monaco Sportsboat Winter Series. The monthly regattas run from November to March and will culminate in the 43rd Primo Cup-UBS Trophy, scheduled for 10–14 March 2027.

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