Global DNA Diagnostics Market - Size, Share, Trends, Competitive Landscape, And Forecast To 2034 AI And NGS Fuel 7.27% CAGR And A USD 24.77 Billion Opportunity

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Boost ROI through supply chain diversification, pricing optimization, strategic partnerships, and investment in AI-driven PCR and Next-Generation Sequencing solutions.

Dublin, Oct. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "DNA Diagnostics - Market Insights, Competitive Landscape, and Market Forecast - 2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global DNA diagnostics market is projected to expand from USD 13.21 billion in 2025 to USD 24.77 billion by 2034, registering a CAGR of 7.27% from 2026 to 2034. Market growth is supported by the rising prevalence of cancer, genetic disorders, infectious diseases, cardiovascular conditions, and rare diseases, alongside increasing demand for early and accurate diagnosis.

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) and Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) continue to strengthen clinical capabilities by improving testing speed, sensitivity, scalability, and accuracy. Advances in automation, bioinformatics, and AI-powered genomic analysis are also reducing processing times and supporting more precise interpretation of complex genetic data. Within the products and services segment, reagents & kits are estimated to account for the largest market share in 2025 due to recurring demand across hospitals, diagnostic laboratories, research institutes, and academic centers.

Key DNA Diagnostics Market Growth Factors



Rising disease burden: Increasing cases of cancer, sepsis, tuberculosis, inherited disorders, and other chronic conditions are driving demand for molecular testing. DNA-based tumor profiling, liquid biopsy, pathogen identification, and drug-resistance testing support faster clinical decisions and targeted treatment selection.

Expansion of prenatal and newborn screening: Growing adoption of non-invasive prenatal testing and newborn genetic screening is increasing testing volumes. These applications support early identification of chromosomal abnormalities and inherited conditions while improving maternal-fetal and pediatric healthcare outcomes.

Technology adoption: PCR and NGS platforms are becoming more accessible and cost-effective, broadening their use across oncology, infectious disease diagnostics, prenatal testing, preventive healthcare, and personalized medicine. Government and private investment: Genomics research funding, national screening programs, precision medicine initiatives, and healthcare infrastructure development are accelerating market adoption in established and emerging economies.

Global disease statistics reinforce the need for rapid molecular diagnostics. The World Sepsis Day Organization reported approximately 47 to 50 million sepsis cases annually, while the World Health Organization estimated that 10.7 million people developed tuberculosis in 2024. DNA diagnostic technologies can shorten pathogen identification times and detect resistance patterns, supporting earlier intervention in critical and infectious disease care.

Regional Market Outlook

North America is expected to lead the DNA diagnostics market with a 43.37% share in 2025. Its position is supported by advanced healthcare infrastructure, significant genomics research funding, high awareness of early disease detection, and the presence of major biotechnology and diagnostics companies. The region also benefits from rapid adoption of PCR, NGS, precision oncology, and personalized medicine.

In the United States, the American Cancer Society projected approximately 2,114,850 new cancer cases in 2026. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also reports that at least 1.7 million adults and more than 18,000 children develop sepsis each year, while 9,633 tuberculosis cases were reported in 2023. These disease burdens continue to create demand for sensitive, time-efficient diagnostic solutions.

Europe is experiencing sustained growth as Germany, France, the UK, and other markets invest in genomic medicine, national screening programs, cancer diagnostics, and infectious disease surveillance. Strong reimbursement systems and regulatory support are encouraging the integration of molecular testing into routine clinical workflows.

Asia-Pacific is positioned as one of the fastest-growing regions due to its large patient population, expanding healthcare infrastructure, and high burden of infectious and chronic diseases. Government-backed genome programs and precision medicine initiatives in China, India, Japan, and South Korea are supporting large-scale adoption of sequencing and DNA-based testing. Improving healthcare access and the scalability of molecular platforms are also creating significant opportunities across the region.

Competitive Landscape and Recent Developments

The DNA diagnostics market is moderately consolidated and highly innovation-driven. Competition centers on clinical accuracy, platform performance, product portfolio expansion, geographic reach, and strategic collaboration rather than price alone. Leading participants include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., QIAGEN N.V., Illumina, Inc., Agilent Technologies, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Roche Diagnostics, Danaher Corporation, Abbott Laboratories, PerkinElmer, Inc., Promega Corporation, Eurofins Scientific SE, Myriad Genetics, Inc., Invitae Corporation, Natera, Inc., Fulgent Genetics, Inc., BGI Genomics Co., Ltd., Takara Bio Inc., New England Biolabs, Inc., and Zymo Research Corporation.



In March 2026, Co-Diagnostics, Inc. expanded commercialization of its PCR-based PCR Pro and SARAGENE products across Bangladesh, Pakistan, Nepal, and Sri Lanka.

In March 2026, Agilent Technologies, Inc. announced an agreement to acquire Biocare Medical for USD 950 million in an all-cash transaction, expanding its tissue diagnostics, immunohistochemistry, and molecular pathology portfolio.

In February 2026, New England Biolabs launched the Monarch Mag Cell-free DNA Extraction Kit for scalable and reproducible isolation of cell-free DNA from biofluids.

In February 2026, Integrated DNA Technologies expanded its innovation roadmap for next-generation sequencing solutions.

In October 2025, GeneDx received FDA Breakthrough Device designation for its ExomeDx and GenomeDx tests for rare, life-threatening genetic diseases. In January 2025, Thermo Fisher Scientific received FDA 510(k) clearance for the Applied BioSystems TaqPath COVID-19 diagnostic PCR kit.

Market Segmentation

The report analyzes the DNA diagnostics market by products & services, including instruments, reagents & kits, and software & services. Technology coverage includes Polymerase Chain Reaction, Next-Generation Sequencing, and other molecular platforms. Key applications include infectious disease diagnostics, cancer genetic diagnostics, prenatal testing, and additional clinical uses. End-users include hospitals & diagnostic laboratories, research institutes & academic centers, and other healthcare or scientific organizations.

Geographic coverage includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, with country-level analysis of major markets such as the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, Japan, India, Australia, and South Korea.

AI-Powered Innovation and Market Challenges

Artificial intelligence is advancing DNA diagnostics through improved variant calling, genome annotation, mutation classification, biomarker discovery, and disease-risk prediction. Machine learning and deep learning systems can process extensive genomic datasets, identify rare genetic patterns, and support personalized therapy selection. AI also enables multi-omics integration and more efficient pathogen analysis, strengthening the scalability and predictive value of diagnostic platforms.

Despite strong growth prospects, genetic data privacy, informed consent, cybersecurity, and potential misuse remain significant concerns. False positives and false negatives can lead to unnecessary treatment, missed conditions, or reduced confidence among healthcare providers and patients. Clear regulatory standards, robust quality controls, and secure data governance will remain essential to broader adoption.

U.S. tariffs introduced in 2025 are also increasing procurement costs for certain imported instruments, reagents, consumables, and components. These pressures may disrupt supply chains, affect smaller companies disproportionately, and increase costs for hospitals and laboratories. In response, market participants are diversifying suppliers, reassessing manufacturing locations, and developing regional sourcing strategies to strengthen operational resilience.

The report provides market forecasts, segment performance analysis, regional opportunities, competitive intelligence, regulatory insights, and assessments of product launches, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions. These findings can help organizations optimize supply chains, manage tariff exposure, evaluate market-entry opportunities, and develop strategies for growth in the evolving DNA diagnostics market.

Key Topics Covered:

1. DNA Diagnostics Market Report Introduction

1.1 Scope of the Study

1.2 Market Segmentation

1.3 Market Assumption

2. DNA Diagnostics Market Executive Summary

2.1 Market at Glance

3. DNA Diagnostics Market Key Factors Analysis

3.1 DNA Diagnostics Market Drivers

3.1.1 Rising prevalence of genetic, infectious, and chronic diseases

3.1.2 Expansion of prenatal and newborn screening

3.1.3 Growing adoption of advanced technologies

3.2 DNA Diagnostics Market Restraints and Challenges

3.2.1 Ethical and Privacy Concerns

3.2.2 Risk of False Positives/Negatives

3.3 DNA Diagnostics Market Opportunity

3.3.1 Integration of advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence and bioinformatics

4. Impact Analysis

4.1 AI-Powered Innovations and Applications

4.2 U.S. Tariff Impact Analysis

5. Regulatory Analysis

5.1 The United States

5.2 Europe

5.3 Japan

5.4 China

6. DNA Diagnostics Market Porter's Five Forces Analysis

6.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

6.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

6.3 Threat of New Entrants

6.4 Threat of Substitutes

6.5 Competitive Rivalry

7. DNA Diagnostics Market Assessment

7.1 By Product & Services

7.1.1 Instruments

7.1.2 Reagents & Kits

7.1.3 Software & Services

7.2 By Technology

7.2.1 Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)

7.2.2 Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS)

7.2.3 Others

7.3 By Application

7.3.1 Infectious Disease Diagnostics

7.3.2 Cancer Genetic Diagnostics

7.3.3 Prenatal Testing

7.3.4 Others

7.4 By End-Users

7.4.1 Hospitals & Diagnostic Laboratories

7.4.2 Research Institutes & Academic Centers

7.4.3 Others

7.5 By Geography

7.5.1 North America

7.5.1.1 United States DNA Diagnostics Market Size in USD million (2023-2034)

7.5.1.2 Canada DNA Diagnostics Market Size in USD million (2023-2034)

7.5.1.3 Mexico DNA Diagnostics Market Size in USD million (2023-2034)

7.5.2 Europe

7.5.2.1 France DNA Diagnostics Market Size in USD million (2023-2034)

7.5.2.2 Germany DNA Diagnostics Market Size in USD million (2023-2034)

7.5.2.3 United Kingdom DNA Diagnostics Market Size in USD million (2023-2034)

7.5.2.4 Italy DNA Diagnostics Market Size in USD million (2023-2034)

7.5.2.5 Spain DNA Diagnostics Market Size in USD million (2023-2034)

7.5.2.6 Rest of Europe DNA Diagnostics Market Size in USD million (2023-2034)

7.5.3 Asia-Pacific

7.5.3.1 China DNA Diagnostics Market Size in USD million (2023-2034)

7.5.3.2 Japan DNA Diagnostics Market Size in USD million (2023-2034)

7.5.3.3 India DNA Diagnostics Market Size in USD million (2023-2034)

7.5.3.4 Australia DNA Diagnostics Market Size in USD million (2023-2034)

7.5.3.5 South Korea DNA Diagnostics Market Size in USD million (2023-2034)

7.5.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific DNA Diagnostics Market Size in USD million (2023-2034)

7.5.4 Rest of the World (RoW)

7.5.4.1 Middle East DNA Diagnostics Market Size in USD million (2023-2034)

7.5.4.2 Africa DNA Diagnostics Market Size in USD million (2023-2034)

7.5.4.3 South America DNA Diagnostics Market Size in USD Million (2023-2034)

8. Competitive Landscape

9. Startup Funding & Investment Trends

10. DNA Diagnostics Market Company and Product Profiles

Each company profile includes a company overview, company snapshot, financial overview, product listing, and entropy analysis.

10.1 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

10.2 QIAGEN N.V.

10.3 Illumina, Inc.

10.4 Agilent Technologies, Inc.

10.5 Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

10.6 Roche Diagnostics

10.7 Danaher Corporation

10.8 Abbott Laboratories

10.9 PerkinElmer, Inc.

10.10 Promega Corporation

10.11 Eurofins Scientific SE

10.12 Myriad Genetics, Inc.

10.13 Invitae Corporation

10.14 Natera, Inc.

10.15 Fulgent Genetics, Inc.

10.16 BGI Genomics Co., Ltd.

10.17 Takara Bio Inc.

10.18 New England Biolabs, Inc.

10.19 Zymo Research Corporation

11. KOL Views

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:



Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

QIAGEN N.V.

Illumina, Inc.

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Roche Diagnostics

Danaher Corporation

Abbott Laboratories

PerkinElmer, Inc.

Promega Corporation

Eurofins Scientific SE

Myriad Genetics, Inc.

Invitae Corporation

Natera, Inc.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc.

BGI Genomics Co., Ltd.

Takara Bio Inc.

New England Biolabs, Inc. Zymo Research Corporation

For more information about this report visit

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