Europe Gift Card Market Business And Investment Opportunities Databook, Q2 2026 With 90+ Kpis And 2021-2030 Analysis Market To Reach US$354.7 Billion As Digital And B2B Demand Rises

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Wallets, E-Money, and API Platforms Transform Distribution; B2B Rewards and Employee Benefits Support Market Expansion

Dublin, Oct. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Europe Gift Card Business and Investment Opportunities Databook - 90+ KPIs, Competitive Landscape, and Consumer Demographics - Q2 2026 Update" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The gift card market in Europe is forecast to grow by 8.7% annually to reach US$263.4 billion in 2026. Following a CAGR of 9.9% during 2021-2025, the sector is expected to maintain strong momentum at a CAGR of 7.7% from 2026-2030. Market value is projected to increase from USD 242.4 billion in 2025 to approximately USD 354.7 billion by 2030.

Gift Cards Evolve into Value-Control and Self-Use Products

Gift cards are increasingly being used for everyday budget management, controlled spending, savings, rewards, and self-use. This marks a shift from their traditional role as occasion-led gifts. High living costs across Europe are encouraging consumers to seek promotional value, cashback, loyalty points, and greater redemption flexibility.

Multi-store, cashback-linked, and loyalty-linked cards are expected to gain market share because they allow consumers to choose where and when to redeem value. Single-brand cards will remain important for established retailers with strong customer relationships, although consumer scrutiny of expiry terms, unused balances, retailer stability, and redemption restrictions is likely to increase.

Wallets, E-Money, and API Platforms Transform Distribution

Digital gift cards are becoming integrated into payment wallets, e-money accounts, employee benefit portals, rewards applications, and prepaid distribution platforms. Wallet-compatible products and mobile payment options such as Apple Pay and Google Pay are supporting faster issuance, convenient balance management, and seamless redemption across European markets.

Growth in non-cash and e-money transactions is strengthening the environment for app-based and wallet-based gift card distribution. Retailers, issuers, and aggregators can now reach consumers through digital interfaces rather than depending solely on physical displays or individual retailer websites.

Physical cards will continue to support in-store discovery, while digital formats will drive immediate delivery, corporate issuance, rewards redemption, and cross-border access. Partnerships between gift card platforms and prepaid marketplaces are also creating a more API-led distribution model for retailers, brands, and digital marketplaces.

B2B Rewards and Employee Benefits Support Market Expansion

B2B applications are becoming a major growth channel for the Europe gift card market. Employers and merchants are using gift cards for employee recognition, flexible benefits, customer acquisition, cashback, rewards, and loyalty programmes. These solutions can help employers support workforce engagement and purchasing power without relying exclusively on salary increases.

For merchants, B2B distribution provides access to corporate users, employees, and loyalty members through established benefit and reward platforms. Growth is expected to be strongest where gift cards are connected to payroll benefits, merchant-funded offers, cashback services, digital wallets, and customer loyalty infrastructure. Consumers may show less interest in saving schemes that lock away balances when immediate rewards and flexible redemption options are available.

Fraud Prevention and Regulation Become Competitive Priorities

Fraud controls, consumer protection, and prepaid regulation are becoming central to gift card product design. Digital redemption, instant delivery, transferable codes, and cross-border distribution increase the need for secure authentication, code protection, transaction monitoring, and clear customer communication.

Issuers must also address regulatory requirements relating to consumer information, commercial terms, customer identification, and partially used balances at expiry. Multi-retailer, open-loop, e-money-linked, and cross-border programmes are expected to face particularly demanding compliance and security requirements.

Large issuers and aggregators may gain an advantage from their ability to invest in fraud monitoring, platform security, payment infrastructure, and regulatory compliance. Smaller providers are likely to depend more heavily on specialist programme managers, regulated partners, and payment processors.

Competitive Landscape

Competition is intensifying among retailers, marketplaces, employee benefit providers, payment platforms, and digital gift card aggregators. Major participants include Amazon, Zalando, Blackhawk Network, Recharge, Pluxee, Edenred, Love2shop, Prezzee, and leading grocery and fashion retailers.

Competitive differentiation is moving beyond basic gift card issuance. Merchant reach, wallet integration, international distribution, redemption flexibility, employer relationships, regulatory infrastructure, and fraud controls are becoming more important. Selective consolidation is likely over the next two to four years as platforms seek to combine merchant networks, digital payment capabilities, compliance systems, and B2B distribution.

Recent partnerships and investments demonstrate this transition. Blackhawk Network and Recharge have expanded digital gift card access across multiple markets, while Pluxee and Edenred continue to integrate gift cards into broader employee benefits, recognition, rewards, and engagement portfolios.

Report Scope and Market Intelligence

The report provides data-centric analysis of the European gift card industry through 118 tables and 288 charts. The bundled research covers Europe and 17 individual markets: Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. In total, the package includes more than 2,100 tables and 5,150 figures.

Coverage includes:



Total gift spend by value, volume, consumer segment, product category, and retail sector.

Retail and corporate gift card market size, forecasts, occasions, and functional attributes.

Digital gift card adoption, enterprise demand, delivery channels, and demographic trends.

Transaction value and volume, average card value, unused balances, and redemption rates.

Open-loop and closed-loop gift card performance.

Single-brand and multi-brand format preferences.

Online vs. offline and first-party vs. third-party distribution.

Corporate demand by company type and enterprise size.

Retail-sector spending, market share, and sales uplift. Competitive positioning and retailer-level market share.

Strategic Value

The report enables retailers, fintech companies, gift card issuers, payment providers, corporate benefit platforms, and investors to assess market growth, digital adoption, consumer behaviour, and competitive intensity. Value and volume-based KPIs support market benchmarking, while channel, demographic, and sector analysis helps organisations refine product development, partnership selection, customer targeting, and expansion strategies.

The research methodology follows industry best practices and uses a proprietary analytics platform to identify emerging business and investment opportunities across the European gift card ecosystem.

Key Topics Covered

1. About this Report

1.1 Summary

1.2 Methodology

1.3 Definition

1.4 Disclaimer

2. Total Gift Spend Analyzer

2.1 Total Spend on Gift by Value - Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

2.2 Total Spend on Gift by Volume - Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

2.3 Total Gift Spend Market Share Analysis by Consumer Segment, 2021-2030

2.4 Gift Spend Market Size and Forecast Analysis by Product Category

2.5 Gift Spend Market Share Analysis by Product Category

2.6 Total Gift Spend Market Size and Forecast Trend Analysis by Retail Sector

2.7 Total Gift Spend Market Share Analysis by Retail Sector

3. Retail Consumer Gift Spend Analyzer

3.1 Retail Consumer Spend on Gift - Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

3.2 Retail Consumer Gift Spend Market Analysis by Volume, 2021-2030

3.3 Retail Consumer Gift Spend Market Size and Forecast Analysis by Product Category

3.4 Retail Consumer Gift Spend Market Share Analysis by Product Category

3.5 Retail Consumer Gift Spend Market Size and Forecast Trend Analysis by Retail Sector

3.6 Retail Consumer Total Gift Spend Market Share Analysis by Retail Sector

4. Corporate Consumer Gift Spend Analyzer

4.1 Corporate Consumer Spend on Gift - Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

4.2 Corporate Consumer Gift Spend Market Analysis by Volume, 2021-2030

4.3 Corporate Consumer Gift Spend Market Size and Forecast Analysis by Product Category

4.4 Corporate Consumer Gift Spend Market Share Analysis by Product Category

4.5 Corporate Consumer Total Gift Spend Market Size and Forecast Trend Analysis by Retail Sector

4.6 Corporate Consumer Total Gift Spend Market Share Analysis by Retail Sector

5. Gift Card Spend Analyzer

5.1 Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

5.2 Gift Card Spend Market Analysis by Transaction Value and Volume, 2021-2030

5.3 Gift Card Spend Market Analysis by Avg. Value and Unused Value, 2021-2030

5.4 Gift Card Spend Market Share Analysis by Consumer Segment

5.5 Gift Card Spend Market Share Analysis by Functional Attribute

5.6 Digital Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

6. Digital Gift Card Spend Analyzer

6.1 Digital Gift Card Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

6.2 Digital Gift Card Penetration by Occasion, 2021-2030

6.3 Retail Consumer Digital Gift Card Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

6.4 Retail Consumer Digital Gift Card Spend Market Share Analysis by Occasion, 2021-2030

6.5 Corporate Consumer Digital Gift Card Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

6.6 Corporate Consumer Digital Gift Card Spend Market Share Analysis by Occasion, 2021-2030

6.7 Large Enterprise Segment Digital Gift Card Spend Analysis

6.8 Mid-Tier Segment Digital Gift Card Spend Analysis

6.9 Small Scale Segment Digital Gift Card Spend Analysis

7. Gift Card Spend Share by Demographics and Purchase Behaviour

7.1 Gift Card Spend Share by Payment Methods

7.2 Gift Card Spend Share by Age, Income, and Gender

7.3 Digital Gift Card Spend Share by Age, Income, and Gender

7.4 Gift Card Consumer Purchase Behaviour

7.5 Gift Card Spend by Company Type

8. Gift Card Consumer Behavior, Fraud Dynamics, and Perception Metrics

8.1 Gift Card Penetration by Occasion, 2025

8.2 Redemption Dynamics and Breakage Patterns, 2025

8.2.1 Gift Card Market by Redemption Rate and Breakage Rate, 2025

8.2.2 Average Time to Gift Card Redemption, 2025

8.3 Gift Card Fraud, Scam, and Risk Indicators, 2025

8.3.1 Gift Card Fraud Rate, 2025

8.3.2 Gift Card Market by Scam Loss per Capita, 2025

8.4 Consumer Preference and Perception Indicators, 2025

8.4.1 Gift Card Market by Consumer Gift Preference Share, 2025

8.4.2 Gift Card Market by Perceived Impersonality of Gift Cards, 2025

9. Retail Consumer Gift Card Spend Analyzer

9.1 Retail Consumer Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

9.2 Retail Consumer Gift Card Spend Market Share Analysis by Functional Attribute

9.3 Retail Consumer Digital Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

10. Retail Consumer Gift Card Spend Analysis by Functional Attribute

10.1 Retail Consumer Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast - Open Loop vs. Closed Loop, 2021-2030

10.2 Retail Consumer Open Loop Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

10.3 Retail Consumer Closed Loop Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

10.4 Retail Consumer Average Value of Gift Card Purchased by Functional Attribute

11. Retail Consumer Gift Card Spend Analysis by Occasion

11.1 Retail Consumer Gift Card Spend Market Share Analysis by Occasion, 2021-2030

11.2 Retail Consumer Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast - Festivals & Special Celebration Days, 2021-2030

11.3 Retail Consumer Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast - Milestone Celebration, 2021-2030

11.4 Retail Consumer Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast - Self-Use, 2021-2030

11.5 Retail Consumer Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast - Other, 2021-2030

12. Corporate Consumer Gift Card Spend Analyzer

12.1 Corporate Consumer Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

12.2 Corporate Consumer Digital Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

13. Corporate Consumer Gift Card Spend Analysis by Functional Attribute

13.1 Corporate Consumer Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast - Open Loop vs. Closed Loop, 2021-2030

13.2 Corporate Consumer Open Loop Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

13.3 Corporate Consumer Closed Loop Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

13.4 Corporate Consumer Average Value of Gift Card Purchased by Functional Attribute

14. Corporate Consumer Gift Card Spend Analysis by Occasion

14.1 Corporate Consumer Gift Card Spend Market Share Analysis by Occasion, 2021-2030

14.2 Corporate Consumer Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast - Employee Incentive, 2021-2030

14.3 Corporate Consumer Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast - Sales / Channel Incentive, 2021-2030

14.4 Corporate Consumer Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast - Consumer Incentive, 2021-2030

15. Corporate Consumer Gift Card Spend Analysis by Company Size

15.1 Corporate Consumer Gift Card Spend Market Share Analysis by Company Size

15.2 Corporate Consumer - Large Enterprise Segment - Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

15.3 Corporate Consumer - Mid-Tier Segment - Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

15.4 Corporate Consumer - Small Scale Segment - Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

16. Corporate Consumer Gift Card Spend Analysis by Company Size X Functional Attribute

16.1 Large Enterprise Segment Gift Card Spend Market Share Analysis by Functional Attribute

16.2 Mid-Tier Segment Gift Card Spend Market Share Analysis by Functional Attribute

16.3 Small Scale Segment Gift Card Spend Market Share Analysis by Functional Attribute

17. Gift Card Spend Analysis by Distribution Channel

17.1 Closed Loop Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast by Distribution Channel - Online vs. Offline, 2023-2030

17.2 Retail Consumer Closed Loop Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast by Distribution Channel - Online vs. Offline, 2023-2030

17.3 Corporate Consumer Closed Loop Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast by Distribution Channel - Online vs. Offline, 2023-2030

17.4 Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast by Online Distribution Channel -1st Party Sales vs. 3rd Party Sales, 2023-2030

18. Total Gift Card Spend Analysis by Retail Sector

18.1 Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast by Retail Sector, 2021-2030

18.2 Total Gift Card Spend Market Share Analysis by Retail Sector

18.3 Sales Uplift by Retail Sector, 2025

19. Retail Consumer Gift Card Spend Analysis by Retail Sector

19.1 Retail Consumer - Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast by Retail Sector, 2021-2030

19.2 Retail Consumer Gift Card Spend Market Share Analysis by Retail Sector

20. Corporate Consumer Gift Card Spend Analysis by Retail Sector

20.1 Corporate Consumer - Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast by Retail Sector, 2021-2030

20.2 Corporate Consumer Gift Card Spend Market Share Analysis by Retail Sector

21. Further Reading

21.1 About the Analyst

21.2 Related Research

List of Tables [118]



List of Figures [291]

For more information about this report visit

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