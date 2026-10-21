UK Gift Card Market Business And Investment Opportunities Databook With 90+ Kpis, Q2 2026 Digital, Multi-Store And B2B Growth To Drive Market To US$15.74 Billion By 2030

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Multi-store gift cards gain market share; corporate rewards become more platform-led

Dublin, Oct. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "UK Gift Card Business and Investment Opportunities Databook - 90+ KPIs, Competitive Landscape, and Consumer Demographics - Q2 2026 Update" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The United Kingdom gift card market is forecast to grow by 8.3% annually to reach US$11.87 billion in 2026. Following a CAGR of 9.3% during 2021-2025, the sector is expected to maintain positive momentum at a CAGR of 7.3% from 2026-2030. Market value is projected to increase from US$10.96 billion in 2025 to approximately US$15.74 billion by 2030.

Growth is being supported by changing consumer preferences, digital distribution, self-use purchasing and the expansion of corporate reward platforms. Competitive activity is also shifting toward multi-store cards, broader redemption networks and integrated employee benefit solutions.

Multi-store gift cards gain market share

Demand is moving away from single-brand gift cards as UK consumers seek greater recipient choice and reduced exposure to individual retailer disruption. GCVA data from July 2025 showed that multi-store cards gained share compared with June 2024, while single-brand retail cards declined. Local schemes are also expanding, with Miconex reporting that town and city gift card sales reached £24 million in 2025.

Consumer caution, discretionary spending pressure and high-street restructuring are strengthening the appeal of products that can be redeemed across multiple merchants. This trend is expected to support growth in corporate gifting, employee rewards, seasonal campaigns and local shopping initiatives. Large retailers with established loyalty ecosystems will retain a significant role, but future gains are likely to favour cards offering online and in-store redemption alongside extensive merchant coverage.

Self-use purchases support budgeting and savings

Gift cards are increasingly being purchased for personal use. In June 2025, 9.8% of UK consumers bought gift cards for themselves, compared with 6.3% in June 2024. Among these buyers, 46.2% cited saving money as a key reason.

This behaviour reflects continued pressure on household finances and rising demand for discounted cards, scheduled top-ups, cashback and reward-linked products. Grocery, leisure, entertainment and digital services are among the categories positioned to benefit. Employee benefit providers such as Reward Gateway and Pluxee are reinforcing this trend through discounted gift cards, reloadable products and retailer cashback programmes.

Digital gift card distribution expands across platforms

Digital gift card distribution is extending beyond retailer websites and supermarket displays into mobile apps, marketplaces, wallets and employee benefit portals. Google Play now enables UK users to purchase and send selected third-party digital gift cards through the Play Store app, placing gift card discovery within a frequently used digital environment.

Consumers increasingly expect gift cards to work across online and physical sales channels. As platform-led distribution expands, providers will need to prioritise fraud prevention, regional controls, redemption transparency and consumer protection. Clear terms and dependable cross-channel acceptance will be important competitive differentiators.

Corporate rewards become more platform-led

UK employers are incorporating gift cards into employee recognition, discount and financial wellbeing programmes. Reward Gateway, Edenred and Pluxee are developing integrated propositions that combine digital rewards, reloadable cards, experiences, cashback and branded redemption options.

Employer demand is being driven by the need for flexible and administratively efficient benefits. HMRC guidance on qualifying non-cash, non-contractual benefits costing £50 or less provides a framework for small-value employee gifting, subject to applicable conditions. Meanwhile, stronger FCA safeguarding requirements for payment and e-money firms from May 2026 will increase scrutiny of fund protection, governance and operational controls.

Competitive landscape

The United Kingdom gift card market includes retailers, multi-brand issuers, digital aggregators, reward platforms and regulated prepaid providers. Leading participants include Blackhawk Network/One4all, Love2shop, Tillo, Prezzee and Giftcards.co.uk, alongside programmes from Amazon, Tesco, Marks & Spencer, Sainsbury's, John Lewis and Boots.

Recent developments demonstrate a focus on network breadth and specialist redemption. In August 2025, Blackhawk Network partnered with Toggle to launch One4all Foodie Favourites for independent and small-chain restaurants. In December 2025, One4all partnered with Miconex Town & City Gift Cards to broaden local redemption. Love2shop also launched Love2shop Perks in 2025 as an employee discount platform for lower-cost e-gift cards.

Competition is expected to intensify over the next 2-4 years. Larger regulated businesses may benefit from stronger compliance capabilities, while smaller providers could pursue partnerships or consolidation to expand securely.

Report coverage and strategic value

The report provides a data-centric assessment of the United Kingdom gift card industry through 118 tables and 288 charts. It examines more than 90 KPIs covering market size, transaction value and volume, average card value, unused balances, digital adoption, consumer demographics, corporate demand and competitive market share.



Total, retail and corporate gift spending by value, volume, product category and retail sector

Digital gift card penetration by occasion, consumer segment and enterprise size

Open loop and closed loop spending, including average card values

Single-brand and multi-brand preferences, redemption rates and delivery channels

Online and offline distribution, including first-party and third-party channels

Consumer purchasing behaviour by age, income, gender and payment method

Corporate gift card spending by occasion, company type and business size Retail sector performance, sales uplift and retailer-level competitive positioning

The analysis supports market forecasting, competitive benchmarking, product development, partner selection and distribution planning. It also identifies opportunities arising from digital gift cards, multi-store formats, self-use demand, corporate rewards and evolving regulatory requirements across the United Kingdom gift card market.

Key Topics Covered

1. About this Report

1.1 Summary

1.2 Methodology

1.3 Definition

1.4 Disclaimer

2. UK Total Gift Spend Analyzer

2.1 Total Spend on Gift by Value - Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

2.2 Total Spend on Gift by Volume - Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

2.3 Total Gift Spend Market Share Analysis by Consumer Segment, 2021-2030

2.4 Gift Spend Market Size and Forecast Analysis by Product Category

2.5 Gift Spend Market Share Analysis by Product Category

2.6 Total Gift Spend Market Size and Forecast Trend Analysis by Retail Sector

2.7 Total Gift Spend Market Share Analysis by Retail Sector

3. UK Retail Consumer Gift Spend Analyzer

3.1 Retail Consumer Spend on Gift - Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

3.2 Retail Consumer Gift Spend Market Analysis by Volume, 2021-2030

3.3 Retail Consumer Gift Spend Market Size and Forecast Analysis by Product Category

3.4 Retail Consumer Gift Spend Market Share Analysis by Product Category

3.5 Retail Consumer Gift Spend Market Size and Forecast Trend Analysis by Retail Sector

3.6 Retail Consumer Total Gift Spend Market Share Analysis by Retail Sector

4. UK Corporate Consumer Gift Spend Analyzer

4.1 Corporate Consumer Spend on Gift - Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

4.2 Corporate Consumer Gift Spend Market Analysis by Volume, 2021-2030

4.3 Corporate Consumer Gift Spend Market Size and Forecast Analysis by Product Category

4.4 Corporate Consumer Gift Spend Market Share Analysis by Product Category

4.5 Corporate Consumer Total Gift Spend Market Size and Forecast Trend Analysis by Retail Sector

4.6 Corporate Consumer Total Gift Spend Market Share Analysis by Retail Sector

5. UK Gift Card Spend Analyzer

5.1 Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

5.2 Gift Card Spend Market Analysis by Transaction Value and Volume, 2021-2030

5.3 Gift Card Spend Market Analysis by Avg. Value and Unused Value, 2021-2030

5.4 Gift Card Spend Market Share Analysis by Consumer Segment

5.5 Gift Card Spend Market Share Analysis by Functional Attribute

5.6 Digital Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

6. UK Digital Gift Card Spend Analyzer

6.1 Digital Gift Card Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

6.2 Digital Gift Card Penetration by Occasion, 2021-2030

6.3 Retail Consumer Digital Gift Card Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

6.4 Retail Consumer Digital Gift Card Spend Market Share Analysis by Occasion, 2021-2030

6.5 Corporate Consumer Digital Gift Card Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

6.6 Corporate Consumer Digital Gift Card Spend Market Share Analysis by Occasion, 2021-2030

6.7 Large Enterprise Segment Digital Gift Card Spend Analysis

6.8 Mid-Tier Segment Digital Gift Card Spend Analysis

6.9 Small Scale Segment Digital Gift Card Spend Analysis

7. UK Gift Card Spend Share by Demographics and Purchase Behaviour

7.1 Gift Card Spend Share by Payment Methods

7.2 Gift Card Spend Share by Age, Income, and Gender

7.3 Digital Gift Card Spend Share by Age, Income, and Gender

7.4 Gift Card Consumer Purchase Behaviour

7.5 Gift Card Spend by Company Type

8. UK Gift Card Consumer Behavior, Fraud Dynamics, and Perception Metrics

8.1 UK Gift Card Penetration by Occasion, 2025

8.2 UK Redemption Dynamics and Breakage Patterns, 2025

8.2.1 UK Gift Card Market by Redemption Rate and Breakage Rate, 2025

8.2.2 UK Average Time to Gift Card Redemption, 2025

8.3 UK Gift Card Fraud, Scam, and Risk Indicators, 2025

8.3.1 UK Gift Card Fraud Rate, 2025

8.3.2 UK Gift Card Market by Scam Loss per Capita, 2025

8.4 UK Consumer Preference and Perception Indicators, 2025

8.4.1 UK Gift Card Market by Consumer Gift Preference Share, 2025

8.4.2 UK Gift Card Market by Perceived Impersonality of Gift Cards, 2025

9. UK Retail Consumer Gift Card Spend Analyzer

9.1 Retail Consumer Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

9.2 Retail Consumer Gift Card Spend Market Share Analysis by Occasion, 2021-2030

9.3 Retail Consumer Gift Card Spend Market Share Analysis by Functional Attribute

9.4 Retail Consumer Digital Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

10. UK Retail Consumer Gift Card Spend Analysis by Functional Attribute

10.1 Retail Consumer Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast - Open Loop vs. Closed Loop, 2021-2030

10.2 Retail Consumer Open Loop Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

10.3 Retail Consumer Closed Loop Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

10.4 Retail Consumer Average Value of Gift Card Purchased by Functional Attribute

11. UK Retail Consumer Gift Card Spend Analysis by Occasion

11.1 Retail Consumer Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast - Festivals & Special Celebration Days, 2021-2030

11.2 Retail Consumer Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast - Milestone Celebration, 2021-2030

11.3 Retail Consumer Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast - Self-Use, 2021-2030

11.4 Retail Consumer Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast - Other, 2021-2030

12. UK Corporate Consumer Gift Card Spend Analyzer

12.1 Corporate Consumer Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

12.2 Corporate Consumer Gift Card Spend Market Share Analysis by Occasion, 2021-2030

12.3 Corporate Consumer Gift Card Spend Market Share Analysis by Functional Attribute

12.4 Corporate Consumer Digital Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

13. UK Corporate Consumer Gift Card Spend Analysis by Functional Attribute

13.1 Corporate Consumer Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast - Open Loop vs. Closed Loop, 2021-2030

13.2 Corporate Consumer Open Loop Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

13.3 Corporate Consumer Closed Loop Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

13.4 Corporate Consumer Average Value of Gift Card Purchased by Functional Attribute

14. UK Corporate Consumer Gift Card Spend Analysis by Occasion

14.1 Corporate Consumer Gift Card Spend Market Share Analysis by Occasion, 2021-2030

14.2 Corporate Consumer Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast - Employee Incentive, 2021-2030

14.3 Corporate Consumer Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast - Sales / Channel Incentive, 2021-2030

14.4 Corporate Consumer Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast - Consumer Incentive, 2021-2030

15. UK Gift Card Spend Analysis by Company Size

15.1 Gift Card Spend Market Share Analysis by Company Size

15.2 Corporate Consumer - Large Enterprise Segment - Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

15.3 Corporate Consumer - Mid-Tier Segment - Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

15.4 Corporate Consumer - Small Scale Segment - Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

16. UK Gift Card Spend Analysis by Company Size X Functional Attribute

16.1 Large Enterprise Segment Gift Card Spend Market Share Analysis by Functional Attribute

16.2 Mid-Tier Segment Gift Card Spend Market Share Analysis by Functional Attribute

16.3 Small Scale Segment Gift Card Spend Market Share Analysis by Functional Attribute

17. UK Gift Card Spend Analysis by Distribution Channel

17.1 Closed Loop Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast by Distribution Channel - Online vs. Offline, 2023-2030

17.2 Retail Consumer Closed Loop Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast by Distribution Channel - Online vs. Offline, 2023-2030

17.3 Corporate Consumer Closed Loop Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast by Distribution Channel - Online vs. Offline, 2023-2030

17.4 Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast by Online Distribution Channel - 1st Party Sales vs. 3rd Party Sales, 2023-2030

18. UK Total Gift Card Spend Analysis by Retail Sector

18.1 Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast by Retail Sector, 2021-2030

18.2 Total Gift Card Spend Market Share Analysis by Retail Sector

18.3 Sales Uplift by Retail Sector, 2025

19. UK Retail Consumer Gift Card Spend Analysis by Retail Sector

19.1 Retail Consumer - Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast by Retail Sector, 2021-2030

19.2 Retail Consumer Gift Card Spend Market Share Analysis by Retail Sector

20. UK Corporate Consumer Gift Card Spend Analysis by Retail Sector

20.1 Corporate Consumer - Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast by Retail Sector, 2021-2030

20.2 Corporate Consumer Gift Card Spend Market Share Analysis by Retail Sector

21. Further Reading

21.1 About the Analyst

21.2 Related Research

List of Tables [118]



List of Figures [291]

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