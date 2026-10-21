Global Space-Based Data Center Market Forecast To 2040 Market To Reach $28.16 Billion As In-Orbit AI, Edge Computing, And Orbital Cloud Demand Accelerate At 18.3% CAGR

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New Report values space-based data centres at a modest $110m in 2026, with AI computing the leading use - though heat rejection and radiation resilience remain formidable obstacles for SpaceX, Starcloud, Axiom Space and Thales Alenia Space

Dublin, Oct. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Space-based Data Center Market: Global Forecast to 2040" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global space-based data center market is projected to grow from USD 0.11 billion in 2026 to USD 28.16 billion by 2040, registering a CAGR of 18.3% during the forecast period. Market growth is being driven by rising demand for in-orbit data processing, artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning computing, cloud computing, and data storage. Increasing volumes of satellite-generated data are accelerating the deployment of orbital data centers supported by high-performance computing, optical communication, and inter-satellite connectivity.

Declining launch costs, reusable launch vehicles, higher-power spacecraft, and advances in space-based edge computing are improving the commercial and technical feasibility of scalable orbital computing infrastructure. These developments are expected to enable faster data processing, reduce dependence on ground-based systems, and support increasingly complex commercial, government, defense, communications, and Earth observation workloads.

AI & machine learning computing expected to lead the market

By application, the AI & machine learning computing segment is expected to account for the largest share of the space-based data center market between 2026 and 2040. Satellites are producing rapidly expanding volumes of imagery, sensor data, and communications data, increasing the need to process information directly in orbit instead of transmitting all raw data to ground stations.

In-orbit AI processing and machine learning capabilities can support faster image analysis, object detection, anomaly identification, and autonomous decision-making. Continued adoption of space-based edge computing, high-performance computing, and AI-enabled satellite platforms is expected to strengthen demand across commercial satellite services, national security, Earth observation, and scientific missions.

?1 MW platforms forecast to record the fastest growth

By power capacity, the?1 MW segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. High-power orbital platforms are suited to demanding workloads such as AI and machine learning computing, large-scale data processing, high-performance computing, and cloud applications.

Growth in this segment will be supported by advances in space-based power generation, thermal management, modular computing systems, and high-capacity communications infrastructure. These technologies are making larger and more capable computing platforms increasingly viable for deployment and operation in orbit.

Asia Pacific positioned as the leading regional market

Asia Pacific is expected to hold the largest share of the space-based data center market during the forecast period, supported by increasing activity in China, India, and South Korea. China is emerging as a major contributor through its Three-Body Computing Constellation, which demonstrates in-orbit AI processing and inter-satellite computing capabilities.

India is advancing orbital computing through TakeMe2Space's MOI program, which processes Earth observation data directly in space. South Korea is also expanding investment in AI-enabled satellites, next-generation space communications, and in-orbit computing technologies. Expanding satellite constellations and rising demand for space-based AI, edge computing, data processing, and storage are expected to reinforce the region's market position.

Primary participant profile



By Company Type: Tier 1 - 40%, Tier 2 - 30%, and Tier 3 - 30%

By Designation: C-Level Executives - 20%, Directors - 10%, and Others - 70% By Region: North America - 25%, Europe - 40%, Asia Pacific - 17%, and Middle East - 18%

Research coverage

The report evaluates the space-based data center market across key segments, subsegments, and regions, providing market size estimates and growth forecasts. It also presents a competitive analysis of leading participants, including company profiles, product and business portfolios, recent developments, market positioning, growth strategies, and manufacturing capabilities.

The analysis examines major market drivers, including rising demand for AI and high-performance computing infrastructure and increasing constraints on terrestrial data center expansion. It also assesses restraints such as high initial deployment and lifecycle ownership costs, along with limited commercial heritage and customer confidence. Key opportunities include on-orbit edge processing for satellite-generated data, orbital cloud computing, and data storage services, while thermal management and heat rejection in space remain significant challenges.

Strategic value of the report

The report provides market leaders, new entrants, investors, technology providers, and other stakeholders with revenue estimates and competitive intelligence for the global space-based data center market. Its findings can support market positioning, investment planning, product development, and go-to-market strategies.



Market Penetration: Analysis of space-based data center payloads and solutions offered by leading market participants.

Product Development/Innovation: Insights into emerging technologies, research & development activities, and product launches.

Market Development: Assessment of high-growth opportunities across major geographic markets.

Market Diversification: Information on new products, untapped regions, recent developments, and investments. Competitive Assessment: Evaluation of market share, growth strategies, product portfolios, and manufacturing capabilities among leading companies



16 COMPANY PROFILES

16.1 KEY PLAYERS (SOLUTION PROVIDERS)

16.1.1 STARCLOUD, INC.

16.1.2 AXIOM SPACE, INC.

16.1.3 KEPLER COMMUNICATIONS INC.

16.1.4 SPACEX

16.1.5 COWBOY SPACE CORPORATION

16.1.6 LONESTAR DATA HOLDINGS INC.

16.1.7 RED HAT, INC.

16.1.8 ROTONIUM S.R.L.

16.1.9 ORBITSEDGE, INC.

16.1.10 SPACE COMPASS CORPORATION

16.1.11 CLOUD CONSTELLATION CORPORATION

16.1.12 THALES ALENIA SPACE

16.1.13 VOYAGER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

16.1.14 MADARI SPACE

16.1.15 PROFILE COVERAGE

16.1.15.1 Business overview

16.1.15.2 Products offered

16.1.15.3 Recent developments

16.1.15.3.1 Product launches/developments

16.1.15.3.2 Product enhancements

16.1.15.3.3 Deals

16.1.15.3.4 Other developments

16.1.15.4 Analyst's view, where applicable

16.1.15.4.1 Right to win

16.1.15.4.2 Strategic choices

16.1.15.4.3 Weaknesses and competitive threats

16.2 KEY PLAYERS (KEY ENABLERS)

16.2.1 HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE DEVELOPMENT LP

16.2.2 NVIDIA CORPORATION

16.2.3 INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION

16.2.4 MICROSOFT

16.2.5 AMAZON WEB SERVICES, INC.

16.2.6 INTEL CORPORATION

16.2.7 KIOXIA EUROPE GMBH

16.2.8 CEREBRAS

16.2.9 SPACE FORGE

16.2.10 BLUE ORIGIN

16.2.11 SOPHIA SPACE INC.

16.2.12 PROFILE COVERAGE

16.2.12.1 Business overview

16.2.12.2 Products offered

16.2.12.3 Recent developments

16.2.12.3.1 Product launches/developments

16.2.12.3.2 Deals

16.2.12.3.3 Other developments

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