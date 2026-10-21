Electronica 2026: Neumonda Demonstrates Advanced DRAM Testing

Neumonda's Raptor Testboard can test GDDR5 at full speed

New Raptor Platform adds high-speed testing to endurance and signal-integrity validation to existing test platforms

- Peter Pöchmüller, CEO of NeumondaBAD HOMBURG, HESSE, GERMANY, October 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Neumonda, the memory technology group behind some of the industry's most innovative DRAM test solutions, will present the progress it has made across its family of DRAM test boards at electronica 2026. In Hall C5, booth 361, the company will demonstrate how its testers, code-named Rhinoe, Octopus and Raptor, can be combined to evaluate memory chips under a broader range of operating conditions.Memory devices used in AI and other high-performance computing systems not only take up a large share of the manufacturing capacity but also require more in-depth validation and testing across a broad range of operating conditions. Neumonda's latest addition, the Raptor DRAM test system, adds high-speed test capability to the company's portfolio. At electronica, Neumonda demonstrates live GDDR5 high-speed testing simulating real-life operating conditions. Neumonda will also exhibit its established FBGA-based Rhinoe and Intel-CPU-powered Octopus platformsUsed with Octopus and Rhino, Raptor supports a comprehensive test flow that combines high-speed testing with endurance and signal-integrity checks. The three platforms are designed to work across current and legacy DRAM requirements, including DDR4, DDR5, LPDDR4, LPDDR5, and future DDR6 and LPDDR6 generations. The portfolio also addresses high-performance memory technologies such as HBM.“At electronica, we are showing how our test-board family has evolved from individual platforms into a complementary test flow,” said Peter Pöchmüller, CEO of Neumonda.“Raptor provides the high-speed capabilities needed for newer memory generations, while Octopus and Rhinoe support endurance and signal-integrity testing. Used together, the boards allow memory to be evaluated under a broader range of realistic conditions without relying exclusively on large conventional test systems.”Neumonda's DRAM Testers form a scalable, automated ATE and application-focused test flow for AI systems and industrial high-performance applications. All testers will be displayed at electronica 2026 in Munich, November 10–13, in Hall C5, Booth 361.About NeumondaNEUMONDA combines extensive memory experience with the“DNA” of former memory manufacturer Qimonda, with the aim to offer the most extensive portfolio of specialized memory solutions and competence in the market. It governs MEMPHIS Electronic, a distributor of memory ICs and modules of different suppliers; Intelligent Memory, the manufacturer of DRAM and NAND-based memory solutions; and NEUMONDA Technology, which designs and holds IP for application test systems for memory applications. Combining these different areas of expertise, NEUMONDA is able to offer unique global memory competency that helps companies in any industry meet their current and future memory requirements.

Ortrud Wenzel

Neumonda GmbH

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electronica 2026: Neumonda Demonstrates Advanced DRAM Testing News Provided By Neumonda GmbH October 21, 2026, 09:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Electronics Industry, IT Industry, Manufacturing, Technology, Telecommunications



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