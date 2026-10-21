Aquaria Opens 2027 Pilot For Hydrogrid, A Modular On-Site Water Supply For Data Centers

Rendering of a Hydrogrid unit, Aquaria's containerized atmospheric water generation system for data centers. Each 40-foot unit produces up to 5,300 gallons of water per day from air and connects to a site's existing water storage and treatment.

Systems can produce up to 265,000 gallons of on-site water per day, with no draw on local water resources, and a community program to help secure approval

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Aquaria Technologies, Inc., a producer of atmospheric water generation systems (AWGs), today opened applications for its 2027 pilot of the Hydrogrid, a modular system that gives data centers an on-site water supply made from air, independent of aquifers and municipal systems.The pilot opens as states move to slow data center development over water and power. Lawmakers in more than 15 states have weighed bans or moratoriums this year, and Texas, the nation's fastest-growing market, has paused approvals for grid connections and permits for new data centers until regulators review each project's energy and water use.“Water is now a schedule risk and an approval risk,” said Brian Sheng, co-founder and CEO of Aquaria.“Hydrogrid lets developers bring their own water infrastructure with them, scale it with construction, and take that risk off the table.”Each Hydrogrid unit, housed in a 40-foot container, produces up to 5,300 gallons of water per day. A 50-unit field produces up to 265,000 gallons per day on less than four acres. Units sit on a concrete pad, are commissioned in weeks, and connect to the site's existing water storage and treatment, with no changes to how the facility is cooled. Developers can add units as each phase of a campus is built, at prices locked in up front, for new or existing facilities.The first Hydrogrid units will ship in Q3 2027, and pilot partners will get first access to them. Selected partners will receive site-specific water production modeling and work with Aquaria to develop a reference project and operating data for the technology.Water for the Community, Installed in WeeksAlongside the Hydrogrid pilot, Aquaria is launching a community engagement program for developers, hyperscalers and public officials working toward water neutrality and water security in the communities that host data centers. Participants can place Hydropack water generators at homes and public buildings near data center campuses, including schools, fire stations, and community centers. Hydropacks can produce up to 265 gallons of water per day.Unlike new pipelines or reservoirs that take years, Hydropacks are installed in weeks and draw nothing from local wells or water utilities. Hydrogrid is built on the same core module as Hydropack, with more than 300 modules deployed across U.S. homes, farms, ranches and off-grid sites.“Communities want to know what happens to their water when a data center arrives,” Sheng said.“Developers can now point to a new water source on their site and in the community.”As a Public Benefit Corporation, Aquaria will model community programs around each data center's location, development timeline, and local needs, so developers can include programs in the commitments they make to surrounding communities.Data center developers, operators, hyperscalers, engineering and construction firms, and public officials interested in Hydrogrid can request a site forecast and apply for the 2027 pilot program here.About AquariaAquaria Technologies, Inc. is a Public Benefit Corporation based in Austin, Texas, that builds atmospheric water generation systems that make clean water from air. Its Hydropack line serves homes, farms, ranches and off-grid sites, and its Hydrogrid containerized systems deliver on-site water supply for data centers and other large-scale infrastructure. Learn more at .

Michelle Collins

Sun PR

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Aquaria Opens 2027 Pilot for Hydrogrid, a Modular On-Site Water Supply for Data Centers News Provided By Michelle Collins, Sun PR October 21, 2026, 09:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Energy Industry



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