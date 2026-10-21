10ML

The 10ML connector is listed in Claude's official connectors directory. Assistants can read the 10ML Fragrance Index, its notes, accords, families and guides.

- the 10ML team

DORTMUND, GERMANY, October 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- 10ML, the Dortmund-based perfume company, said today that the 10ML connector is available in Claude's official connectors directory, listed by 10ML ( ). Anthropic approved the connector for the directory in October 2026. The connector lets AI assistants read the 10ML Fragrance Index: perfume notes, accords, families, similar scents, houses and expert guides curated by 10ML's fragrance editors.

The connector runs at , is read-only, needs no sign-in and is free. It works with assistants that support the Model Context Protocol, including Claude, ChatGPT and Cursor. All of its tools are read-only. An assistant can find perfumes by name, notes, accords, family, audience, season or occasion, open the full profile of one perfume, compare two to four perfumes side by side, find perfumes that share notes with one a person likes, list perfumes built around a note such as vanilla or bergamot, explain what a note smells like, look up a perfume house, explain terms such as sillage, suggest which notes layer well and search 10ML's guides. Each answer links to the matching guide or note page on 10ml, in ten languages. Setup steps for each assistant are on .

"We wanted the 10ML Fragrance Index to be available where people are already asking about perfume, so an assistant can explain a note or a family with the reasoning behind it," the 10ML team said.

The connector is also listed in the official MCP Registry as com.10ml/perfume-finder, and on mcp, MCP Market and Glama.

10ML has also released a free browser extension, 10ML Perfume Finder, for desktop browsers. It adds a small card to perfume pages on fragrance databases and in perfume shops, plus a toolbar search. According to 10ML, the extension matches perfumes inside the browser, nothing a user browses is sent anywhere, and there is no account, tracking or advertising. The extension is available for Microsoft Edge ( ); installation links are on .

"A question about a perfume deserves an answer from people who work with fragrance every day, wherever it is asked," the 10ML team said.

About 10ML

Dortmund-based perfume retailer 10ML sells original perfumes from 97 houses in 3ml, 10ml and 30ml travel atomisers, filled from the original bottles. Its shop runs in 10 languages and delivers to every EU country except Ireland, and 10ML has opened an AI perfume decanting pop-up in Dortmund. 10ML was set up in 2025. 10ML says it has more than 100,000 customers and an annual revenue run rate (ARR) above €10 million. 10ML buys from authorized EU distributors and directly from the brands, and decants every perfume itself. 10ML has committed €35 million over three years to AI, technology, inventory and expansion.

Media contact

10ML Team

Robert-Schuman-Straße 5, 44263 Dortmund, Germany

+1 (646) 567-2621

contact@10ml



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10ML Brings Its Fragrance Index to Claude and Other AI Assistants News Provided By 10ML October 21, 2026, 09:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Retail, Technology



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