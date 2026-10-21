Several New Contracts Strengthen FORTEC Group's Position In The Defense Sector
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FORTEC Elektronik Aktiengesellschaft
/ Key word(s): Incoming Orders
Several new contracts strengthen FORTEC Group's position in the defense sector
21.10.2026 / 10:20 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Several new contracts strengthen FORTEC Group's position in the defense sector
Phone: +49 89 894450 232 ... | --------------------------------------------------------------------------- FORTEC Elektronik Aktiengesellschaft (ISIN: DE0005774103, WKN: 577410), based in Germering, was founded in 1984 as an internationally active distributor of standard solutions in the fields of power supplies, embedded systems and displays. In addition, the FORTEC Group now offers customised developments and complete system designs. Since April 2020, FORTEC Elektronik Aktiengesellschaft has acted as a holding company responsible for managing the affiliated companies, the Group's strategy and key aspects of administration. The FORTEC Group has sites in Germany, Switzerland, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, the United States of America, the Czech Republic and Egypt. 21.10.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|FORTEC Elektronik Aktiengesellschaft
|Augsburger Str. 2b
|82110 Germering
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)89 89 44 50 0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)89 89 44 50 123
|E-mail:
|...
|Internet:
|ISIN:
|DE0005774103
|WKN:
|577410
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|LEI Code:
|529900NG5C03XEKUA646
|EQS News ID:
|2419504
|End of News
|EQS News Service
2419504 21.10.2026 CET/CEST
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