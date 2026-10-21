Health Diplomacy Dialogue Connects Nigeria's Health Priorities With Global Action

MENAFN - African Press Organization)

More than 60 representatives from 35 diplomatic missions, United Nations agencies, development partners and media organizations gathered in Nigeria's capital for the second Health Diplomacy Dialogue convened by World Health Organization (WHO) in Nigeria.

The dialogue explored how health diplomacy can help connect Nigeria's health priorities with regional and global decision-making, while strengthening cooperation and support for nationally led health programmes.

Participants discussed developments shaping health outcomes in Nigeria, across Africa and globally, including implementation of the Accra Reset, reforms across the global health sector and efforts to strengthen country leadership, national ownership and sustainable health financing.

Responding to a changing health landscape

A central focus of the dialogue was Nigeria's ongoing effort to strengthen preparedness and response capacities for disease outbreaks, humanitarian emergencies and other public health threats.

Discussions highlighted the Government of Nigeria's health reform agenda, including the Nigeria Health Sector Renewal Investment Initiative and the Sector-Wide Approach, which aim to strengthen national leadership, improve coordination and align investments behind shared priorities.

Over the past 12 months, WHO has supported government-led efforts to strengthen disease surveillance, outbreak preparedness and response, immunization programmes, laboratory systems and emergency health capacities.

As part of preparedness measures for Ebola virus disease, WHO is providing technical support to national authorities. Personal protective equipment and laboratory reagents are expected to arrive in Nigeria to further strengthen readiness efforts.

WHO works with federal and state authorities, United Nations agencies, civil society organizations, national and international non-governmental organizations and other partners to strengthen Nigeria's capacity to prepare for and respond to multiple health risks.

Recent emergency responses have demonstrated how coordinated action under government leadership can support disease control efforts and reduce public health risks. Public Health Emergency Operations Centres have provided strategic coordination, while WHO has supported surveillance, emergency coordination, case management, logistics and cross-border collaboration.

Why health diplomacy matters

Health challenges increasingly cross borders. Disease outbreaks, antimicrobial resistance, humanitarian emergencies and financing pressures require cooperation among countries, institutions and development partners.

Speaking at the dialogue, Dr Pavel Ursu, WHO Representative in Nigeria, emphasized the importance of linking national priorities to international action.

“Health diplomacy is not only about sharing information,” said Ursu.“It is about connecting national priorities with regional and global processes and using our collective voice to translate dialogue into concrete action that improves people's health.”

Diplomatic missions can play an important role by helping mobilize resources, strengthen partnerships and elevate country priorities in regional and global discussions.

Strengthening partnerships for health

Representatives of diplomatic missions welcomed the opportunity to exchange perspectives on Nigeria's evolving health priorities and discuss opportunities for closer collaboration.

Maricel Romero, Honorary Consul of Colombia to Nigeria, highlighted the value of international cooperation.

“The COVID-19 pandemic showed why countries must work together proactively on health challenges that affect us all,” said Romero.“Platforms such as this dialogue strengthen understanding, build partnerships and support coordinated action.”

Massimo De Luca, Head of Cooperation at the European Union Delegation to Nigeria, emphasized the importance of sustained investment in resilient health systems.

“We must continue to support investments in immunization, water and sanitation, and health system strengthening,” said De Luca.“These are priorities that benefit communities in Nigeria and contribute to global health security.

Advancing action on antimicrobial resistance

Antimicrobial resistance was a major focus of the dialogue.

Current estimates indicate that antimicrobial resistance is associated with more than one million deaths each year in Africa. Global projections suggest that antimicrobial resistance could contribute to as many as 39 million deaths between 2025 and 2050 if effective action is not taken.

Participants also discussed Nigeria's role as host of the 5th High-Level Ministerial Conference on Antimicrobial Resistance, scheduled to take place in Abuja from 6 to 8 December 2026.

The conference is expected to bring together political leaders, technical experts, development partners, researchers and private-sector stakeholders to advance global action on antimicrobial resistance.

Participants were encouraged to support high-level representation from their governments, contribute to the development of the Abuja Compact, mobilize political and financial support for implementation and strengthen partnerships that translate commitments into results.

From dialogue to action

The dialogue concluded with a shared recognition that stronger engagement between the diplomatic community and Nigeria's health sector can help advance national health priorities.

Participants emphasized the importance of supporting nationally led reforms, strengthening preparedness for health emergencies and accelerating action on antimicrobial resistance ahead of the ministerial conference in December.

The discussions reinforced a key message: international support is most effective when it aligns with nationally defined priorities while maintaining strong links between country realities and global decision-making.

As Nigeria continues efforts to strengthen its health system, health diplomacy remains an important mechanism for fostering collaboration, mobilizing resources and advancing solutions to shared health challenges.

WHO will continue to use the Health Diplomacy Dialogue as a platform for strategic engagement, helping ensure that Nigeria's priorities inform regional and global discussions and that international cooperation contributes to better health outcomes for people across the country.

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