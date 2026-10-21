Radio News Release (Soundbite): Fadi El Abdallah Joins APO Group To Lead Strategic Reputation And Crisis Communications

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APO Group ( ), the communications consultancy built for performance across Africa, today announced the appointment of former International Criminal Court Spokesperson and Head of Public Affairs Fadi El Abdallah as Chief Strategic Advisor, Reputation and Crisis Communications, and the launch of APO Group's new Strategic Reputation & Crisis Communications division. The division helps multinational corporations, financial institutions, African governments and sovereign entities, pan-African corporates, and organisations across the continent's fastest-growing sectors prepare for, manage, and recover from high-stakes reputational crises. Its services span crisis rapid response, executive counsel, crisis readiness, reputation recovery, and continuous crisis intelligence.

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About APO Group:

Founded in 2007 by Nicolas Pompigne-Mognard, APO Group is the communications consultancy built for performance, combining strategic advisory, on-the-ground execution, and guaranteed visibility across all 54 African markets. Its owned newswire, Africa Newsroom, secures placement on 250+ Africa-focused news sites, connecting organisations directly with 450,000+ journalists, analysts, investors, and policymakers worldwide.

Recognised internationally for communications excellence, including SABRE, Davos Communications, and World Business Outlook distinctions, APO Group partners with global and African organisations for whom the continent is a strategic priority. Clients include the African Development Bank Group, Africa CDC, Afreximbank, NFL, Nestlé, Emirates, Canon, Western Union and GITEX Global.

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