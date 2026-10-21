Schneider Electric Brings SF6-Free Grid Technology And New IDC Research To WETEX 2026 As Nearly Half Of Middle East Organizations Prepare To Transition Within Two Years

IDC survey of 700 medium-voltage decision-makers across seven regions finds 46% of Middle East organizations have begun or will begin their SF6-free transition within two years, and 99% expect regulation within five Utilities set the pace: 73% of respondents say utility or grid operator guidance shapes their procurement decisions At stand GSP3, Schneider Electric presents SF6-free switchgear alongside digital grid and water technologies, organized across the design, build, operate and maintain lifecycle

DUBAI, UAE, October 2026 – Schneider Electric, a global energy technology leader, today shared findings from a new IDC White Paper,“SF6-Free MV Switchgear: Industry Readiness, Decision Drivers, and the Way Forward,” at the 28th Water, Energy, Technology and Environment Exhibition (WETEX), organized by Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) at Dubai World Trade Centre from 20 to 22 October. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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A Region Ready to Move:

The IDC study, sponsored by Schneider Electric, surveyed 700 medium-voltage infrastructure decision-makers across seven regions and four sectors: electric utilities, data centers, electro-intensive industries and physical infrastructure. In the Middle East, 14% of organizations have already begun transitioning to SF6-free equipment and a further 32% expect to begin within two years. Almost all of the remainder expect to transition within five years, and 99% consider SF6 regulation in their country likely within that period.

The research also shows where confidence still needs to be built. Middle East respondents cited technical readiness (58%), supply chain availability (47%), product availability (46%) and cost (42%) as the main barriers to adoption. Currently, only 29% assess the full lifecycle cost of their equipment, including end-of-life handling of SF6. Yet across the full sample, 92% of respondents rate end-of-life SF6 management as a major or moderate cost, a factor that substantially narrows the perceived cost gap when it is included in procurement decisions.

Utilities Will Set the Direction:

One finding has particular relevance for a utility-convened event. Globally, 73% of respondents say that utility or grid operator guidance influences their procurement decisions, and IDC identifies national utilities in the GCC among the markets where the transition is expected to move fastest once that guidance is in place. Electric utilities already lead every readiness measure in the study, with 79% willing to adopt SF6-free equipment and 62% piloting new technologies ahead of regulation.

“Utilities across the Gulf are making decisions today about how their grids will run for decades to come,” said Amel Chadli, Gulf Cluster and Countries President at Schneider Electric.“This research tells us the region is ready to move, and that it is looking to its utilities to set the direction. WETEX brings those decision-makers together in one place, which is why we chose to share these findings here, alongside the technology that makes the transition practical.”

At stand GSP3 Hall 3, Schneider Electric's presence at WETEX follows the lifecycle of an energy or water asset, from design through build and operation to maintenance, with technologies for both segments shown side by side.

Visitors can see Schneider Electric's SF6-free medium-voltage range, including RM AirSeT, GM AirSeT and MCSET with EvoPact, which replace SF6 with pure air and vacuum interruption while adding digital monitoring. More than 150,000 AirSeT functions are now in service worldwide. The stand also presents ETAP's electrical digital twin for grid design, the One Digital Grid Platform and EcoStruxure Power Automation System for real-time grid operation, and EcoCare, EcoFit and EcoConsult services for maintenance and modernisation of installed assets.

For water operators, the stand showcases EcoStruxure Water Simulation and AVEVA digital twin tools for planning networks before capital is committed, a smart pumping station built on Altivar Process drives and EcoStruxure Automation Expert, and the AVEVA Digital Water Platform with smart water network analytics for operating an entire water system from a single digital environment. Schneider Electric technology runs in more than 40,000 water and environment installations in over 150 countries, and the company works with 10 of the world's largest electric grid and utility operators.

About Schneider Electric:

Schneider Electric is a global energy technology leader, driving efficiency and sustainability by electrifying, automating, and digitalizing industries, businesses, and homes. Its technologies enable buildings, data centers, factories, infrastructure, and grids to operate as open, interconnected ecosystems, enhancing performance, resilience, and sustainability. The portfolio includes intelligent devices, software-defined architectures, AI-powered systems, digital services, and expert advisory. With 160,000 employees and 1 million partners in over 100 countries, Schneider Electric is consistently ranked among the world's most sustainable companies.