MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Written by Rucha Daryani, a UAE-based mother of two and founder of The Second Act, the gentle, honest story gives children and the grown-ups who love them a way to talk about the moments that change a family Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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When someone we love suddenly isn't quite who they were, children notice everything, and often they carry it quietly. The Light Never Left, a new picture book by Rucha Daryani, a UAE-based mother of two and founder of The Second Act, is written for exactly those children. Created for reader and for the grown-ups who read alongside them, it offers a gentle and honest way into the conversations that are often the hardest to have at home.

The story follows Ari, a young girl whose mother returns from hospital changed, and whose family has to find a new way of being together. While her younger brother Theo steps in to help without hesitation, Ari struggles to know what to do, and finds her own quiet way of showing she cares. Through her, the book speaks to the child who goes quiet when things get hard, and reassures them that there is no single right way to cope.

The book never names what happened, and that is intentional. A diagnosis, a parent's depression, a separation, a loss: the cause differs from one home to the next, but the way it lands on a family is remarkably similar. Home feels different, questions go unasked, and the adults are left trying to find words for something they are still frightened of themselves. By leaving the event unnamed, Rucha lets any family living through its own version recognise itself in the story.

It is also a book that refuses to hurry. Children's stories about difficult times tend to reward the brave one and move quickly towards a happy resolution. The Light Never Left gives its attention to the character instead, and to the long, uncertain middle when nothing seems to be improving and no one can promise when it will. The ending is honest. The light comes back, though not as brightly as before, and that turns out to be enough.

From the book's ending, where the light stops being something only Mum has and becomes Theo's help, Dad's quiet strength, and Ari's drawings, comes a small, meaningful practice that families can take into their everyday lives. Called“Where was the light today?”, it is a simple question asked at dinner or at bedtime, and everyone answers, adults included. The answer can be tiny: someone made toast, someone laughed. Answers are never judged or ranked. It works because of what it asks of people. It gently encourages a child to look outward on a day when everything feels hard, and lets a parent who is struggling take part, rather than always being the one expected to fix things. Teachers can even run it as a five-minute circle in the classroom, with no materials and no preparation needed.

Inspired by her own family's experience, The Light Never Left is a natural extension of the belief at the centre of The Second Act, Rucha's community initiative supporting women through major life transitions, from illness and motherhood to burnout, divorce and career disruption. At its heart is a simple idea: after life changes, we don't go back to who we were before, we build forward. Just as the book makes space for the child who freezes, The Second Act makes space for the women quietly finding their footing again, long after the world assumes they are fine, offering permission to begin again slowly and at their own pace.

The Light Never Left is published by Uhibbook Publishing and is available to shop now at AED 65 via uhibbook ( the-light-never-left/). For more information, follow The Second Act on Instagram at @thesecondact.

About The Second Act:

The Second Act is a human-led movement supporting women across the UAE through major life transitions, including illness, motherhood, burnout, divorce, and career disruption. It reframes recovery not as“bouncing back” but as rebuilding forward, offering realistic, non-clinical support to help women find their footing again, at their own pace. Rucha Daryani is the founder of The Second Act and the author of The Light Never Left. A mother of two, she speaks candidly about hidden disability, identity loss, and the long, human work of rebuilding, as a keynote speaker, in the media, and through her work with schools and organisations across the UAE and wider region.