Keolis Opens Regional Headquarters In Dubai To Strengthen Its Middle East Operations

A strategic move to better serve regional clients and lead major transport projects Frédéric Van Heems:“We are committed to a long-term partnership to lead future mobility projects across the region.” Alistair Gordon:“The headquarters strengthens our strategic partnerships and supports the development of AI-powered smart mobility solutions.”

Dubai, UAE – October, 2026: Keolis is opening Regional Headquarters in Dubai as they strengthen their presence in the Middle East. This new office will serve as a hub for the Group's operations in the region and help develop new transport projects across the Middle East. The move reflects Keolis' commitment to becoming the leading transport operator in the region. Based in Dubai, the headquarters will better support the Public Transport Authorities that Keolis already serves, while identifying and developing new business opportunities. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Serving Clients Across the Region:

Keolis operates major transport networks across the Middle East. Since 2018, through a joint-venture, the Group has managed Doha Metro and Lusail Tram in Qatar-delivering reliable service during the 2022 FIFA World Cup. In 2021, Keolis MHI began operating and maintaining Dubai Metro and operating Dubai Tram on behalf of the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), serving a million passengers daily in the UAE. In 2026, Keolis launched the first passenger railway service in the UAE through a joint-venture partnership with Etihad Rail. With the new regional headquarters, Keolis is ready to expand its service to more clients across the Middle East.

“The Middle East is a key growth market for Keolis. We have proven we can operate world-class trains, metro and tram systems reliably – from Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Doha. This regional headquarters shows our long-term commitment with our clients, and our readiness to lead the major transport projects that will shape the region's future,” said Frédéric Van Heems, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Keolis Group.

“This headquarters is essential for our growth in the Middle East. It will allow us to work more closely with our clients and support the region's major mobility projects,” said Alistair Gordon, CEO, Keolis Middle East, Asia and Pacific Zone.

Ambitious Plans for Growth:

With this headquarters in place, Keolis is positioned to win major new transport projects in the region focusing on the upcoming railway projects from metro, light rails, intercity to high-speed rail. Keolis also supports its clients developing bus networks, focusing on Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) systems, alternative energy buses and energy transition of existing fleets. To deliver end to end journey, Keolis implements First Mile Last Mile innovative solutions like micromobility, on demand transport and autonomous transport. Lastly, Keolis is committed to drive Innovation in the region, especially around AI development for Mobility. Through these projects, Keolis will continue to bring safe, efficient, and sustainable transport to the region, leveraging on its worldwide experience of shared mobility operations.

About Keolis:

Keolis is a global leader in public transport. Every day, the Group transports 9 million passengers safely and efficiently. One of the world's leading operators of automatic metros and trams, Keolis also operates major railway, bus, and innovative mobility services in 14 countries. The Group is 70% owned by SNCF and 30% by La Caisse (formerly CDPQ), employs 68,000 people, and generated €7.1 billion in revenue in 2025.

About Keolis in the Middle East:

Keolis presence in the Middle East started with the award of the 20-years contract for the operation and maintenance of the Doha Metro and Lusail Tram. Together with Qatar Rail, they launched a state-of-the-art service, delivering outstanding performance during the 2022 FIFA World Cup. In 2021, Keolis MHI began the operation and maintenance of Dubai Metro and operation of Dubai Tram, which spans 15 years (9 base years and 6 years renewable every 2 years), with the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), supporting the continued advancement of operational excellence. In 2026, Keolis launched in partnership with Etihad Rail, the first UAE passenger railway service, through its newly formed joint-venture, Etihad Rail Mobility.