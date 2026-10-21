Al-Futtaim Launches All-New Toyota Bz4x Touring In The UAE, An Adventure-Ready BEV For Every Journey

First fully electric Toyota ever to be launched in the UAE Dual-motor 4WD system produces 375 hp and 0 to 100 km/h in 4.5 seconds Driving range of up to 480 km in WLTP mode that supports confident long-distance travel X-MODE with three selectable settings improves control across low-traction and uneven terrain Spacious interior with 603L of cargo capacity for long-haul journeys 14-inch display with a premium JBL sound system elevates the in-cabin digital experience Comprehensive safety suite includes Toyota Safety Sense

Dubai, UAE, October 2026: Al-Futtaim has launched the all-new Toyota bZ4X Touring, the first battery electric vehicle (BEV) from Toyota to be launched in the United Arab Emirates. This capable crossover SUV will take drivers and passengers along open roads, into the great outdoors and back again, balancing accessibility and lifestyle appeal with Toyota's desire to make BEVs a natural choice for more customers in the UAE than ever before. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Drive power performance, superior cargo capacity, and ample cruising range are just a few of the things the new bZ4X Touring has to offer. Throughout its development, Toyota drew from extensive customer feedback on the original bZ4X to create a vehicle that speaks to a diverse group of customers who are truly“Eager for Adventure” and believe in the power of mobility to create lasting memories.

The introduction of the bZ4X Touring in the UAE also marks an important milestone in Toyota's regional electrification efforts. As the company continues to advance its multi-pathway approach toward carbon neutrality, the new model expands the range of electrified options available to Al-Futtaim's customers while maintaining Toyota's longstanding focus on quality, durability and reliability.

Jacques Brent, Managing Director of Al-Futtaim Toyota, said:“The UAE's New Energy Vehicle market is undergoing rapid change, and so too are customer preferences, and for Al-Futtaim Toyota the most important thing for us is to empathise with our customers' opinions on BEVs. Toyota has earned the trust of generations of drivers by making vehicles they can rely on every day, and that same principle applies as we expand our electric range. The bZ4X Touring gives our customers a practical way to embrace electric driving, with the confidence that the qualities they have always valued in a Toyota remain firmly in place. This is not the type of vehicle where our work is done once we have made the sale. As promising decarbonisation options expand, we will work with our customers to improve upon our product offering and provide a greater choice of mobility options to support a diverse range of lifestyles.”

EV-Centric Architecture:

Built on the dedicated e-TNGA platform, jointly developed with Subaru, the bZ4X Touring benefits from an architecture specifically designed for BEVs. This platform enables optimal battery placement and a low centre of gravity, contributing to improved stability, comfort, and driving performance. The bZ4X Touring delivers a driving range of up to 480 km for confident long-distance travel, demonstrating efficient performance across urban, suburban, and highway driving conditions.

The bZ4X Touring is equipped with a dual-motor 4WD system whose high-output front and rear eAxles deliver a maximum system output of 375 hp. Paired with a 74.7 kWh lithium-ion battery, the system achieves 0 to 100 km/h acceleration in just 4.5 seconds. This, coupled with silicon carbide semiconductors in the eAxles for reduced energy loss, and a new 4WD control system for optimal force distribution, translates to a quieter, more efficient drive experience that outperforms standard gasoline-powered vehicles across a range of situations.

The vehicle's Drive Mode Select includes X-MODE, developed by Subaru to enhance capability across a range of low-traction and uneven surfaces. With three selectable sub-modes, X-MODE optimises drive force and braking to support stability on challenging terrain, including muddy tracks and steep inclines. By leveraging motor drive characteristics, it can sustain low speeds without requiring accelerator or brake input. Features such as Downhill Assist Control help regulate speed on descents, allowing the driver to focus on steering. In addition, ECO mode helps improve driving range by moderating power output, while NORMAL mode delivers stable and balanced performance for daily driving.

Stylish in the city and capable in the outdoors, the bZ4X Touring makes a clear and confident statement wherever it goes. Its exterior combines sleek body lines with a host of practical design features. Approach the bZ4X Touring and you'll be immediately drawn to Toyota's signature hammerhead styling, paired with full LED lighting for a high-tech, almost futuristic appearance. Along the side, wide black over-fenders add to the vehicle's strong and assertive stance.

Circle around to the rear, and the bZ4X Touring reveals a design that emphasises width and presence, brought to life by a full-width LED rear combination lamp extending across the tailgate to form a distinctive single-line light signature. This integrated system includes tail, stop, turn, reverse, and rear fog functions. Functional elements such as bridge-type roof rails support the transport of longer or bulkier items, while aerodynamic performance is optimised through a large roof spoiler, rear side spoilers, and a carefully shaped lower rear bumper to reduce drag.

The interior of the bZ4X Touring combines a simple, open design with a low-profile horizontal instrument panel for maximum visibility and a spacious, airy feel. Generous legroom and cabin width ensure comfort for all occupants, while a flexible cargo area of 603L and multiple storage hooks make lengthier, luggage and equipment-heavy excursions possible with just one vehicle.

The bZ4X Touring's advanced digital ecosystem centres around a 14-inch display that integrates navigation, climate control, audio, and vehicle functions for intuitive operation. A tray-style centre console streamlines access to key controls, while wireless charging for two devices and seamless smartphone integration supports uninterrupted connectivity. Customers also benefit from a premium JBL sound system with nine speakers that allows for a truly immersive on-road entertainment experience.

Safety is a prerequisite for any modern adventure, and the bZ4X Touring is equipped with a comprehensive suite of safety and driver assistance features designed to deliver a more controlled and reassuring experience for all onboard. Toyota Safety Sense comes with advanced technologies such as Pre-Collision Braking and Proactive Driving Assist, which provide deceleration and steering support in response to preceding vehicles and road curvature.

Adventure-ready in any setting, the bZ4X Touring is offered in six bold exterior colours, including: Crystal White Pearl, Crystal Black Silica, Magnetite Gray Metallic, Sapphire Blue Pearl, Brilliant Bronze Metallic, and Ice Silver Metallic.

Inside, refined finishes such as black trim and interior colour options in Black and Light Gray blend practicality with a premium, outdoor-oriented character. Aluminium wheels further define the vehicle's stance, with black-painted 20-inch wheels offering a more rugged appearance.

The new Toyota bZ4X Touring will be available in the UAE from Al-Futtaim Toyota, with prices starting from AED 184,900. For more information on the bZ4X Touring and where to see it, visit .