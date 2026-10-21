Nitin Nabin Hails Jana Sangh's Efforts For 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat'

Nabin Recalls Jana Sangh's Role in 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat'

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President Nitin Nabin on Wednesday paid tribute to Bharatiya Jana Sangh members for their role in advancing the vision of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat', recalling their efforts concerning Goa's integration into India and developments in West Bengal.

Addressing a gathering here, Nabin said the Jana Sangh continued to uphold the vision of a unified India articulated by its founder and leader, Syama Prasad Mukherjee, even after his demise. "Today, as I had the opportunity to listen to discussions on various topics and reflect on several significant historical milestones, I realised that throughout this period, whether concerning Goa or West Bengal, it was the Jan Sangh that worked to advance the vision of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat', a vision for a unified nation first articulated by our thinker and leader, Shyama Prasad Mukherjee. Even after his passing, the Jan Sangh continued to carry forward his resolve. When it came to the integration of Goa into our nation in 1961, or the situation in West Bengal, where plans were afoot to merge Hindu-majority areas with what was then East Pakistan (now Bangladesh), it was the members of the Bharatiya Jan Sangh who stood up in opposition. Today, I extend my deepest tribute to them", he said.

'Cultivate Resolve to Make India a Vishwa Guru'

Nitin Nabin invoked the foundational history of the Bharatiya Jana Sangh, emphasising that the party's current generation of workers must cultivate the same firm resolve that guided its predecessors to make India a "Vishwa Guru".

He highlighted the immense sacrifices made during India's freedom struggle, stating that the ultimate vision went far beyond merely gaining independence. "At the time of independence, lakhs of people made sacrifices, all driven by a single goal: to see India free and independent. Beyond merely securing independence, the vision was to establish a democracy that cares for everyone, ensuring that development initiatives reach the very last person, strengthening the roots of our cultural heritage, and enabling the nation to emerge as a proud, self-respecting country," Nitin Nabin said.

Applauding an initiative by the party's Delhi unit, he said, "As I reflected on the history of the Jan Sangh today, I was struck by a phrase used by the Delhi state unit: 'Jan Sangh se Jan-Jan ki Yatra' (a journey from the Jan Sangh to the people). I truly commend this. The dream envisioned by our stalwarts is one that we must strive to realise."

He urged party workers to align with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of inclusive national growth. "To bring that vision to fruition, we must embrace the resolve articulated by our Prime Minister Modi to connect every single individual with the nation's development journey. We must all possess the commitment and the resolve to carry this journey forward," he added.

Reflecting on Party's Journey and Future Resolve

Reflecting on the party's humble beginnings, Nabin pointed out the stark contrast between the early years of the organisation and the present era. "When this organisation was founded 75 years ago, on October 21, 1951, we lacked everything: we had no funds to even print receipts, no office premises, and no means of transport. Yet, there was a single, driving thought: to take our organisation and our ideology to every single person," Nabin remarked.

He urged current party workers to recognise the favourable circumstances they now operate in and use them to further strengthen the party. "Our generation of workers has been fortunate to operate in such favourable conditions... Given these favourable circumstances, it is our duty to strengthen the party even further. I believe that the resolve of those predecessors of ours was far greater than the challenges they faced. Perhaps today's generation, too, needs to cultivate a resolve just as firm. Only then can we realise the dream envisioned by our predecessors: that India should become a 'Vishwa Guru'. This is only possible if we, in our own time, pursue our endeavours with that same unwavering determination," he concluded.

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