Venkatesh's 'Adarsha Kutumbam' With Trivikram To Release On Oct 30

Actor Venkatesh Daggubati and filmmaker Trivikram Srinivas' upcoming film 'Adarsha Kutumbam – House No. 47' is set to release in theatres on October 30 after being postponed twice. The makers had initially scheduled the film's release for October 2, followed by October 9, before announcing the latest date.

Sharing the update, Venkatesh said reuniting with Trivikram after two decades made the project special and described the film as an entertainer featuring humour, action and family emotions.“Coming together with Srinu after two decades is very special, and we're bringing you a wholesome entertainer with fun, action and a lot more,” the actor wrote. He also invited audiences to watch the film in theatres on October 30.

Coming together with Srinu after two decades is very special, and we're bringing you a wholesome entertainer with fun, action and a lot more ❤️❤️ See you all in theatres with your #AadarshaKutumbam and friends on October 30th! ❤️ Happy Dussehra ✨ #AK47OnOct30 #VenkateshXTrivikram - Venkatesh Daggubati (@VenkyMama) October 20, 2026

A Wholesome Family Entertainer

The film marks the reunion of Venkatesh and Trivikram after 20 years. Set against the backdrop of a middle-class family, 'Adarsha Kutumbam – House No. 47' combines humour, emotional moments and action, with the makers pitching it as a family entertainer for audiences across generations.

Cast and Crew

Directed by Trivikram Srinivas and produced by Suryadevara Radhakrishna, popularly known as Chinababu, under the Haarika & Hassine Creations banner, the film features Venkatesh and Srinidhi Shetty in the lead roles. Nivetha Pethuraj also plays an important role.

Promotions and Background

The makers have released two songs and a teaser so far, offering glimpses of the family dynamics, comic moments and action sequences that form part of the film.

The project was officially announced in 2025, with the makers unveiling the collaboration as 'Aadarsha Kutumbam House No: 47 – AK 47'. The film's release was subsequently scheduled for October, with the date being revised twice before the latest announcement. (ANI)

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