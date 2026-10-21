Nysa Devgan, Ananya Birla Don Red For Maha Dashami At Durga Puja

Bollywood stars have been arriving at the North Bombay Durga Puja pandal since Wednesday morning to bid adieu to Maa Durga on the occasion of Maha Dashami. A while ago, actress Kajol's daughter Nysa arrived at the pandal to seek blessings of the deity. In pictures captured by the paparazzi, she was seen chatting and interacting with her loved ones, including her maasi, Tanishaa Mukerji. For the occasion, Nysa opted for an elegant red suit. Businesswoman Ananya Birla was also spotted at the pandal, embracing the festive spirit in a stunning red suit. Actors Sumona Chakravarti and Hrishitaa Bhatt also marked their presence at the the North Bombay Durga Puja pandal on Wednesday.

Ranbir Kapoor joins Durga Puja festivities

A few days ago, actor Ranbir Kapoor visited the North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Puja pandal. Dressed in a red-and-gold kurta paired with white pyjamas, Ranbir sought the blessings of Goddess Durga before greeting the paparazzi and posing for pictures. He also caught up with filmmaker Ayan Mukerji, who directed Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. However, it was Ranbir's impromptu singing moment with Harshdeep that soon caught fans' attention. In videos from the pandal that went viral, Ranbir was seen standing on stage with a microphone as Harshdeep began singing 'Kabira'. The actor joined her, singing along to the track and even turning his microphone towards the audience to encourage them to join in.

About Durga Puja

The Hindu festival of Durga Puja, also known as Durgotsava or Sharodotsava, is a yearly celebration that honours the Hindu Goddess Durga and commemorates her victory over Mahishasur.(ANI)

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