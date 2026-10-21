Ranbir Kapoor Flaunts Rs 35.88 Lakh Jacob & Co. Watch Featuring Sikh Heritage Symbols: All About His Rare Timepiece

Ranbir Kapoor turned heads at the Hyderabad pre-release event of Ramayana with his stylish navy-blue outfit. However, his look had another standout element: a striking blue luxury watch. The actor was spotted wearing the Jacob & Co. Epic X Sher-E-Punjab Edition, a limited-edition timepiece that combines luxury watchmaking with symbols celebrating Punjab's cultural heritage.

Ranbir Kapoor's Limited-Edition Sher-E-Punjab Watch

The Jacob & Co. Epic X Sher-E-Punjab Edition is reportedly limited to just 50 pieces worldwide, making it a rare addition to any luxury watch collection. Its royal-blue design is complemented by symbols that hold deep cultural and spiritual significance.

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The Ek Onkar symbol represents the oneness of God, while the roaring lion signifies courage and strength. The Khanda, an important emblem in Sikh tradition, reflects spiritual sovereignty and the balance between faith and responsibility. The words“Sat Sri Akal” engraved on the inner bezel further highlight the watch's connection to Sikh heritage.

Specifications and Price of Ranbir Kapoor's Luxury Watch

Beyond its distinctive appearance, the watch features a 44 mm sandblasted titanium case with a thickness of 12.3 mm. It houses the Swiss-made JCAM02 manual-winding skeleton movement, featuring 21 jewels and operating at 28,800 vibrations per hour.

A transparent sapphire crystal caseback showcases the intricate movement, while the watch offers a power reserve of up to 48 hours and water resistance of 100 metres. Its textured blue rubber strap, titanium pin buckle and luminous baton-style hands complete the sporty yet luxurious design.

According to Ethos Watches, the Jacob & Co. Epic X Sher-E-Punjab Edition is priced at ₹35,88,000 in India and is listed as available exclusively through the retailer.

With its limited production, intricate craftsmanship and cultural symbolism, Ranbir Kapoor's latest wristwear moment demonstrates how luxury accessories can make a statement beyond their price tag.