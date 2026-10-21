Tiger Shroff's Bandage-Free Photos With Minister Ashish Shelar Surface After Mumbai Firing Incident

New photos show Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff without bandages, offering a clear sign of recovery. He met Maharashtra Minister Ashish Shelar, two days after a firing targeted his car in Juhu, Mumbai. The images, showing a seemingly recuperated Shroff, surfaced on Tuesday, October 20, 2026.

On Sunday, October 18, 2026, shots were fired at Shroff's vehicle. He was leaving a football club in Juhu. Initial reports and photos showed the actor shirtless, bandages visible on his chest and arm. These indicated minor abrasions. His changed appearance brings considerable relief to concerned fans.

A Swift Turnaround: From Injury to Recovery

New photos of Tiger Shroff – bandage-free – show a rapid improvement. Immediately after the attack, reports and images depicted the actor with visible bandages. Just two days later, Tuesday, October 20, 2026, new pictures emerged. They showed Shroff entirely free of dressings. These photos, taken during a visit from Maharashtra Minister Ashish Shelar, confirmed Shroff's swift recovery. Fans had worried about his injuries; now they breathed easier.

Shelar's Visit, Public Assurance

Maharashtra Minister Ashish Shelar visited Tiger Shroff. He personally inquired about the actor's well-being. Shelar then shared photographs from their Tuesday, October 20, 2026 meeting. He noted Shroff's improved condition and the absence of bandages. These images offered a key visual update on the actor's recovery.

“Visited Tiger Shroff and enquired about his well-being following the unfortunate firing incident in Juhu. Such acts of violence have no place in our society. Wishing him strength and a speedy recovery,” Shelar posted. These new pictures, clearly showing Shroff free of bandages, immediately relieved fans. They had worried about his injuries after the attack.

A brazen attack. It happened on Sunday, October 18, 2026, in upscale Juhu.

The Firing Incident

The incident caused Shroff's injuries and sparked widespread concern. Attackers targeted Tiger Shroff's car shortly after he left a local football club. Shots hit the vehicle, causing damage. The actor sustained injuries, requiring bandages on his chest and arm. Shroff's driver also suffered a gunshot wound to the arm. This highlights the assault's violent nature.

Visited Tiger Shroff and enquired about his well-being following the unfortunate firing incident in Juhu. Such acts of violence have no place in our society.

Wishing him strength and a speedy recovery..............

अभिनेता टायगर श्रॉफ यांच्यावर जुहू येथे झालेल्या गोळीबाराच्या भ्याड हल्ल्याबाबत त्यांची भेट घेऊन, प्रकृतीची विचारपूस केली.

#Maharashtra #AshishShelar

- Adv. Ashish Shelar - ॲड. आशिष शेलार (@ShelarAshish) October 20, 2026

Investigation Intensifies

Mumbai Police intensified their investigation into the firing incident. They promptly arrested three suspects in Rajasthan's Kota. Mumbai Police took them into custody for further interrogation. Sources indicate the notorious Lawrence Bishnoi gang allegedly claimed responsibility. Police actively trace call records and other electronic communications. They aim to identify individuals who guided the shooters, uncovering the conspiracy.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde also met Shroff. He publicly condemned the attack. Shinde emphasized government commitment to law and order, ensuring justice. The attack on Shroff and injury to his driver show the police probe's gravity.