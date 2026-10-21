Infinix GT 50 Pro To Bring An Entire Gaming Ecosystem To India
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) India, 21 October 2026: With the upcoming GT 50 Pro, Infinix India is bringing together the GT NX Controller, GT NX Station and GT MagCharge Cooler 2.0 to take play beyond the smartphone. In India, the GT 50 Pro will come in a single bundle with the controller, station and cooler.
Built around the idea of "Game Together", the ecosystem lets users move between handheld gaming, compatible two-player experiences and big-screen play: a controller that splits for two players, a station that puts the game on your TV, and a cooler that helps keep the phone cool while it charges. The Infinix GT 50 Pro and its gaming ecosystem will launch in India on 27 October 2026.
From gaming on the move to bringing a friend into the action or taking gameplay to a larger screen, Infinix aims to make the smartphone the centre of a more versatile gaming setup.
A Closer Look at the GT 50 Pro Gaming Ecosystem
Infinix GT 50 Pro – The Heart of the Ecosystem: Powering the entire experience is the upcoming GT 50 Pro, featuring the MediaTek Dimensity 8400 Ultimate processor, a 144Hz 1.5K AMOLED display and pressure-sensitive GT Trigger 2.0 shoulder buttons. The smartphone delivers consistently smooth gameplay with native support for up to 144 FPS, maintaining stable, high frame rates with minimal frame drops or stuttering. It also packs HydroFlow liquid cooling technology, a 6,500mAh battery and a supercar-inspired CyberMecha design with dynamic RGB lighting for demanding gaming sessions, the smartphone serves as the foundation connecting the larger ecosystem.
GT NX Controller – One Controller, Multiple Ways to Play: Moving beyond conventional touch controls, the multi-mode GT NX Controller brings a console-style experience to mobile gaming. It clamps onto the GT 50 Pro for handheld play and splits into two separate handles, each connecting via its own Bluetooth link for compatible two-player games. With ergonomic grips, Hall-effect controls and configurable inputs, it offers greater flexibility for different gaming preferences.
GT NX Station – Turn Your TV Into a Gaming Setup: Taking gaming beyond the smartphone screen, the GT NX Station lets users connect the GT 50 Pro to a compatible TV or monitor for a bigger-screen experience. Supporting display output of up to 4K at 60Hz on compatible setups, the station also offers 9-in-1 connectivity, including HDMI, USB ports, wired Ethernet, expandable storage and audio connections. Whether on a desk or in the living room, the station enables users to build a more complete gaming setup around their phone.
GT MagCharge Cooler 2.0 – Stay Cool, Stay in the Game: Designed to support extended gaming sessions, the magnetic accessory combines 12W thermoelectric cooling with 15W wireless charging. Optimised for the GT 50 Pro, it also supports wireless bypass charging, helping manage heat and battery stress during gameplay. Its RGB lighting further complements the gaming aesthetic of the ecosystem.
One Ecosystem. Three Ways to Play.
The experience comes together through a simple proposition: Play Handheld by clamping the GT 50 Pro in the GT NX Controller for gaming on the go. Play Together by splitting the controller and bringing a friend into the action with compatible two-player games. Play Big by docking the phone in the GT NX Station and connecting it to a compatible TV or monitor for a larger-screen gaming experience.
With the GT 50 Pro, Infinix is looking to go beyond the conventional smartphone launch and introduce a more connected approach to mobile gaming, where the phone becomes the starting point for an entire entertainment experience.
The Infinix GT 50 Pro Ecosystem is scheduled to launch in India on October 27, 2026, with more details to be revealed at launch.
About Infinix India
Founded in 2013, Infinix is a trendy tech brand crafted for young consumers. With a presence in over 70 countries, Infinix delivers cutting-edge technology, stylish design, and outstanding performance. No.1 in India with user satisfaction in services and 2nd largest service network in India, our product line-up includes smartphones, TWS earbuds, smartwatches, laptops, and smart TVs. In 2023, Infinix was recognized in Kantar and Google's top 50 Chinese Global Brand Builders Report and ranked sixth in Fast Company's World's Most Innovative Companies of 2024 in the Asia-Pacific sector.
Built around the idea of "Game Together", the ecosystem lets users move between handheld gaming, compatible two-player experiences and big-screen play: a controller that splits for two players, a station that puts the game on your TV, and a cooler that helps keep the phone cool while it charges. The Infinix GT 50 Pro and its gaming ecosystem will launch in India on 27 October 2026.
From gaming on the move to bringing a friend into the action or taking gameplay to a larger screen, Infinix aims to make the smartphone the centre of a more versatile gaming setup.
A Closer Look at the GT 50 Pro Gaming Ecosystem
Infinix GT 50 Pro – The Heart of the Ecosystem: Powering the entire experience is the upcoming GT 50 Pro, featuring the MediaTek Dimensity 8400 Ultimate processor, a 144Hz 1.5K AMOLED display and pressure-sensitive GT Trigger 2.0 shoulder buttons. The smartphone delivers consistently smooth gameplay with native support for up to 144 FPS, maintaining stable, high frame rates with minimal frame drops or stuttering. It also packs HydroFlow liquid cooling technology, a 6,500mAh battery and a supercar-inspired CyberMecha design with dynamic RGB lighting for demanding gaming sessions, the smartphone serves as the foundation connecting the larger ecosystem.
GT NX Controller – One Controller, Multiple Ways to Play: Moving beyond conventional touch controls, the multi-mode GT NX Controller brings a console-style experience to mobile gaming. It clamps onto the GT 50 Pro for handheld play and splits into two separate handles, each connecting via its own Bluetooth link for compatible two-player games. With ergonomic grips, Hall-effect controls and configurable inputs, it offers greater flexibility for different gaming preferences.
GT NX Station – Turn Your TV Into a Gaming Setup: Taking gaming beyond the smartphone screen, the GT NX Station lets users connect the GT 50 Pro to a compatible TV or monitor for a bigger-screen experience. Supporting display output of up to 4K at 60Hz on compatible setups, the station also offers 9-in-1 connectivity, including HDMI, USB ports, wired Ethernet, expandable storage and audio connections. Whether on a desk or in the living room, the station enables users to build a more complete gaming setup around their phone.
GT MagCharge Cooler 2.0 – Stay Cool, Stay in the Game: Designed to support extended gaming sessions, the magnetic accessory combines 12W thermoelectric cooling with 15W wireless charging. Optimised for the GT 50 Pro, it also supports wireless bypass charging, helping manage heat and battery stress during gameplay. Its RGB lighting further complements the gaming aesthetic of the ecosystem.
One Ecosystem. Three Ways to Play.
The experience comes together through a simple proposition: Play Handheld by clamping the GT 50 Pro in the GT NX Controller for gaming on the go. Play Together by splitting the controller and bringing a friend into the action with compatible two-player games. Play Big by docking the phone in the GT NX Station and connecting it to a compatible TV or monitor for a larger-screen gaming experience.
With the GT 50 Pro, Infinix is looking to go beyond the conventional smartphone launch and introduce a more connected approach to mobile gaming, where the phone becomes the starting point for an entire entertainment experience.
The Infinix GT 50 Pro Ecosystem is scheduled to launch in India on October 27, 2026, with more details to be revealed at launch.
About Infinix India
Founded in 2013, Infinix is a trendy tech brand crafted for young consumers. With a presence in over 70 countries, Infinix delivers cutting-edge technology, stylish design, and outstanding performance. No.1 in India with user satisfaction in services and 2nd largest service network in India, our product line-up includes smartphones, TWS earbuds, smartwatches, laptops, and smart TVs. In 2023, Infinix was recognized in Kantar and Google's top 50 Chinese Global Brand Builders Report and ranked sixth in Fast Company's World's Most Innovative Companies of 2024 in the Asia-Pacific sector.
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