Curfews Spread Across France as 550,000 Protest, 400 Arrested
(MENAFN) French authorities tightened or introduced evening curfews in multiple cities Tuesday, responding to violence that marred weekend demonstrations. Paris and Lyon lengthened existing restrictions, while Marseille imposed its first-ever curfew, aimed specifically at minors.
In the capital, police ordered the curfew extended to Place de la Republique and sections of the Les Halles district, running from 11 pm Tuesday to 6 am Wednesday, a French news portal reported.
Officials also renewed a prohibition on all undeclared gatherings between 8 pm and 6 am. The ban covers key areas of Paris, among them the area around the Elysee Palace, the National Assembly, the Senate, the Champs-Elysees, Chatelet and the city’s major railway stations.
Lyon extended its city-center curfew to run from 9 pm to 6 am. Authorities there also moved the start of the gathering ban up from 6 pm to 4 pm, with the restriction staying in place until the curfew takes over.
On the Mediterranean coast, Marseille Mayor Benoit Payan announced a targeted curfew for minors in parts of the city center. It runs from 10 pm to 5 am, starting Tuesday and continuing over the coming days.
Toulouse will begin its curfew Thursday evening, with the restriction lasting until Sunday from midnight to 5 am. Curfews previously announced in Bordeaux and Nice remain unchanged.
The unrest also reached sport. The French Professional Football League postponed Saturday’s Ligue 2 fixture between Montpellier and Paris-based Red Star after new protests were announced. At the authorities’ request, the match, previously set for Saturday afternoon, was moved to Monday.
Saturday’s demonstrations drew about 550,000 people to 110 events nationwide, including 110,000 in Paris. Police made roughly 400 arrests across the country.
In the capital, police ordered the curfew extended to Place de la Republique and sections of the Les Halles district, running from 11 pm Tuesday to 6 am Wednesday, a French news portal reported.
Officials also renewed a prohibition on all undeclared gatherings between 8 pm and 6 am. The ban covers key areas of Paris, among them the area around the Elysee Palace, the National Assembly, the Senate, the Champs-Elysees, Chatelet and the city’s major railway stations.
Lyon extended its city-center curfew to run from 9 pm to 6 am. Authorities there also moved the start of the gathering ban up from 6 pm to 4 pm, with the restriction staying in place until the curfew takes over.
On the Mediterranean coast, Marseille Mayor Benoit Payan announced a targeted curfew for minors in parts of the city center. It runs from 10 pm to 5 am, starting Tuesday and continuing over the coming days.
Toulouse will begin its curfew Thursday evening, with the restriction lasting until Sunday from midnight to 5 am. Curfews previously announced in Bordeaux and Nice remain unchanged.
The unrest also reached sport. The French Professional Football League postponed Saturday’s Ligue 2 fixture between Montpellier and Paris-based Red Star after new protests were announced. At the authorities’ request, the match, previously set for Saturday afternoon, was moved to Monday.
Saturday’s demonstrations drew about 550,000 people to 110 events nationwide, including 110,000 in Paris. Police made roughly 400 arrests across the country.
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