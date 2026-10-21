Simple Life Science Adds Custom Synthesis, Bulk API Capacity

MENAFN - GetNews) Simple Life Science expands custom peptide synthesis and bulk API production for research accounts, with lot-specific COAs and third-party purity testing on every batch.

Simple Peptide's manufacturing platform, Simple Life Science, has added custom synthesis routes and bulk active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) production to meet demand from laboratory and research accounts ordering outside standard catalog quantities.

NEW YORK - October 20, 2026 - Simple Peptide, a U.S. supplier of research peptides and research chemicals sold strictly for laboratory use, today announced expanded custom peptide synthesis and bulk API production capacity under its Simple Life Science platform. The expansion adds synthesis routes for non-catalog sequences and larger batch sizes while keeping lot-specific Certificates of Analysis and third-party purity verification in place for every batch, regardless of order volume. The change is aimed at research accounts that need custom sequences, larger lot sizes, or both, without a separate documentation standard for scaled orders.

Demand for custom sequences and bulk quantities has grown as more research accounts - university labs, contract research organizations, and compounding pharmacies sourcing for formulation work - move from single-vial catalog orders to recurring, larger-volume procurement. That shift raises the documentation burden: accounts ordering at scale still require lot-by-lot purity data they can attach to internal records. Simple Peptide's guidance for compounding pharmacy research accounts outlines the sourcing and documentation questions that recur most often among accounts moving to bulk ordering.

"Research accounts are asking for custom sequences and larger batch sizes earlier in their project timelines than they used to," a Simple Peptide spokesperson said. "Expanding synthesis and bulk API capacity under Simple Life Science lets us meet that scope of order without changing how we document purity or traceability."

Custom Synthesis Routes and Bulk API Capacity

The added synthesis routes under Simple Life Science cover non-stock sequences built to a research account's specification, alongside bulk API production for accounts that need quantities beyond standard retail vial sizes. Both paths run through the same lot-tracking and release-testing process applied to catalog products: each batch is assigned a lot number, tested for purity, and issued a Certificate of Analysis before it ships. Scaling batch size does not change the testing cadence - larger lots are still verified lot-by-lot rather than sampled once across a production run.

Documentation Standards Scale With Order Size

Larger orders change storage and handling planning as much as they change production. Research accounts receiving bulk lots need a storage plan that preserves stability across more vials and longer hold times before use, a topic covered in Simple Peptide's lab-grade storage case workflow. Every lot shipped under the expanded capacity carries the same Certificate of Analysis format used for standard catalog orders, including third-party purity results, so accounts can file bulk-order documentation using the same internal process they already use for smaller orders.

Supporting Research Accounts Across Sectors

The expanded capacity is built for accounts with recurring or project-based procurement needs: academic and contract research laboratories running multi-batch studies, compounding pharmacies sourcing active ingredient for formulation work, and research groups that require a sequence not carried in standard catalog inventory. Order intake for custom synthesis and bulk API requests runs through the same account process as catalog ordering, with lead times set per sequence and batch size.

"Scaling production doesn't mean relaxing the release criteria," the Simple Life Science team said. "A bulk lot and a single retail vial go through the same purity testing and get the same Certificate of Analysis - the only thing that changes is volume."

About Simple Peptide

Simple Peptide manufactures and supplies research peptides and research chemicals in the United States, including oral peptides, dissolvable strips, amino acid compounds, and immunomodulatory research compounds, sold exclusively for laboratory and scientific research use. Every product ships with a lot-specific Certificate of Analysis backed by third-party purity testing. Its expanded platform, Simple Life Science, provides bulk API production and custom peptide synthesis for research accounts, including academic laboratories, contract research organizations, and compounding pharmacies, using the same lot-tracking and release-testing standards applied across the Simple Peptide catalog. All products are sold for laboratory research use only and are not intended for human or veterinary use, diagnosis, treatment, cure, or prevention of any disease. More information is available at simplepeptide.