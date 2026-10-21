Forthcoming Guide Makes The Case That An African Safari Costs About The Same As A Cruise, And Shows Readers How To Book One

Karl F. Gingrich, who has spent nearly two decades traveling and working across Tanzania, is finishing a guidebook built to talk first-time travelers out of assuming a safari is out of reach.

Findlay, Ohio - 10/20/2026 - Author Karl F. Gingrich is currently finishing“You Can Do an African Safari for About the Same Cost of a Cruise,” a travel guide built around a specific argument: that a world-class safari is priced closer to a standard cruise vacation than most people assume, and that planning one doesn't require a travel agent or a luxury budget.

The book is expected in Early November with The Times Publishers to follow.

Gingrich narrows the continent down to a single answer, Tanzania, and walks through why: the density and year-round presence of wildlife in the Serengeti, the predator concentration inside Ngorongoro Crater, the elephant herds at Tarangire and Lake Manyara, and a range of safari budgets wide enough to fit both a first-time family trip and an independent traveler renting a 4x4. From there the book gets specific.

It covers visa options and costs, which months mean crowds versus quiet, how bush-flight luggage limits work, why Tanzanian banks reject certain older US bills, and what proof of vaccination immigration will actually ask for, questions that tend to trip up first-time visitors far more than anything involving wildlife.

That level of detail comes from where the book comes from. Gingrich has spent close to twenty years traveling to Tanzania and working with people there, a time when his wife, Gert, and their extended family held the homestead together while he was away.

The book is dedicated to his late friend Armstrong“Biggie” Nyaka and to his foster son, Naftal Mandi, who Gingrich describes as doing great things in Tanzania today.

“This guide will demonstrate that dreams can come true and a world-class safari is well within most people's reach,” Gingrich writes in the book's introduction,“often costing no more than a standard cruise vacation.”

Readers interested in updates on the release can karlgingrichbooks / follow

About the Author

Karl F. Gingrich has traveled to and worked in Tanzania for close to twenty years.“You Can Do an African Safari for About the Same Cost of a Cruise” is his latest book.