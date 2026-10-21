Industrial Peptide Processing Scheme Outlines Key Steps For 500G Production

MENAFN - GetNews) Beijing, China - October 20, 2026

500g Grade Industrial Mass Production Process Scheme for High-Purity Peptides"Tailored for high-purity industrial mass production, establishing a reproducible, parameter-standardized and GMP-compliant workflow."

We custom-developed a 500 g high-purity peptide pilot process for an overseas client, completed full equipment selection and built the pilot system, laying a foundation for industrial scale-up. We can provide end-to-end integrated solutions for peptide manufacturing.

Tailored to the mass production requirements of 500 g high-purity peptides, this solution is built on mature peptide synthesis technology. It integrates an all-in-one workflow including batch cleavage, solvent concentration, organic solvent precipitation, tangential flow ultrafiltration refining, chromatographic purification and vacuum lyophilization, establishing a reproducible, parameter-standardized and GMP-compliant production process. Adopting graded impurity removal and purification, the process mitigates pain points such as inhomogeneous reaction and residual impurities during scale-up, and stably delivers peptide dry powder with purity at or above 98%. It is applicable to API filing, commercial manufacturing and high-end custom research scenarios.

Why It Matters: Industrial Scalability

Transitioning from bench scale to 500g industrial scale requires strict parameter standardization and graded impurity control to ensure batch-to-batch reproducibility and compliance with GMP standards for commercial pharmaceutical applications.

2. Mass Production Material Feeding and Parameter Calculation"Precise material ratios ensure matching synthesis loading capacity and predictable final product output."

This mass production process adopts high-load solid-phase resin as the synthesis carrier. All material ratios are precisely calculated to ensure matching synthesis loading capacity and final product output. The core material parameters are listed as follows: total resin feeding weight 500g, resin substitution degree 0.6 mmol/g, total resin molar quantity 0.3 mol, total weight of peptide resin after synthesis approximately 1000g, and target finished peptide output 500g.

To avoid insufficient cleavage reaction, uneven system acidity and excessive by-products caused by one-time cleavage of large-weight peptide resin in industrial production, an equal batch cleavage strategy is adopted. A total of 1000g peptide resin is divided into two independent batches, with approximately 500g peptide resin processed per batch. This method ensures uniform cleavage reaction and consistent product quality for each batch, significantly improving production stability and final product yield.

Why It Matters: Batch Splitting Strategy

Dividing large resin volumes into equal batches prevents local over-reaction, manages exothermic risks, and ensures uniform cleavage across all production runs.

3. Full Standardized Industrial Production Process"A rigorous multi-step workflow integrating advanced synthesis, cleavage, filtration, and chromatography."3.1 Batch Cleavage Process (Cleavage Tank)

The process strictly follows industrial standardized cleavage proportion, with a fixed liquid-solid ratio of 10mL cleavage solution per 1g peptide resin. For a single batch of 500g peptide resin, 5L cleavage solution is precisely prepared to meet the liquid-solid ratio requirements for sufficient solid-phase peptide synthesis. The prepared cleavage solution is injected into the cleavage tank and fully mixed with peptide resin for constant-temperature reaction. The chemical bonds between the peptide and solid-phase resin are efficiently broken, and the side-chain protecting groups of the peptide are completely removed. The target peptide is fully dissolved in the cleavage system to complete the preparation of crude peptide. Batch cleavage effectively avoids local over-reaction and incomplete cleavage in large-volume systems, ensuring stable batch-to-batch process consistency.

3.2 TFA Removal by Vacuum Concentration (Concentration Tank)

After the cleavage reaction is completed, the mixed cleavage solution is transferred to the concentration tank for vacuum concentration to directional remove trifluoroacetic acid (TFA), the core acidic impurity in the system. Approximately 2.5L of TFA solvent can be removed per batch. This process greatly reduces residual acidity of the system, prevents peptide chain degradation, baseline drift in subsequent purification and excessive finished product acidity caused by high-concentration TFA, and provides a pure material system for downstream precipitation and refinement procedures.

3.3 Ether Precipitation and Separation Process (Precipitation Tank)

The concentrated peptide solution is transferred to the precipitation tank. Diethyl ether is added precisely at a material-to-precipitant ratio of 1:7, with a single-batch ether dosage of 17.5L. Utilizing the characteristic that peptides are insoluble in organic solvents while small-molecule impurities are soluble, the target peptide rapidly aggregates and precipitates. This realizes efficient separation of the main peptide component from solvent residues, small-molecule by-products and unreacted monomers, completing preliminary purification and enrichment of the target peptide.

3.4 Closed Filtration, Washing and Drying Process (PFD Integrated Machine)

The solid-liquid mixture after precipitation is transferred to a PFD integrated machine for filtration, washing and drying. All operations are automatically completed in a fully closed environment, including solid-liquid separation, repeated ether rinsing and vacuum drying. The closed operation avoids cross-contamination and material loss, fully complying with GMP clean production specifications. Approximately 250g dry crude peptide powder is obtained per batch. After the completion of two batches of cleavage and precipitation, the total crude peptide materials for mass production are fully collected.

3.5 Primary TFF Ultrafiltration and Impurity Removal Process

The dried crude peptide is dissolved in purified water at a standard concentration of 20mg/mL to prepare a homogeneous and stable crude peptide solution. TFF (Tangential Flow Filtration) is adopted to selectively remove residual TFA, small-molecule fragments, resin residues and soluble impurities generated during the cleavage process. This procedure takes 2 to 4 hours. After gradient ultrafiltration purification, the crude peptide system is effectively purified, and the overall peptide purity is increased to 85% or above. It significantly reduces the processing pressure of subsequent HPLC purification and improves overall production efficiency and product yield.

3.6 High-Precision HPLC Purification and Enrichment Process

The crude peptide solution pretreated by primary ultrafiltration is sent to the High-Performance Liquid Chromatography (peptide purification utilizing advanced peptide synthesizer and HPLC systems) for gradient elution and refinement. The target peptide is accurately separated from isomers, polar impurities and degradation by-products to achieve high-purity enrichment. This procedure lasts 6 to 9 hours. After precise chromatographic separation and purification, the purity of the target peptide is stably increased to 98% or above, meeting the quality standards for high-end peptide APIs and commercial finished products.

3.7 Secondary TFF Deep Desolvation and Refinement Process

The HPLC-purified solution contains residual acetonitrile mobile phase and trace TFA. Secondary TFF ultrafiltration is applied for deep refinement to completely remove organic solvents and acidic residues in the system, further purify the aqueous peptide solution, and eliminate the risk of reduced finished product stability and safety caused by solvent residues. The procedure takes 2 to 3 hours, providing high-purity materials for lyophilization molding.

3.8 Vacuum Lyophilization Molding Process

The deeply purified high-purity aqueous peptide solution is transferred to a vacuum lyophilizer for low-temperature drying and molding. The whole low-temperature process maximizes the integrity of the peptide molecular structure and avoids peptide chain degradation and activity loss caused by high temperature. The total lyophilization cycle is about 2 days, and the final finished product is loose, stable, easily soluble and storable high-purity peptide dry powder.

Why It Matters: Graded Purification (TFF& HPLC)

Combining ultrafiltration (TFF) with high-precision peptide purification ensures maximum removal of both macro-impurities and trace isomers, yielding pharmaceutical-grade purity (>98%).

4. Core Process Advantages"Standardized parameters, graded purification, and full GMP compliance deliver unmatched industrial reliability."

Standardized parameters with high batch reproducibility: All production parameters including resin feeding, cleavage solution ratio, precipitant dosage and process duration are fully quantified with no ambiguous settings, ensuring minimal batch differences and stable large-scale production.

Graded and controllable purification: Adopting a three-stage impurity removal system of primary TFF crude purification, HPLC fine purification and secondary TFF deep refinement, impurities of different molecular weights and properties are removed step by step, balancing purification efficiency and product yield.

Batch cleavage design to avoid production risks: Equal splitting of high-load peptide resin for cleavage solves the industrial pain points of uneven reaction and high impurity content in large-volume reaction systems, ensuring consistent product quality per batch.

Full-process GMP compliance: Closed production is realized via integrated PFD equipment, enclosed ultrafiltration and sterile lyophilization. The whole process is contamination-free with traceable process data, meeting GMP production and audit requirements for biopharmaceuticals.

Mature and highly efficient process with strong practicability: All procedures are tightly connected with controllable duration and highly versatile equipment, realizing efficient and stable industrial mass production.

5. Finished Product Quality Index Summary"Guaranteed 98%+ purity with excellent solubility and long-term storage stability for commercial applications."

Designed mass production capacity: 500g high-purity peptide finished product. Crude peptide purity after primary ultrafiltration: 85% or above. Final finished product purity: 98% or above. Main removed impurities: TFA residues, acetonitrile solvent, small-molecule cleavage impurities, resin residues, peptide degradation by-products. Finished product properties: Dry and loose peptide powder with stable molecular structure, excellent solubility and long-term storage stability.

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ABOUT US

Beijing Dilun Biotechnology Co., Ltd. shares the same roots with Peptide Scientific Inc. (PSI), USA, serving as its extension and development arm in China. Since its establishment in 2012, Dilun Bio has inherited PSI's technological DNA and management system, while also advancing innovation through independent research - specializing in the development and manufacturing of solid-phase peptide synthesis equipment. Beijing Dilun Biotechnology Co., Ltd. is the registered owner of the PSI® trademark (Class 7, Registration No. 21106403).