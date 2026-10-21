“Conquering A Thousand Mountains” A Group Of Young People From Guizhou's Journey To Realize Their Dreams Through Data

MENAFN - GetNews)From field surveys in the mountains and wilderness to countless late nights spent in the lab, the young people of Guizhou on the“Conquering a Thousand Mountains” team have taken steady, deliberate steps to embark on a journey to empower mountain trail running with data address the lack of scientific guidance in local trail running training, the project team immersed themselves in Guizhou's karst mountains, traversing trails across the region to collect firsthand training data. Through countless late nights spent refining algorithms and fine-tuning training models, they pioneered a new approach to digitally empowering scientific training for trail runners, providing practical solutions for cultivating talent in mountain trail running and advancing the digital transformation of national fitness initiatives.

Since the project's launch, this group of young professionals has dedicated themselves to the cause, serving more than 100 trail runners and over 20 running teams, accumulating more than 3 million training data points, and producing over 200 professional analysis reports. Over the past two years, supported by the team's scientific approach, participating athletes have won 19 competition medals and achieved more than 10 personal bests, with the project's achievements receiving widespread recognition from both the industry and academic institutions.

The team has fully leveraged the interdisciplinary strengths of mountain studies and sports big data to establish a comprehensive digital training ecosystem. Team members use various smart wearable devices to collect athletes' training data, refining this into standardized training protocols. By integrating insights from preliminary field surveys on the complex karst mountain terrain of Guizhou, they have customized training plans for trail runners, precisely addressing athletes' physical weaknesses-resulting in performance improvements of over 110% for some athletes the university platform of Guizhou Normal University, the project has established a tiered development pathway comprising“campus laboratories-mountain training grounds-trail running competitions.”

By integrating research and industry resources from multiple stakeholders, it has advanced mountain-based instruction and tiered talent development. While helping athletes compete on the field, the project has provided over 500 practical training opportunities for students and indirectly facilitated employment for 150 individuals, thereby broadening career pathways for young sports majors addition, the team has established a multi-stakeholder collaborative ecosystem for industry-academia-research philanthropy, partnering with industry associations, outdoor brands, local running clubs, and university student organizations. This initiative drives the digital transformation of the mountain trail running industry, expands sports-related job opportunities, puts the concept of“National Fitness” into practice, and promotes the scientific and popular development of trail running-all while harnessing the energy of youth to contribute to the construction of a sports powerhouse.

The road ahead is long, but we will never stop moving forward the future, the“Yuejin Qian shan” team-which has endured countless long nights and traversed countless mountains and wilderness areas-will continue to deepen its focus on the digital training track for mountain trail running, continuously iterating and optimizing digital models for mountain sports while broadening the scope of its services. Using data as a bridge, the team will bring science to the rugged mountains of Guizhou, empowering more trail running enthusiasts to surpass their limits and helping the mountain outdoor sports industry move steadily and far into the future.

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