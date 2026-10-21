MENAFN - GetNews)"Brazil USA Translations. Certidão de casamento (Brazilian marriage certificate) shown beside its English translation, the document pairing used for certified Brazilian marriage certificate translation."Brazilian marriage certificate translation is available online from Brazil USA Translations for applicable US immigration filings, with complete English text and a signed Certificate of Accuracy.

Cape Coral, FL - October 20, 2026 - Brazilian marriage certificate translation for USCIS is available fully online from Brazil USA Translations for marriage-based US immigration matters. The service provides a complete Portuguese to English translation and a signed Certificate of Accuracy when the applicable filing calls for the Brazilian record.

A certidao de casamento is issued by a cartorio de registro civil, Brazil's civil registry office. It commonly forms part of the documentation for an I-130 spousal petition and CR-1/IR-1 immigrant visa processing. The certificate may also be included or requested with Form I-751 for removal of conditions on residence. Its role depends on the applicable filing and the couple's circumstances.

The K-1 fiance path leads to marriage in the United States within 90 days of arrival. A Brazilian certificate may concern a prior marriage, including a divorce annotation, when included or requested. Both parties must be legally free to marry when the petition is filed. Consular document and translation instructions apply at the visa stage.

Under 8 CFR 103.2(b)(3), any document containing foreign language submitted to USCIS must be accompanied by a full English translation. The translator must certify that the translation is complete and accurate and that the translator is competent to translate from the foreign language into English.

For a Brazilian marriage record, completeness extends beyond the spouses' names and wedding date. The averbacoes, or annotations, can record name changes and divorce. Annotations may also identify conversion of a stable union to marriage, a circumstance recorded in the marriage entry under Brazilian registration law. These details preserve the record's account of marital history and any changes to the names shown. The date of a stable union's conversion and the date of certificate issuance, for example, serve different purposes. A faithful translation retains those distinctions without substituting one date for the other or inferring an unrecorded ceremony.

"On a marriage certificate, the annotations often carry the details that matter most, such as a divorce or a change of surname. They are translated as completely as the main entry, because leaving them out would change what the record says," said Ivy Pires of Brazil USA Translations.

The translation must cover the entire certificate, including text in the margins, stamps, seals, handwritten entries and reverse-side annotations. Registry references, dates and names must remain faithful to the source. A divorce annotation or a notation explaining a surname change cannot be omitted because it appears outside the main entry. Illegible text must be identified rather than guessed.

When annotations matter, a newer inteiro teor, or full, copy may be needed to show the complete marriage entry and its recorded annotations. A certificate reflects the registry entry as of its issue date, so an older copy's silence does not establish that no changes occurred. The appropriate version depends on the filing instructions and the information required.

Brazil USA Translations renders the submitted record faithfully into English. The translator does not adjudicate the marriage's validity, determine the couple's eligibility, predict an immigration outcome or provide legal advice. If a newer certificate replaces an earlier copy in a filing, the English translation must correspond to that newer document, including any additional annotations.

The company's document-specific service page is

About Brazil USA Translations:

Brazil USA Translations is a Florida-based provider of certified Portuguese to English translation. Ivy Pires, a native Brazilian Portuguese speaker, translates documents and signs the accompanying Certificate of Accuracy. The company handles marriage certificate translations through an online process for clients preparing documents for US use.