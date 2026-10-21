New Haven RTC Expands Academic Pathways To Help Families Pursue Care Without Putting School On Hold

SPANISH FORK, Utah - October 20, 2026 - New Haven Residential Treatment Center has expanded its on-campus school to serve eighth-grade students and provide additional academic and special education support during residential treatment.

When families consider residential treatment for a teenager struggling with anxiety, depression, trauma, self-harm, suicidal ideation, or other mental health challenges, academics and the worry of teens falling behind often become a barrier to seeking treatment. Parents and caregivers may worry about missed credits, graduation timelines, college plans, or whether their daughter will be able to maintain their academics while focusing on their mental health needs.

The New Haven on-campus school, which operates alongside residential treatment for girls ages 13 to 18, provides rigorous academic support to address those concerns. Now with additional special education resources and a wider range of services for students with diverse learning needs, the New Haven School combines a college-preparatory curriculum with individualized academic support. Students attend classes taught by certified teachers and have access to honors coursework and seven College Board-approved Advanced Placement (AP) courses. Class sizes typically range from eight to 12 students, allowing educators to individualize curriculum as needed and pay close attention to the needs of each student.

New Haven has also seen an increasing need for this level of support in younger age groups, and recently announced that the educational programs are now equipped to work with eighth-grade students. This provides another pathway for families trying to balance education and mental health treatment for younger teen girls in the eighth grade, allowing them to access support earlier in the course of challenges that may become more difficult over time.

The program also has worked on providing broadened support for students with special education classifications, including Specific Learning Disabilities, Emotional Disturbance, and Level 1 autism spectrum disorder. Dedicated special education teachers participate in individualized education program (IEP) planning, progress reporting, and coordination with families and school districts.

“Our students come to New Haven with a wide range of academic needs and goals, from those who need extra support to high-achieving students taking advanced coursework,” said Laurie Trandum, academic director at New Haven.“We want every student to keep moving forward academically, whether that means helping them stay on track or helping them catch up.”

Students also receive daily executive functioning support focused on planning, organization, study skills, time management, and academic accountability. Academic assessments administered throughout treatment help educators monitor progress and assist with class placement and school transitions following discharge. Throughout this process, educators work closely with each student's clinical team to ensure their work in the classroom aligns with their mental health treatment plans.

According to internal program data, 100% of New Haven students graduate from high school, 88% leave the program with an improved GPA, and 85% continue on to a two or four-year postsecondary pathway.

“Families should not have to choose between getting their daughter the help she needs and protecting her educational future,” said Kandis Froebe, admissions director at New Haven.“As I work with families in the admissions process, I reassure them that the goal is for their teen to be able to stay caught up academically, while working on their mental health needs and family relationships at the same time.”

To learn more about New Haven's range of educational programs, or to refer a client to care, visit the New Haven website here, or call admissions at (385) 509-4829.

About New Haven

New Haven is a residential treatment center and boarding school for adolescent girls ages 13 to 18, with stabilization and assessment support for ages 12 to 18, founded in 1995 with a focus on helping girls and families heal. New Haven combines individualized therapeutic care, family involvement and college-preparatory academics in a supportive, home-like environment designed to help young women build confidence, develop healthy skills and prepare for their futures.

For more information, visit .