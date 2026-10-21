Yotpo Discover Helps Ecommerce Brands Influence How AI Recommends Their Products

MENAFN - GetNews) "AI is changing where product discovery begins. Brands need to understand not only whether they appear in an AI answer, but why a product is recommended and what they can do to improve the outcome. Discover gives ecommerce teams that visibility and turns it into action using the real customer signals AI engines trust.” - Tomer Tagrin, CEO and co-founder, Yotpo"Aetrex and Pair Eyewear report stronger product placement and shopper visibility using Yotpo's ecommerce AI visibility platform

NEW YORK, NY - October 20, 2026 - Yotpo Discover helps ecommerce brands see where their products are missing from AI recommendations and act on the gaps. The platform combines product-level visibility data with capabilities that improve content, site readiness and the reach of authentic shopper feedback.

As shoppers increasingly ask AI engines what to buy, product shortlists can form before a customer visits a brand's website. Discover shows commerce teams where their products appear in those answers, which competitors are being recommended and where action can improve visibility. Teams can analyze performance by product, category, region and buying stage, then focus on the opportunities most relevant to their business.

Discover connects those insights to action across content, onsite readiness and customer advocacy. It uses a brand's catalog and authentic customer signals to help teams create useful content, strengthen how AI engines understand product pages and extend credible shopper perspectives beyond the brand's own site.

“AI is changing where product discovery begins. Brands need to understand not only whether they appear in an AI answer, but why a product is recommended and what they can do to improve the outcome. Discover gives ecommerce teams that visibility and turns it into action using the real customer signals AI engines trust.” - Tomer Tagrin, CEO and co-founder, Yotpo

Customer Results

In a published Yotpo case study, Aetrex reported a 62% increase in No. 1 product placements in AI answers and a 17% increase in awareness-stage visibility. The footwear and orthotics brand brought Discover insights into an existing AI workflow to identify content opportunities and prepare material for approval. Newly published content began earning AI citations in under 48 hours.

Pair Eyewear used Discover to identify questions where the brand was absent and publish content that addressed those gaps. Its published case study reports approximately 33% growth in awareness-stage visibility and a 38% increase in unbranded mention rate. Its initial posts earned citations across four tracked markets: the United States, United Kingdom, Canada and Australia.

“Discover showed us precisely where we were missing from the conversation. It pointed us to the exact gaps worth closing,” said Grant Goldman, VP of Marketing at Pair Eyewear.

Bringing Discover Insights Into Existing AI Workflows

Through Discover's MCP integration, teams can work with Discover data in Claude and other compatible AI workflows. They can identify priorities, develop publisher briefs and blog drafts, review citation performance and build recurring reports through conversation. This brings visibility insights into the tools content and SEO teams already use and helps them track what happens after content is published.

Discover is designed for direct-to-consumer brands, omnichannel retailers and the agencies that support them. It supports commerce systems including Shopify, Salesforce Commerce, Adobe Commerce and BigCommerce, and works alongside existing SEO and AEO platforms and agency partners.

To learn more about Yotpo Discover or request a demo, visit yotpo/discover.

About Yotpo

Founded in 2011, Yotpo helps ecommerce brands grow through trust, loyalty, and discovery. Its products - Reviews & UGC, Loyalty & Referrals, and Yotpo Discover - help brands turn authentic customer experiences into greater shopper confidence, repeat purchases, and increased visibility in AI-generated answers. With more than 300 million reviews collected and 35,000 merchants supported, Yotpo helps brands build lasting customer relationships as the way people discover and buy evolves. Learn more at .