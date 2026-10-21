MENAFN - GetNews)"What matters is whether the person is authorised, understands your financial situation, can explain why their recommendation is suitable and is transparent about the alternatives and trade-offs."Following recognition across eight third-party financial adviser and planner lists, Dollar Bureau introduces the ADVISER Check to help Singaporeans evaluate financial advisers before making long-term financial decisions.

Singapore - October 20, 2026 - Dollar Bureau, ranked across multiple lists of the best financial advisors in Singapore, has launched a new 7-point framework designed to help consumers evaluate financial advisers before committing to financial products or long-term financial plans.

The new guide to choosing a financial adviser in Singapore introduces the Dollar Bureau ADVISER Check, a practical framework covering 7 areas consumers should consider when assessing a financial adviser.

The framework comes shortly after Dollar Bureau was recognised across multiple third-party rankings of financial advisers and financial planners in Singapore.

Dollar Bureau has been ranked:



#1 by Mirchelleymuses in its list of Singapore's top financial advisor firms

#2 by SingaReviews among financial advisors in Singapore

#2 by Raffles Credit among reliable financial planners in Singapore, where it was named“Best for Financial Planning and Literacy”

#3 by MoreBetter among Singapore's best financial advisors

#3 by investment platform Kilde in its guide to Singapore financial advisors

#5 by TheBestSingapore among Singapore's best financial advisors

Among A1 Credit's 10 best financial planners in Singapore Among BestInSingapore's 9 best financial advisors in Singapore



The latest Raffles Credit recognition adds another top-three placement to Dollar Bureau's growing list of third-party rankings.

Dollar Bureau has now appeared across eight third-party financial adviser or financial planner lists, with five top-three placements.

The recognition comes as more than 3,000 Singaporeans have sought help through Dollar Bureau's financial advisory network.

Rather than simply highlighting those rankings, Dollar Bureau says its new guide is intended to answer a more important question for consumers:

How should someone actually choose a financial adviser in Singapore?

Dollar Bureau Introduces the ADVISER Check

The newly launched ADVISER Check gives consumers 7 areas to evaluate:



A - Authorisation: Is the adviser properly registered and authorised?

D - Distribution: Which insurers and product providers can the adviser recommend?

V - Value & Costs: What will the advice and recommended products actually cost?

I - Individual Needs: Has the adviser properly understood the consumer's financial circumstances?

S - Suitability: Why is the recommendation suitable for that particular person?

E - Explanation & Alternatives: Can the adviser explain the trade-offs and other options available? R - Relationship: What ongoing service and support will be provided after a purchase?



The full 7-point ADVISER Check also includes questions consumers can ask advisers, potential warning signs to look out for and guidance on getting a second opinion before committing.

“Finding the best financial adviser isn't simply about choosing the person with the most impressive title, the most products or even the best reviews,” said Muhammad Firdaus Syazwani, Founder of Dollar Bureau.

“What matters is whether the person is authorised, understands your financial situation, can explain why their recommendation is suitable and is transparent about the alternatives and trade-offs.”

Consumers Should Verify Who They Are Dealing With

One of the first steps in Dollar Bureau's framework is verifying an adviser's credentials.

Singapore's MoneySense portal states that only authorised firms and individuals are legally permitted to provide financial advice on investments and life insurance in Singapore.

MoneySense also notes that titles such as“financial adviser”,“financial planner”,“financial consultant”,“insurance agent” and“relationship manager” do not, by themselves, prove that an individual is authorised to provide regulated financial advice.

Consumers can verify individual representatives through the Monetary Authority of Singapore's Financial Institution Representatives Register and check the financial institution they represent through the MAS Financial Institutions Directory.

Dollar Bureau therefore recommends asking an adviser for their MAS representative number before proceeding.

Understanding What an Adviser Can Recommend

The second part of the ADVISER Check focuses on product distribution.

Different advisers may have access to different insurers, investment platforms and financial products.

A representative tied to one provider may have a different product range from an adviser working with multiple providers.

Dollar Bureau says neither model automatically determines whether the advice will be good or bad.

What matters is whether consumers understand the limitations of the advice they are receiving.

Consumers are encouraged to ask:



Which insurers or financial product providers can you recommend from?

Are you restricted to particular providers?

What other options did you consider? Why was this recommendation preferred?



“Two properly authorised advisers could look at the same person and recommend very different solutions,” Firdaus said.

“That doesn't necessarily mean one is wrong. But as a consumer, you should understand what options were available to the adviser and why one was chosen over another.”

Suitability Should Come Before the Product

The framework also encourages consumers to pay close attention to how recommendations are made.

Dollar Bureau advises consumers to be cautious when a specific product is recommended before the adviser has properly understood their income, expenses, assets, liabilities, existing insurance, investments, dependants, risk appetite and financial goals.

According to MoneySense, financial advisory representatives should have a clear and reasonable basis for recommendations and should explain why a product is suitable for the client's particular circumstances.

Dollar Bureau believes one question can be particularly useful:

“Under what circumstances would you not recommend this product?”

According to Firdaus, an adviser who properly understands a financial product should be able to explain not only why someone might buy it, but also the situations where it may not be appropriate.

“The question shouldn't simply be, 'Is this a good product?'” he said.

“It should be, 'Why is this a good product for me, what are the disadvantages, and what else could I do instead?'”

10 Questions Consumers Can Ask Before Choosing a Financial Adviser

Dollar Bureau's new guide also recommends asking advisers the following questions before making a financial commitment:

What is your MAS representative number?Which financial institution do you represent?Which insurers or product providers can you recommend from?Are you restricted to particular providers?How are you or your firm compensated?Why is this recommendation suitable for me?What alternatives did you consider?What are the disadvantages of this option?What happens if I terminate or exit early?What ongoing support will I receive after I purchase?



Dollar Bureau says consumers do not necessarily need an adviser to give them the answer they want.

They need an answer they can understand.

From Financial Adviser Rankings to Consumer Education

The launch of the ADVISER Check follows a period of growing third-party recognition for Dollar Bureau.

Its recent rankings include the #1 position on Mirchelleymuses, #2 positions with SingaReviews and Raffles Credit, and #3 positions with MoreBetter and Kilde.

TheBestSingapore, BestInSingapore and A1 Credit have also included Dollar Bureau in their respective guides to financial advisers and financial planners in Singapore.

Dollar Bureau says the purpose of the new ADVISER Check is designed to be used regardless of which financial adviser a consumer ultimately chooses.

“We obviously want people to consider Dollar Bureau when they need financial planning help, but the framework should still be useful even if they never speak to us,” Firdaus said.

“If someone comes away knowing how to verify an adviser, ask better questions, understand the costs and demand a proper explanation before buying something, that is already a positive outcome.”

More Than 3,000 Singaporeans Have Sought Financial Planning Help Through Dollar Bureau

Founded in 2019, Dollar Bureau combines financial education with access to selected MAS-licensed financial advisers.

Its website covers insurance, investments, retirement planning, CPF, SRS and other areas of personal finance relevant to Singapore consumers.

More than 3,000 Singaporeans have sought help through Dollar Bureau's financial advisory network, while the website reaches more than 30,000 readers monthly.

Dollar Bureau says its selected financial advisers provide access to products and solutions across more than 17 life insurers, 37 general insurers, 10 investment platforms, 71 fund houses and 9 will and trust companies.

The platform also reports an average customer rating of approximately 4.9 out of 5 stars.

Dollar Bureau says the combination of financial education and personalised advice is intended to help consumers understand their options before making significant financial commitments.

The full guide, including the ADVISER framework, questions to ask and potential warning signs, can be read here:

How to Choose a Financial Adviser in Singapore: 7 Checks Before You Commit

About Dollar Bureau

Dollar Bureau is a Singapore personal finance platform founded in 2019 to make insurance, investing and financial planning easier to understand.

The platform publishes educational guides, detailed financial product reviews and comparisons covering insurance, investments, retirement planning and other areas of personal finance.

Dollar Bureau also provides access to selected MAS-licensed financial advisers for consumers seeking personalised financial planning support.

More than 3,000 Singaporeans have sought help through Dollar Bureau's financial advisory network.

Dollar Bureau has also been recognised across multiple third-party lists of financial advisers and financial planners in Singapore, including five top-three placements. Its existing EIN release documents seven of those ranking sources, while Raffles Credit separately lists Dollar Bureau #2 and“Best for Financial Planning and Literacy”.