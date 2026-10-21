Michael Bradley's Law Firm Shares Best Of St. Tammany Gold Win In Press Release Published On The National Law Review Website

MENAFN - GetNews) Michael Bradley and James & Bradley Law Firm earn Gold for Best Criminal Defense in the 2026 Best of St. Tammany Awards, featured in National Law Review.

Louisiana, USA - October 20, 2026 - Criminal defense attorney Michael Bradley, co-founder of James & Bradley Law Firm, LL, was recently the subject of a press release published on the National Law Revie website following the firm's Gold award for Best Criminal Defense in the 2026 Best of St. Tammany Awards.

The press release highlights the firm's recognition within the southeast Louisiana legal community and reflects the reputation Michael Bradley and James & Bradley Law Firm have built through their criminal defense work.

Publication of the press release on the National Law Review website extends the visibility of Michael Bradley and James & Bradley Law Firm's Best of St. Tammany recognition beyond the local community.

The Best of St. Tammany Awards recognize businesses and professionals across the parish based on community voting, and the firm's award is the top (Gold) honor in the Best Criminal Defense category. For Michael Bradley's law firm, the recognition reflects strong community recognition for the firm.

The press release follows a series of accolades associated with Michael Bradley and the firm. He has been selected to The National Trial Lawyers: Top 100, which describes itself as an invitation-only organization of premier trial attorneys, and has been recognized as St. Tammany West's Favorite Overall Attorney. Together with the firm's Gold award in the 2026 Best of St. Tammany Awards, these honors reflect both community appreciation and professional standing earned over a career spanning more than 18 years.

Michael Bradley began his career in a public defender's office before entering private practice. The firm represents clients in a wide range of criminal matters, including DUI and DWI charges, drug offenses, violent crimes, domestic violence allegations, white-collar crimes, juvenile matters, and criminal appeals.

As Michael Bradley's law firm continues to represent clients across St. Tammany, Tangipahoa, Livingston, Washington, and surrounding parishes, the firm remains focused on the trial-ready, collaborative approach that has defined its practice.

“Recognition is encouraging, but it isn't the goal,” Michael Bradley said.“The goal is the next client and the next case. We're grateful for the recognition, and we're back to work.”

About James & Bradley Law Firm, LLC

James & Bradley Law Firm, LLC is a criminal defense law firm based in Covington, Louisiana, founded by attorneys Michael Bradley and Mark L. James, II. The firm represents clients throughout St. Tammany, Tangipahoa, Livingston, Washington, and surrounding parishes in a wide range of criminal matters. Through a collaborative, trial-focused approach, the firm is dedicated to protecting clients' rights and pursuing favorable resolutions based on the circumstances of each case.

Past results do not guarantee future outcomes. Each case is different and must be evaluated on its own facts and circumstances.