Michael Bradley's Firm Wins Gold For Best Criminal Defense In The 2026 Best Of St. Tammany Awards

Louisiana, USA - October 20, 2026 - Criminal defense attorney Michael Bradle, co-founder of James & Bradley Law Firm, LL, has been recognized following the firm's Gold win for Best Criminal Defense in the 2026 Best of St. Tammany Awards. The recognition was determined through community voting, and community voters selected James & Bradley Law Firm as the Gold winner in the Best Criminal Defense category.

The Best of St. Tammany Awards celebrate the businesses and professionals that residents value most across a wide range of categories. Because the honors are decided by the community rather than an internal panel, the Gold award reflects strong community recognition for Michael Bradley and his firm.

“This award means a great deal because it comes from the community itself,” said Michael Bradley.“Our clients come to us during some of the hardest moments of their lives, and to be recognized by the community is deeply meaningful to our entire team.”

For Michael Bradley, the Gold award reflects an approach built on meticulous preparation and a collaborative process in which the firm's attorneys and staff work together on each case. Rather than assigning a single attorney to a file, Michael Bradley's firm draws on the collective experience of the entire team.

Michael Bradley and his firm represent clients in a wide range of criminal matters, including DUI and DWI charges, drug offenses, violent crimes, domestic violence allegations, white-collar crimes, juvenile matters, and criminal appeals. In each case, the goal is personalized, results-focused representation tailored to the client's specific circumstances.

The Gold award joins a series of honors associated with Michael Bradley and his firm. Michael Bradley has been selected to The National Trial Lawyers: Top 100, which describes itself as an invitation-only organization of premier trial attorneys, and has been recognized as St. Tammany West's Favorite Overall Attorney. Together, these recognitions reflect both community appreciation and professional standing built over a career spanning more than 18 years.

Michael Bradley began his career in a public defender's office before entering private practice, carrying forward a trial-ready philosophy that shapes every case his firm takes on.

“We prepare every case as though it may go to trial,” Michael Bradley said.“That preparation is what gives our clients real options and real leverage, and it's ultimately what this recognition is about.”

About Michael Bradley

Michael Bradley is a criminal defense attorney and co-founder of James & Bradley Law Firm, LLC, based in Covington, Louisiana. Bradley represents clients throughout St. Tammany, Tangipahoa, Livingston, Washington, and surrounding parishes, handling misdemeanor and felony criminal matters through a collaborative, trial-focused approach designed to protect clients' rights and pursue favorable resolutions based on the circumstances of each case.

Past results do not guarantee future outcomes. Each case is different and must be evaluated on its own facts and circumstances.