Los Angeles, USA - October 20, 2026 - Travel content creator David Mondore, a New York-based entrepreneur, is publishing a guide to eating well and cheaply across Thailand, which he calls one of the best value destinations for adventurous eaters anywhere in the world.

Over two months in the country, David Mondore ate his way through restaurants, markets, and street carts, often for an average meal that landed somewhere between roughly $1.20 and $1.60. The combination of quality and affordability, he says, is almost impossible to find elsewhere at the same level.

“The food in Thailand is world-class and almost absurdly affordable,” David Mondore said.“You can eat beautifully for next to nothing, which is rare. It's the kind of place where your budget stretches further and your meals get better at the same time.”

His guide walks travelers through the regional dishes worth seeking out, from the northern curries of Chiang Mai to the fresh seafood of the south, and explains how to navigate a bustling market with confidence. His central piece of advice is to follow the crowd. The busiest stalls tend to be both the tastiest and the safest bet, because high turnover means fresh ingredients and food that rarely sits around.

“In Thailand, the popular spots are popular for a reason,” David Mondore said.“If there's a line of locals, get in it. That's your signal. The food is going to be fresh and it's going to be good.”

He encourages even cautious eaters to be a little brave, arguing that some of the best meals of any trip come from the stalls travelers might otherwise walk past. For those easing in, he suggests starting with grilled dishes and freshly cooked-to-order plates, and keeping an eye out for the carts surrounded by regulars. The overall message is that Thailand, in his experience, is a place where adventurous eating is richly rewarded.

Beyond the food itself, David Mondore frames eating in Thailand as one of the great pleasures of travel in the region, a daily highlight rather than a logistical challenge. The low cost, he says, frees travelers to try more, explore more, and linger longer at the table.

“Food is one of the main reasons to travel, and Thailand is at the top of the list for me,” David Mondore said.“You eat like royalty for pocket change, and you never run out of new things to try.”

About David Mondore

David Mondore is an American entrepreneur and travel content creator based in New York, producing firsthand destination guides and travel tips spanning Asia, Europe, and Latin America.