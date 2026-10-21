Mortgage Calculator In The Netherlands: Orange Fox Explains 2027 Jump In Dutch Mortgage Guarantee Limit

MENAFN - GetNews)"Dirk-Jan Bonenkamp, property valuer, real estate agent and founder of Orange Fox, created a Mortgage Calculator for the Netherlands that helps expats estimate a Dutch mortgage before they bid."Orange Fox, led by Eindhoven property appraiser and real estate agent Dirk-Jan Bonenkamp, explains what the €500,000 Dutch mortgage guarantee limit means for expats using its Mortgage Calculator Netherlands.

Eindhoven, North Brabant, Netherlands - October 21, 2026 - Mortgage Calculator Netherlands, the English calculator from Orange Fox, a buyer guidance project led by Eindhoven property valuer Dirk-Jan Bonenkamp, sets out what the rise in the Dutch national mortgage guarantee limit to €500,000 on 1 January 2027 and other 2027 changes mean for expats who estimate a Dutch mortgage. The calculator turns a home price into an estimated gross monthly payment, the buyer's costs on top of the price and the gap that has to be covered from savings, with every assumption shown on the page.

Dirk-Jan Bonenkamp is a real estate agent registered with the Nederlands Register Vastgoed Taxateurs (NRVT), the Dutch register of real estate appraisers, and has been also working as a taxateur, the Dutch term for a property valuer, since December 2022.

Dutch mortgage guarantee limit rises to €500,000 in 2027

The Nationale Hypotheek Garantie (NHG), the Dutch national mortgage guarantee, announced on 13 October 2026 that its limit will rise from €470,000 to €500,000 on 1 January 2027. When energy-saving measures are financed in the mortgage, the limit becomes €530,000. The one-off guarantee fee stays at 0.4 percent of the amount borrowed.

Two other changes planned for 1 January 2027 affect international buyers. The tax-free allowance under the 30% ruling for expat employees falls to 27 percent for rulings that started after 1 January 2024, and the cabinet has proposed lowering transfer tax on homes the buyer will not live in from 8 percent to 7 percent, subject to votes in the Dutch parliament.

"A calculator gives buyers a first number to test," said Dirk-Jan Bonenkamp. "Rules such as the NHG limit, transfer tax and the 30% ruling can move that number. Buyers who know which rules apply to them can ask their mortgage adviser better questions before they bid."

What the calculator shows

The guide to how the Orange Fox calculator works explains each step: test a home price and own funds, add the interest rate, term and income, then refine the estimate with valuation, transfer tax, NHG, energy label and existing commitments. A stress test shows what happens to the monthly payment at a higher interest rate.

Separate guides explain how individual inputs change the result, including partner income, a single income, student debt, private car lease, other monthly debts, the mortgage term and the size of the deposit. Guides for international buyers cover the maximum mortgage for expats, mortgage documents and the 30% ruling and a Dutch mortgage estimate.

Dutch terms are explained where buyers first meet them, including:



kosten koper: the buyer's costs on top of the purchase price, such as transfer tax, notary and valuation fees

eigen geld: the buyer's own savings needed to cover costs the mortgage does not energielabel: the energy performance certificate, which can affect the borrowing room for energy-saving measures



Orange Fox does not give personal financial, tax or legal advice, and a result from Mortgage Calculator Netherlands is not a lender decision. Buyers who want their estimate checked can request a mortgage estimate review, sharing only basic details first and no payslips, bank statements or identity documents.

"Many expats arrive with a salary in one country, savings in another and a student loan somewhere else," Dirk-Jan Bonenkamp said. "The calculator keeps the assumptions visible, so it is clear which part of the estimate still needs a professional to look at the real file."

About Orange Fox

Orange Fox is the team behind Mortgage Calculator Netherlands, an English-language calculator and guide for expats and international buyers who want a first estimate of a Dutch mortgage before a viewing or an offer. Founded in 2026 by Eindhoven real estate agent and property appraiser Dirk-Jan Bonenkamp, it explains monthly payments, buyer costs, own funds and the Dutch rules that change an estimate. Its mission is to make a first Dutch mortgage estimate clearer before buyers speak with a mortgage adviser, lender or valuer. Buyers can use the calculator and request a mortgage estimate review at MortgageCalculatorNetherlands.