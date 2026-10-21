MENAFN - GetNews)"Violetta Bonenkamp, founder of Sailcation, which helps remote workers plan living on a yacht, from the first budget to a trial stay aboard and beyond."As 18.5 million Americans work as digital nomads, Sailcation, founded by entrepreneur Violetta Bonenkamp, guides remote workers considering living on a yacht, starting with a repair-heavy month budget test.

Eindhoven, North Brabant, Netherlands - October 21, 2026 - Living on a yacht should be budgeted for a repair-heavy month before anyone buys a boat, Sailcation is warning remote workers, as 18.5 million American workers describe themselves as digital nomads in MBO Partners' 2025 research. Sailcation, a planning resource founded by entrepreneur Violetta Bonenkamp, holds more than 20 guides at LivingonaYacht on liveaboard budgets, boat types, marina rules, safety and daily life aboard, written for people who want to live and work aboard full time.

A liveaboard is a person who lives on a boat as their main home. Sailcation treats that move as a planning decision, with checks on cost, boat fit, location, safety equipment, maintenance and the routines that have to work after the first week.

A three-layer budget and a repair-heavy month test

The guide to the cost of living on a yacht or boat does not give a single monthly figure. It explains that a 30-foot sailboat in a lower-cost marina, a 45-foot trawler and a catamaran in a busy coastal area can produce very different budgets, and splits costs into three layers:



one-time costs: purchase price, survey, sea trial, taxes, registration, transport and move-in upgrades

monthly costs: berth or mooring, liveaboard fee, utilities, insurance, internet, fuel and pump-out annual or irregular costs: haul-out, bottom paint, engine service, sails or canvas, batteries, electronics, storm preparation and repairs

Readers are then asked to test the plan against a repair-heavy month before they buy, because many marina, haul-out and storage charges rise with the length of the boat.

"Living on a yacht is easy to imagine and much harder to budget," said Violetta Bonenkamp, founder of Sailcation. "If only the marina bill is counted, life aboard looks cheaper than it is. The guides start with the questions that decide whether the plan still works in a month when the engine, the batteries and the weather all need attention."

Boats, marinas and remote work aboard

Boat guides compare monohull sailboats, catamarans and trawlers by living space, motion, storage, access and maintenance load. The guide to liveaboard boats explains how the choice of boat changes daily life aboard.

Other guides cover liveaboard marina rules and the written answers to ask for, mooring compared with marina living, insurance basics, required safety equipment and a yacht maintenance checklist. Rules vary by marina, country, insurer and vessel, so the guides avoid general approval language and point readers to the people who set the rules locally.

The guide to remote work from a yacht looks at power, mobile signal, backup data, dry storage, call privacy and whether work can continue when the boat needs attention.

"Full-time remote work aboard has to be tested with real work in the real setting," Violetta Bonenkamp said. "We recommend a trial stay before anyone sells a house to move aboard."

A readiness checklist before committing

The yacht living readiness checklist brings ten areas together, from budget reality, boat type and marina rules to insurance, safety, weather, maintenance skills and an exit plan. Its aim is a clear view of what still needs proof.

About Sailcation

Sailcation is a planning resource for people considering living on a yacht and working aboard full time. Founded in 2026 by entrepreneur Violetta Bonenkamp, it offers guides on liveaboard costs, boat types, marina rules, safety, maintenance and daily routines. Its mission is to help people move from the dream of life aboard to the practical checks before they spend serious money. Readers can download the yacht living readiness checklist at LivingonaYacht.