MENAFN - GetNews)"Violetta Bonenkamp, founder of SpeakEasy, which helps A2 and B1 learners learn English with AI through short speaking routines."SpeakEasy, founded by entrepreneur and English as a Second Language Expert, Violetta Bonenkamp, offers 20 free prompts that turn everyday AI chatbots into speaking tutors for adults who learn English with AI.

Eindhoven, North Brabant, Netherlands - October 21, 2026 - To learn English with AI, adults can now turn the AI chatbot they already use into a speaking tutor with a free plan and 20 AI tutor prompts at Learn-English-with-AI, where SpeakEasy, founded by entrepreneur Violetta Bonenkamp, also sets out what to share with an AI tutor and how to check its corrections. Violetta Bonenkamp previously ran her own English as a Second Language (ESL) school, and SpeakEasy is written for learners at the A2 and B1 levels of the Common European Framework of Reference for Languages (CEFR), the elementary and intermediate stages most adult learners pass through.

One situation, one correction, one phrase to repeat

The English Speaking Practice Starter Kit is designed to be used with an AI tool the learner already has access to. It contains:



a 7-day speaking plan for daily life, work, study and interview practice

20 AI tutor prompts that tell the AI to ask a question, wait for the answer, correct it and give one better version

A2 and B1 example answers with "say this instead" corrections

a mistake log template for tracking errors that come back a privacy reminder about what not to paste into AI tools

The method behind the kit is deliberately small. A learner picks one real situation, such as introducing themselves in a meeting or explaining a problem, answers in two or three sentences, asks the AI for corrections in simple English and then repeats the corrected version aloud.

"AI is a patient practice partner for short, repeated speaking rounds," said Violetta Bonenkamp, founder of SpeakEasy. "Learners improve when they practise one real situation at a time and use the corrected sentence again the next day. The starter kit gives the AI that one job, so the learner leaves every session with something they can actually say."

Practice guides for work, interviews and daily life

For adults who want to learn English with AI for a specific situation, SpeakEasy's guides cover A2 and B1 practice, speaking routines, job interview practice, business English, prompts for meetings, short professional answers and pronunciation feedback. Vocabulary guides explain the English words learners meet when they read about startup tools, AI tools, social media content and design software.

The AI English Practice guide shows the full routine with example prompts, learner answers and corrected versions, including an example in which "Yesterday I go to office and I have many meeting" becomes "Yesterday I went to the office and had many meetings."

Clear limits on what AI can do

Several guides address the limits of AI tutoring directly. One asks whether AI English feedback is accurate and how to spot weak corrections, another asks whether AI can replace an English teacher, and a third explains what not to share with an AI English tutor, such as identity numbers, passwords, confidential work information and medical details.

"Adults who learn English with AI have a speaking partner that is available 24 hours a day and answers in seconds," Violetta Bonenkamp said. "Ten minutes a day on one real situation adds up to more than 60 hours of speaking practice in a year, with a correction to repeat after every answer."

SpeakEasy does not offer formal tests or certificates and does not promise fluency. Its guides recommend a teacher, coach or fluent speaker when a learner needs feedback that an AI tool cannot reliably give.

About SpeakEasy

SpeakEasy is an English practice resource that helps A2 and B1 learners learn English with AI through clear prompts, simple corrections and repeatable routines. Founded in 2026 by entrepreneur and linguist Violetta Bonenkamp, who previously ran her own English as a Second Language school, it offers practice guides for daily life, work, study and job interviews. Its mission is to provide useful English practice with honest AI boundaries and no fluency promises. Learners can request the free English Speaking Practice Starter Kit at Learn-English-with-AI.