MENAFN - GetNews)"Violetta Bonenkamp, founder of AltaPiste, which helps travellers plan Dolomites skiing across all 12 Dolomiti Superski areas."Ahead of the 2026/27 winter, AltaPiste, a platform founded by Violetta Bonenkamp, maps Dolomites skiing across all 12 Dolomiti Superski areas in English.

Eindhoven, North Brabant, Netherlands - October 21, 2026 - Dolomites skiing for the 2026/27 winter can now be planned in English across all 12 ski areas of the Dolomiti Superski network, whose season pass is valid from 28 November, with AltaPiste, an independent planning guide founded by entrepreneur Violetta Bonenkamp, at Dolomites-Skiing. The site holds more than 30 guides on where to stay, how the ski pass works, how to plan the Sella Ronda circuit and how to reach the slopes without a car.

AltaPiste is independent of Dolomiti Superski, the resorts, tourism boards and travel operators, and does not sell ski passes or take bookings. Its guides separate stable planning advice from details that change, such as lift openings, prices and weather, which readers are asked to check with official sources close to travel.

The first winter season since the Olympic Winter Games

The 2026/27 season is the first winter season since the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games, which held events in Cortina d'Ampezzo and Val di Fiemme. Dolomiti Superski, the ski pass network that covers 12 ski areas with about 1,200 kilometres of slopes and 450 lifts in the Italian Dolomites, published its 2026/27 prices on 30 September 2026. A six-day adult pass in high season costs €453 and a one-day adult pass €89, and the Dolomiti Superski Family pass can now be bought online. The season pass is valid from 28 November 2026 to 2 May 2027.

New lifts for the coming winter include a 10-passenger "Kronplatz 1+2" gondola at Kronplatz and a new 10-passenger gondola at Buffaure in Val di Fassa, while construction of a gondola connection between San Martino di Castrozza and Passo Rolle has begun.

"The Dolomites are easy to fall in love with and surprisingly hard to plan," said Violetta Bonenkamp, founder of AltaPiste. "One pass covers twelve ski areas, and a family with two beginners still has to decide where to sleep. We built the guides around the decisions people make before they book: the base, the route and the way they get there."

Twelve ski areas, one planning sequence

For Dolomites skiing across the whole network, AltaPiste's area guides cover Val Gardena, Alta Badia, Cortina d'Ampezzo, Kronplatz, Val di Fassa, Arabba Marmolada, 3 Zinnen Dolomites, Val di Fiemme and Obereggen, San Martino di Castrozza and Passo Rolle, Gitschberg Jochtal and Brixen, Alpe Lusia and San Pellegrino, and Civetta. Comparison pages set Cortina against Val Gardena and Alta Badia, and Kronplatz against Alta Badia.

The Sella Ronda ski guide explains the circuit around the Sella mountain group, which links four valleys, with separate route guides starting from Arabba, Colfosco, Corvara and Selva Val Gardena. Other guides cover bases suited to beginners and families, skiing with children, transfers from airports and train stations, and Dolomites skiing without a car.

"Most ski trips go wrong before the first lift," Violetta Bonenkamp said. "A long transfer, a base that is a bus ride away from the right slopes or a route that is too long for the slowest skier in the group can shape the whole week. Those are the things worth checking at home."

Checking the pass before booking

The Dolomiti Superski guide explains what the pass covers and how the sleeping base, current lift operation and the ability of the group shape a normal ski day. A Dolomites ski trip checklist brings the booking, transfer, pass and packing checks together in one list.

About AltaPiste

AltaPiste is an independent platform for Dolomites skiing, written for travellers comparing ski trips in the Italian Dolomites. Founded in 2026 by entrepreneur Violetta Bonenkamp, it offers guides on choosing a base, understanding the Dolomiti Superski pass, planning Sella Ronda days and building a first trip. Its mission is to make base choice, pass questions and first-trip decisions easier to understand before travellers book. Readers can download the Dolomites ski trip checklist at Dolomites-Skiing.