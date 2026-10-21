MENAFN - GetNews)"Dirk-Jan Bonenkamp, founder of Real Estate Minion and a registered real estate agent and property valuer, guides expats who want to sell a house in the Netherlands."As Dutch house price growth slows, Real Estate Minion, led by Eindhoven real estate agent Dirk-Jan Bonenkamp, guides expats and international owners who want to sell a house in the Netherlands.

Eindhoven, North Brabant, Netherlands - October 21, 2026 - To sell a house in the Netherlands as Dutch house price growth slows to 3.3 percent, expats and international homeowners can follow an English seller guide at SellaHouseintheNetherlands from Real Estate Minion, the property guidance project of Eindhoven real estate agent and property valuer Dirk-Jan Bonenkamp. The guide covers the Dutch selling process in more than 35 English-language guides and checklists, from setting an asking price to the notary transfer and the seller's proceeds statement.

Dirk-Jan Bonenkamp is registered with the Nederlands Register Vastgoed Taxateurs (NRVT), the Dutch register of real estate appraisers, and has worked as a taxateur, the Dutch term for a property valuer, since December 2022. Since January 2025 he has also been listed as a real estate agent in the MMCEPI register, the European quality label of the European Association of Real Estate Professions (CEPI), which attests to compliance with standards on ethics and professional qualifications.

Price growth slows as sellers prepare for the autumn market

Prices of existing owner-occupied homes in the Netherlands were 3.3 percent higher in August 2026 than a year earlier, according to Statistics Netherlands (CBS), which reported on 22 September that price growth had slowed further. The Kadaster, the Dutch land registry, recorded 18,886 home sales in August, nearly 3 percent fewer than a year earlier.

"When prices rise more slowly, the asking price and the preparation do more of the work," said Dirk-Jan Bonenkamp. "Sellers who know what their home is worth, have their documents ready and understand the conditions in a buyer's offer can negotiate with confidence."

What the seller guide covers

For owners who want to sell a house in the Netherlands, Real Estate Minion's guide follows the order of a Dutch sale: preparing the house, setting an asking price, choosing a selling agent and comparing agent fees, handling viewings and negotiating offers, signing the purchase agreement, and completing the transfer at the notary. Separate pages explain the buyer's statutory three-day cooling-off period, the deposit or bank guarantee that buyers usually arrange after signing, and the proceeds statement that shows what the seller receives after the mortgage and costs are settled.

Other guides cover situations that often apply to international owners: selling a rented house, an inherited house, a house after divorce, an apartment in a building with an owners' association, a house with solar panels, a monument house, and selling before buying the next home.

Dutch terms are explained where sellers first meet them, including:



energielabel: the energy performance certificate, rated from G to A++++, which a seller generally has to provide to the buyer

mededelingsplicht: the seller's duty to tell the buyer about known defects, restrictions and other facts that matter for the sale

VvE (Vereniging van Eigenaars): the owners' association that manages an apartment building's shared areas and maintenance fund overwaarde: the equity left after the sale price has repaid the mortgage

Selling a Dutch house from abroad

Many international owners decide to sell after they have already left the Netherlands. A dedicated guide to selling a Dutch house from abroad covers who can act locally, how viewings and inspections are arranged, power of attorney, identity checks and notary timing.

"Remote sales usually run into trouble at the notary stage, when a signature, an identity check or a missing document suddenly becomes urgent," Dirk-Jan Bonenkamp said. "Our advice is to sort out who can act on the seller's behalf and which documents are needed before the house is listed."

Sellers can also check the guide to the energy label when selling and work through the Dutch home sale readiness checklist before speaking with an agent. For buyers, Real Estate Minion runs a companion guide at BuyaHouseintheNetherlands.

About Real Estate Minion

Real Estate Minion is an English-language guidance project for expats and international homeowners who want to buy or sell a house in the Netherlands. Founded in 2026 by MMCEPI-registered real estate agent and NRVT-registered taxateur Dirk-Jan Bonenkamp, it offers seller and buyer guides, checklists and videos on the Dutch property process. Its mission is to help English-speaking homeowners understand the Dutch selling process before they choose what to do next. Homeowners can request a seller consultation or a valuation before selling through SellaHouseintheNetherlands.