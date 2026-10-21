The Math Problem No One Talks About: Why Students Struggle And How One Author Plans To Change It

Calgary, Alberta, Canada - October 21, 2026 - For countless students, mathematics has become a subject associated with frustration, confusion, and endless memorization of rules and recipes. Many spend years learning formulas and procedures without ever thinking why they work. As a result, capable students often conclude that they simply are not“math people.”

The two-volume series Everything in Mathematics Makes Sense challenges that belief and presents a refreshingly different approach to mathematical education. Built on the conviction that mathematics should be understood rather than memorized, the books guide readers through fundamental concepts using logic, reasoning, and clear explanations that reveal the meaning behind the mathematical concepts.

Designed for high school students, university-bound learners, educators, and anyone seeking a stronger foundation in mathematics, the series demonstrates that mathematical ideas become far less intimidating when explained in a logical and connected manner. Rather than presenting mathematics as a collection of disconnected rules, the books show how concepts naturally build upon one another, creating a framework that readers can genuinely understand and retain.

At a time when many educational systems emphasize examination performance and short-term memorization, Everything in Mathematics Makes Sense advocates for deeper learning. The books encourage readers to think critically, recognize patterns, establish logical connections, and develop the problem-solving abilities that mathematics was always intended to cultivate.

The author argues that many students struggle not because they lack intelligence or ability, but because they were never taught to understand the reasoning behind mathematical concepts. When students are shown how and why mathematical principles work, the subject becomes more approachable, more interesting, and far more rewarding.

Beyond serving as a learning guide, the series functions as a valuable reference resource. Containing explanations of approximately 240 fundamental mathematical notions, the books provide readers with a practical glossary that can be revisited throughout their educational journey. Students preparing for advanced studies can strengthen their foundations, while teachers can use the material to support instruction that emphasizes understanding over rote learning.

What makes this series particularly relevant today is its focus on developing mathematical thinking. The books promote creativity, logical reasoning, proof construction, intellectual curiosity, and the confidence to tackle unfamiliar problems. These skills extend well beyond the classroom and contribute to broader academic and professional success. The books also show that mathematics is a form of art that expresses beauty through logical perfection, numerical and geometric relationships.

For educators, the books offer an opportunity to reinforce a philosophy of teaching that values comprehension over repetition. For students, they provide reassurance that mathematics does not have to remain a mystery.

Everything in Mathematics Makes Sense is more than a mathematics resource. It is an invitation to rethink how mathematics is learned, taught, and understood.

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Read the books:

Book 1: Logical Reasoning and Proofs in High School Mathematics (Volume 1): Everything in Mathematics Makes Sense

Book 2: Logical Reasoning and Proofs in High School Mathematics (Volume 2): Everything in Mathematics Makes Sense

If you are a mathematician interested in reviewing the books, please contact.... Review opportunities are available, and professional feedback is welcome.