MENAFN - GetNews)"Stonegate Firm is an award winning timeshare relief company, focused on empowering consumers with a strategy for terminating unwanted timeshares."The report draws on a 20-question survey of timeshare owners covering the sales presentation, fee history, and attempts to exit. It's quite possibly the largest single dataset ever compiled in the history of timeshare cancellation.

CANTON, OH - October 21, 2026 - Stonegate Firm, LLC will publish its annual Timeshare Ownership Report in the coming months. The report is built from analyzing over 100,000 data points and documents provided by timeshare owners.

Most of what gets published about timeshare ownership comes from the developer side of the industry, which reports on sales volume, occupancy, and owner satisfaction. Far less data exists on the other side of the transaction: what owners were told during the sales presentation, what they have paid since, and what happened when they tried to get out.

One thing to keep in mind is that all of the data originated from timeshare owners who were seeking to cancel to their timeshares or who had grievances with their resort. This report did not survey any timeshare owners who claim to be happy with their timeshare purchase, not is it a random sample of timeshare owners.

What Were the Timeshare Owners Asked?

The questionnaire covers four areas. Owners were asked about the circumstances of the original purchase, including the length of the presentation and the representations made during it.

They were asked about maintenance fee history and special assessments since purchase. They were asked whether they had attempted to sell, transfer, or deed back the property, and what the resort told them. Plus, they were asked about the financial effect of continued timeshare ownership.

Responses were collected from owners across multiple developer brands and purchase years. The full report will include the methodology, the question set as written, and response distributions.

Here's a sneak preview of what is contained in the report:

Three findings from the data set:

78% of the timeshare owners who participated said they did not fully understand the purchase. 48% describe anxiety, sleep loss, stress, or other health impacts.

Over 30% of owners surveyed claim to have attended an "owner update" meeting that ended with a purchase of an ADDITIONAL timeshare contract.

32% of owners surveyed claim to have been coached on how to get past developer operated compliance checks during the timeshare sales presentation.

The complete report will be available at stonegatefirm when it's published.

Recent Recognition of Stonegate Firm

Stonegate Firm ranked No. 18 overall on the 2026 Inc. 5000 and No. 1 in the list's Consumer Services category. Inc. ranks companies on that list by revenue growth from 2022 to 2025. The company first appeared on the Inc. 5000 in 2025 at No. 2,122.

LendEDU named Stonegate Firm Best Overall in its 2026 review of timeshare exit companies, scoring it 4.6 out of 5, the highest among the six companies reviewed. That review cited the company's arrangement with a co-branded law firm, Stonegate Law, which gives clients access to limited-scope legal representation, and noted that Stonegate reviews each case individually rather than relying on form letters or advising owners to default

The company holds an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau and is BBB-accredited.

“We talk to timeshare owners every day, and the same patterns surface over and over,” said Dr. Ripley Fuller, Phd.,“This report puts numbers to what we have been hearing anecdotally for years. We are publishing the question set and the methodology alongside it so anyone can check the work.”

About Stonegate Firm, LLC

Stonegate Firm, LLC is a timeshare cancellation and consumer protection company founded in 2018 with offices at 4450 Belden Village St NW, Suite 305, Canton, OH 44718. The company works with timeshare owners seeking release from agreements obtained through misrepresentation or high-pressure sales practices. Stonegate Firm, LLC is not a law firm and does not provide legal advice. Legal services are provided by Stonegate Law, LLC, a separate entity.