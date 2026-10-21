Dermani MEDSPA® Buford Celebrates Thousands Of Aesthetic Treatments Completed In 2025

MENAFN - GetNews)"dermani MEDSPA® Buford is a Top 25 Provider in the United States out of 50,000 providers of Botox® and Juvéderm® delivering premier quality evidence-based aesthetic and injectable services."dermani MEDSPA® Buford celebrates a successful 2025, completing over 4,100 Botox® and JUVÉDERM® appointments, 3,100 Laser Hair Removal sessions, and 1,000 Hydrafacial® treatments. The Buford, GA medical spa also provided more than 1,500 free consultations, highlighting its commitment to personalized aesthetic care and professional skincare services for clients throughout Buford and surrounding Gwinnett County communities.

Buford, GA - October 21st, 2026 - dermani MEDSPA® Buford is celebrating another year of serving the Buford community, completing thousands of aesthetic and skincare treatments throughout 2025. From Botox® and JUVÉDERM® to Laser Hair Removal and Hydrafacial®, the Buford medical spa continued to help clients pursue their individual skincare and aesthetic goals through personalized treatment plans and professional care.

Throughout 2025, dermani MEDSPA® Buford:



Completed over 4,100 Botox® and JUVÉDERM® appointments, helping clients smooth the appearance of wrinkles, restore facial volume, enhance natural-looking contours, and achieve their aesthetic goals.

Performed over 3,100 Laser Hair Removal sessions using advanced laser technology to help clients achieve long-lasting hair reduction and smoother skin.

Completed over 1,000 Hydrafacial® treatments, providing clients with a multi-step treatment designed to deeply cleanse, exfoliate, extract impurities, and hydrate the skin. Provided over 1,500 free consultations, giving Buford-area clients the opportunity to meet one-on-one with the team and develop personalized treatment plans based on their individual needs and goals.



Serving the Buford, GA Community Through Personalized Aesthetic Care

Located in Buford, Georgia, dermani MEDSPA® Buford offers a wide range of medical aesthetic and skincare services designed to make professional treatments more accessible and convenient. The number of treatments completed throughout 2025 reflects the continued demand for aesthetic services such as Botox® in Buford, GA, JUVÉDERM® fillers, Laser Hair Removal, Hydrafacial®, and advanced skincare treatments.

Rather than taking a one-size-fits-all approach, dermani MEDSPA® Buford encourages clients to begin with a complimentary consultation. During the consultation, providers can discuss the client's concerns, desired results, treatment options, and recommended treatment schedule.

With more than 1,500 free consultations provided in 2025 alone, personalized treatment planning continues to be an important part of the client experience at the Buford location.

More Than 4,100 Botox® and JUVÉDERM® Appointments in 2025

Botox® and JUVÉDERM® remained among the most popular aesthetic services at dermani MEDSPA® Buford in 2025, with the location completing more than 4,100 appointments during the year.

Botox® treatments can help temporarily improve the appearance of certain facial lines and wrinkles, while the JUVÉDERM® family of hyaluronic acid dermal fillers offers options for restoring or enhancing volume in areas of the face.

Clients searching for Botox® or JUVÉDERM® in Buford, GA can schedule a free consultation at dermani MEDSPA® Buford to discuss which injectable treatment may be appropriate for their individual goals.

More Than 3,100 Laser Hair Removal Sessions Completed

dermani MEDSPA® Buford also performed more than 3,100 Laser Hair Removal sessions in 2025.

Laser Hair Removal provides an alternative to the ongoing routine of shaving and waxing by targeting unwanted hair for long-term hair reduction. Treatments can be performed on a variety of areas, allowing treatment plans to be customized based on each client's needs.

For people looking for Laser Hair Removal in Buford, GA, dermani MEDSPA® offers personalized consultations to determine appropriate treatment areas and develop a treatment schedule.

More Than 1,000 Hydrafacial® Treatments Performed

Professional skincare was another major part of the Buford location's year. In 2025, dermani MEDSPA® Buford completed more than 1,000 Hydrafacial® treatments.

Hydrafacial® is a non-invasive skincare treatment that combines cleansing, exfoliation, extraction, and hydration to refresh the skin. Treatments can be incorporated into an ongoing skincare routine or performed ahead of special events when clients want their skin to look refreshed and hydrated.

The milestone reflects the continued popularity of Hydrafacial® treatments in Buford among clients seeking professional skincare with minimal downtime.

Looking Ahead at dermani MEDSPA® Buford

After completing thousands of treatments and consultations throughout 2025, dermani MEDSPA® Buford looks forward to continuing to serve clients in Buford and surrounding Gwinnett County communities with medical aesthetic treatments, professional skincare services, and individualized treatment plans.

Whether clients are interested in Botox®, JUVÉDERM®, Laser Hair Removal, Hydrafacial®, or another aesthetic service, the team at dermani MEDSPA® Buford offers free consultations to help clients explore their options and determine which treatments align with their goals.

About dermani MEDSPA®

dermani MEDSPA® provides evidence-based aesthetic and skincare services with a focus on high-quality treatments, personalized care, and affordability. Services vary by location and may include Botox®, JUVÉDERM® dermal fillers, Laser Hair Removal, Hydrafacial®, SkinPen® Microneedling, chemical peels, IPL photofacials, and other advanced skincare treatments.

To learn more about dermani MEDSPA® Buford or to schedule a free consultation, visit dermanimedspa/buford-ga.