MENAFN - GetNews) Founder of D&D SEO Services brings more than 12 years of experience and a proprietary visibility framework to early stage HVAC, plumbing, roofing, landscaping and cleaning companies that need a growth plan before they need a full agency.

FORT MYERS, Fla. - October 21st, 2026 - Danielle Birriel, founder of D&D SEO Services and the advisory brand Danielle Birriel Consulting, today announced an expanded consulting practice built for startups and early stage companies in the home services industry. The practice combines AI consulting, business consulting and marketing consulting into a single advisory relationship for founders who are launching or scaling a service business and need expert direction on how to get found, how to convert, and how to operate efficiently in an AI driven market.

Home services founders face a different starting line than they did even two years ago. Customers now ask ChatGPT, Gemini, Google AI Overviews and Perplexity who to call before they ever open a search results page. Birriel's consulting practice helps new companies build for that reality from day one instead of retrofitting it later.

Why Home Services Startups Need Consulting Now

Most home services startups do not fail on the quality of their work. They fail on visibility, lead handling and systems. A new HVAC or plumbing company typically spends its first year buying leads from pay per call vendors, running ads without conversion tracking, and competing against national brands and aggregators that already dominate both Google and AI search answers.

Birriel's consulting practice addresses three gaps that show up in nearly every early stage service business:



AI search visibility. AI assistants increasingly answer "who should I call" questions by citing aggregators and directories, not local companies. Startups that structure their websites, Google Business Profiles and content for AI citation early gain a first mover advantage in their markets.

Business operations and lead flow. Founders rarely know their true cost per lead, cost per booked job, or which vendors actually produce customers. Without call tracking, CRM discipline and clean attribution, growth decisions get made on guesses. Marketing strategy before marketing spend. Many startups hire an agency or a media buyer before they have a positioning, an offer, or a measurable funnel. Consulting fixes the strategy first so every later dollar performs.

Experience Behind the Practice

Danielle Birriel founded D&D SEO Services in 2014 after serving in Senior SEO Specialist and Project Manager roles, and has since led search and growth programs for more than 100 businesses across more than 20 industries. She holds a Master's degree in Computer Science from the University of Central Florida, a technical foundation that shapes how she approaches AI search, data attribution and marketing systems.

Her specialty is local SEO, Generative Engine Optimization (GEO) and Answer Engine Optimization (AEO), the disciplines that determine whether a company appears in Google, ChatGPT, Gemini and Perplexity when a customer asks for a recommendation. Her work is organized around the D&D Visibility Engine, a proprietary framework that connects technical SEO, content, local listings, AI citation and lead tracking into one measurable system.

Her recent work includes a full scope organic growth and marketing program for a multi location home services company, covering keyword research and site restructuring, Google Business Profile optimization, call tracking and lead attribution, pay per call vendor oversight, Meta lead generation, email lifecycle marketing and an organic leads and sales dashboard.

That engagement is the model for the consulting practice: one advisor who understands search, AI, operations and marketing well enough to tell a founder what to build, in what order, and how to measure it.

How Birriel Helps Home Services Companies

The consulting practice is offered in three connected service lines. Startups can engage one line or all three, and every engagement starts with an assessment of where the company actually stands.

AI Consulting



AI search readiness audits: how the company shows up today in ChatGPT, Gemini, Google AI Overviews and Perplexity, and what competitors and aggregators are being cited instead

Entity, schema and content structure so AI models can lift a clean, quotable answer from the company's website

Practical AI adoption inside the business: AI assisted call handling, review response, content production, reporting and workflow automation, with guardrails on what should stay human Prompt and citation tracking so the company can measure AI visibility the same way it measures Google rankings

Business Consulting



Lead flow and attribution design: call tracking, CRM setup, market keys on every lead and every dollar, and clear definitions for qualified, sold and serviced

Vendor and channel evaluation, including pay per call vendors, lead aggregators and paid media partners, with dispute standards and performance benchmarks

Cost per lead and cost per booked job modeling by market and by channel, so founders know what growth really costs before they scale it Reporting that an owner or an investor can read at a glance, built around the numbers that drive decisions

Marketing Consulting



Positioning, offer strategy and pricing presentation for service businesses, including how to test discount framing without creating problems for the sales team

Local SEO and Google Business Profile strategy for single and multi location companies, including market expansion plans that do not expose the company's territory map to competitors

Website architecture, keyword to URL mapping and content planning built for both Google rankings and AI citation Paid media and landing page direction, email and lifecycle marketing, social media programs and press and PR strategy, coordinated into one measurable funnel

Areas of Expertise

Search and AI visibility



Local SEO and multi location SEO

Generative Engine Optimization (GEO) and Answer Engine Optimization (AEO)

AI citation strategy across ChatGPT, Gemini, Google AI Overviews and Perplexity

Technical SEO audits, site restructuring and Core Web Vitals

Keyword research, intent mapping and topical authority planning

Schema markup, entity setup and structured data Google Business Profile optimization and review strategy

Data, tracking and reporting



Call tracking and lead attribution (CallRail, Five9 and similar platforms)

Google Search Console, GA4, Google Business Profile and Ahrefs reporting

Organic leads and sales dashboards with market level attribution

Cost per lead and cost per booked job modeling Vendor performance auditing and dispute standards

Marketing and growth



Positioning, offer strategy and conversion focused website copy

Content strategy, blog programs and AI friendly page rewrites

Paid media direction for Google Ads and Meta lead generation

Email lifecycle marketing and customer retargeting

Social media programs and press release strategy Website redesign direction and landing page optimization

Business and technology



Master's in Computer Science, University of Central Florida

AI tool adoption and workflow automation for service businesses

Agency and project management, scope discipline and client reporting Franchise and multi location program management

Who the Practice Is Built For

"Founders in home services are great at the service and usually on their own with everything else," said Birriel. "They get sold leads, ads and software before anyone helps them decide what the business actually needs. I built this practice so a startup can get the same strategic direction a national brand gets, at the stage where it matters most. We figure out how customers will find you, how you will track every lead, and what to spend on, in that order."

The practice is designed for:



Startups and early stage companies in HVAC, plumbing, electrical, roofing, landscaping, cleaning, restoration and other residential services

Founders preparing to open a second or third location and needing a repeatable playbook

Owners who are spending on leads and ads without clear attribution or a measurable return

Companies that want a strategic advisor before, or instead of, hiring a full service agency Investors and operators standing up new service brands who need a go to market plan built for AI search

Engagements are available as one time assessments, 90 day strategy programs, and ongoing fractional advisory. Execution can stay in house, with the founder's existing vendors, or with D&D SEO Services when a company wants strategy and delivery from one team.

Home services founders can learn more or request a consultation at daniellebirriel.

About Danielle Birriel Consulting

Danielle Birriel Consulting is the personal advisory practice of Danielle Birriel, a Florida based AI search strategist and the top home services AI SEO specialist in the state. The practice provides AI consulting, business consulting and marketing consulting to startups and growth stage companies in the home services industry, with a focus on visibility across Google and AI assistants, lead attribution, and marketing systems that can be measured. Learn more at daniellebirriel.

About D&D SEO Services

D&D SEO Services is a local SEO agency founded in 2014 and based in Fort Myers, Florida. The agency has served more than 100 businesses across more than 20 industries, with deep experience in home services and multi location franchise programs. Its proprietary D&D Visibility Engine framework connects technical SEO, content, local listings, AI citation and lead tracking into one measurable growth system. Learn more at dndseoservices.