MENAFN - GetNews)"A traditional portrait of Jesus Christ."A passage in Luke's resurrection account mentions Jesus being offered honeycomb in some Bible translations, raising an intriguing question about the historical connection between Jesus, honey, and ancient beekeeping.

LAS VEGAS, NV - October 21, 2026 - A passage in the Gospel of Luke has long offered readers an intriguing connection between honeycomb and the resurrection of Jesus Christ. In Luke 24:42–43, the King James Version describes the disciples offering the risen Jesus a piece of broiled fish and a honeycomb. But the reference to honeycomb is absent from several modern Bible translations, raising a question about what the earliest surviving texts actually say.

The passage describes Jesus eating in front of his disciples after his resurrection. While the King James Version includes both fish and honeycomb, several modern translations mention only the fish. The difference reflects variations among surviving Greek manuscripts, making the honeycomb reference an interesting example of how biblical texts have been transmitted and translated over the centuries.

Although the passage does not establish beyond dispute that Jesus ate honeycomb, archaeological discoveries confirm that sophisticated beekeeping existed in the region long before his lifetime. At Tel Rehov in the Jordan Valley, archaeologists uncovered an ancient apiary containing clay beehives dating to approximately the 10th and early ninth centuries BCE.

A scientific study published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences in 2010 identified preserved honeybee remains in the hives, providing direct evidence of organized honey production in the ancient region.

The discovery also adds historical context to the Bible's repeated references to honey. In the ancient world, honey was a valued food, while honeycomb appeared in biblical poetry and descriptions of the natural world. Psalm 19:10, for example, compares the sweetness of God's judgments to honey and the honeycomb.

For modern beekeepers, the passage offers an opportunity to consider the long relationship between people and honeybees. The archaeological evidence establishes that beekeeping was practiced in the region centuries before Jesus lived, even though the historical record cannot establish whether Jesus and his disciples shared honey during an ordinary meal.

The question remains a compelling one for readers interested in the intersection of biblical history, archaeology and the ancient practice of beekeeping.

About Vegas Bees

Vegas Bees is a Las Vegas Valley beekeeping business operated by Pete Rizzo and Betsy Lewis. The couple specializes in live bee removal and relocation, rescuing honeybee colonies and relocating them to managed apiaries rather than exterminating them. Their work combines practical beekeeping experience with an interest in educating the public about honeybees and their place in the natural world.