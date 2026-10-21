Dennison Interior Design Launches Pre-Construction Design Services For Denver Remodels And New Builds

MENAFN - GetNews)"Christine Dennison, founder of Dennison Interior Design, reviewing architectural plans for a home."Denver-based Dennison Interior Design has officially launched pre-construction services for homeowners planning new builds, remodels, and additions. Services include architectural Plan Reviews and a New Build Finishes Package designed to identify layout opportunities, maximize daily functionality, and simplify the hundreds of design decisions that come before construction.

Denver, Colorado - October 21, 2026 - Dennison Interior Design has officially launched its pre-construction design services for homeowners planning remodels, new construction, additions, and other large-scale residential projects throughout the Denver area.

Led by founder and principal designer Christine Dennison, the firm offers two pre-construction services: architectural Plan Review and a New Build Finishes Package. Both are designed to bring an interior designer's expert eye for function and livability to projects before construction begins, when changes can still be made on paper instead of on-site.

“Oftentimes, no one in the construction process asks about your morning routine, what the view will look like when you enter the home, or whether your new closet holds your actual wardrobe,” explains Dennison.“These questions go unasked until framing makes the answers permanent. We ask them while the answer still costs a revision, not a demolition.”

Dennison Interior Design's Plan Review service examines floor plans, elevations, and architectural details through the lens of everyday functionality. The firm evaluates space planning, door swings, closet locations, window sizes, electrical and plumbing placement, HVAC registers, cabinetry opportunities, and architectural details that can have an outsized effect on the completed space.

Plan reviews can be particularly valuable for custom homes, major remodels, additions, and Denver's familiar pop-top projects, the second-story additions commonly found in neighborhoods such as Wash Park.

For homeowners building a custom home, Dennison Interior Design also offers its New Build Finishes Package. The service guides clients through the extensive selection process required for a new build, including flooring, tile, countertops, cabinetry, plumbing fixtures, lighting, hardware, trim, and other finish details.

“A small detail on a set of plans can have a major impact once you're living in the house,” said Dennison.“Our role is to look ahead, identify those issues while they can still be addressed, and make sure the architectural plans support both the design vision and the way our clients want to live.”

About Dennison Interior Design

Founded in 2014 by Christine Dennison, Dennison Interior Design is an interior design firm serving the greater Denver area. The firm creates distinctive, highly personalized interiors that challenge convention, solve design problems, and elevate how people experience their homes.