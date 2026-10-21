MENAFN - GetNews)"Five video stills and one static image from the Halfsies Meta advertising campaign, including a sheriff, a countdown and a scarf courtroom."Jeje Studios' illustrated Halfsies campaign diary follows six cowboy-themed ads from creative briefs to placement decisions, with spending approval retained by the founder.

New York, New York - October 21, 2026 - A blue scarf faces trial for an uneven cut in a Meta advertising campaign made with Claude for Halfsies. Joseph Charles Epstein, founder of Jeje Studios and known creatively as Prince Zoho, has published an illustrated diary showing how the AI assistant made the ads, set up the campaign and reported on its delivery under his spending and publication approval.

The scarf has company. A sheriff issues a warning about poor cutting skills, while an infomercial host offers help to anyone struggling to find the middle. The jokes come from Halfsies, an iPhone game in which players cut three daily objects, with one attempt at each, and a brass scale judges how close they came to half.

Five video stills and one static image from the Halfsies campaign.

Published on princezoho, the diary includes the six creative variants, Ads Manager screenshots and dated delivery records from October 11–14. It gives other product founders a concrete account of the instructions, assets and reporting needed when assigning advertising work to an AI assistant.

Epstein set the campaign's budget and rules and retained approval over spending and public material. Claude wrote scripts and on-screen text, assembled five videos and a static poster, set up the campaign and prepared the campaign reports. The initial setup used a $20 daily budget within an owner-authorized $200 test budget, with an App Store destination and a United States adult audience.

A countdown ad gives viewers three seconds to judge a cut. The courtroom asks them to follow an argument over fairness, and a static“GUILTY” poster compresses the trial into one frame. Readers can inspect all six ads beside the delivery report, following the same game from the creative brief into the ad account.

The diary also shows how a placement report informed a campaign decision. Of 164 link clicks on the first day, 133 came from Audience Network. That breakdown prompted its removal on October 12. The record identifies where clicks originated; it does not establish how many became installs.

Halfsies creative variants in Meta Ads Manager. Unequal delivery does not establish an A/B winner.

A proposed follow-up test would compare the countdown and sheriff openings while holding the remaining footage, audience, destination and placements constant. The existing six-ad campaign received unequal delivery and has no controlled A/B winner. Its published record gives readers the material needed to understand that distinction before designing a comparison of their own.

For founders attempting similar work, the diary includes the video-encoding settings that made two rejected ads playable on Meta. The combination of finished creative and account screenshots makes the process inspectable, from a joke about cutting a scarf to the settings used to put it in front of an audience.

The illustrated diary is available at princezoho. Epstein's work is collected at princezoho, and his social account is @josephepstein on X.

About Jeje Studios

Jeje Studios is Joseph Charles Epstein's studio for games, AI video and creative software. It operates under JEJE Holdings, Inc., established in Wyoming in 2019. Its projects include Halfsies, an iPhone game built around cutting daily objects into equal halves. Epstein publishes creative work as Prince Zoho.

Media contact: Joseph Charles Epstein, Jeje Studios |... |